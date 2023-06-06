Jump to content

8 best garden tables and chair sets for dining alfresco in 2023

From rattan-effect sets to garden sofas for relaxing alfresco, there’s something for every space

Siobhan Grogan
Tuesday 06 June 2023 13:21


Set the scene for summer and beyond with our top picks for every budget and outdoor space

(iStock/The Independent )

Our Top Picks

We spend hours choosing sofas and dining tables for inside our home, but outdoor furniture is often an impulse purchase made on the first sunny day of the year. However, the right set can turn an outdoor area into valuable extra living space where you can dine, relax or even work, so it’s worth taking time to choose the one that will work best for you.

However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start when looking to buy. Garden furniture sets are now available everywhere from online retailers to supermarkets and it pays to act fast early in the year as many sets will sell out the moment sunny weather is forecast.

While garden sofas, trendy egg chairs and hammocks might all be tempting, it’s hard to beat a fuss-free table and chairs, especially if you plan on eating outside regularly or like entertaining friends alfresco.

First things first though, consider if you’re willing to store it inside in the winter or just don’t have the space (or inclination). If not, PE rattan or powder-coated metal are low-maintenance options and won’t rust or go mouldy in the rain. Rattan and wood furniture should both last a lifetime but will need to be stored inside or covered during wet weather. Wood will also need to be treated once a year to keep it in good condition.

It’s worth measuring your outdoor space carefully before buying too. An expansive eight-seater table might look ideal in a garden centre, but would overwhelm many gardens. There’s no need to rule out a table and chairs if you’re short on room either. There are some excellent compact options available with benches or chairs that tuck neatly away under the table or sets that come with just two chairs and a smaller bistro-style table.

Before buying, check whether the table comes with padded seat cushions, a parasol or a weighted parasol base if required as these may all cost extra. Then all you’ll need to do is to keep your fingers crossed for good weather and sit back and enjoy the sunshine.

How we tested

We tested all these garden sets in person, either in our own garden or in store. For each one, we considered how easy it was to assemble, if it could be left outside all year or whether it needed storing and if it could be cleaned without too much faff. We took note of any extra features such as reclining chairs or UV-resistant cushions and most importantly, spent plenty of time sitting in each chair to judge whether we’d happily stay put on long sunny days with a cold drink and a book.

The best garden tables and chairs in 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Sue Ryder rattan furniture set 8-seater dining, grey: £349.99, Sueryder.org
  • Best for small gardens – Vonhaus Trento rattan effect bistro set: £199.99, Vonhaus.com
  • Best luxury set – Maze Living ambition outdoor fabric six seat oval dining set: £2099, Mazeliving.co.uk
  • Best on a budget – B&Q Colorado grey metal 4-seater dining set with grey parasol: £280, Diy.com

Sue Ryder rattan furniture set 8-seater dining, grey

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of chairs : Eight
  • Material: Powder-coated steel and PE rattan

No need to limit your entertaining with this fantastic buy from Sue Ryder. Made from sturdy powder-coated steel, it comes with four chairs and a glass-topped table making it perfect for most families looking to dine alfresco. However, you won’t struggle for seats when visitors pop round for a drink either.

The set also includes four PE rattan footstools that are cleverly stored inside the chairs and can be whipped out to transform this compact set into an eight-seater – or simply used if you want to put your feet up to bask in the sunshine. The rest of the time, the chairs themselves also tuck away under the table to save on space and keep your garden looking neat and tidy.

Smart grey cushions make it comfy to sit a while too – though remember these will need to be stored away when not in use. You can even feel good about buying this set as all profits go to the Sue Ryder charity which provides palliative, neurological and bereavement support for those who need it. A real summer win-win.

Continue reading...

Vonhaus Trento rattan effect bistro set

  • Best: For small gardens
  • Number of chairs : Two
  • Material: Polypropylene

If you’re short on space, you don’t need to forgo outside dining with this diddy bistro set that can be squeezed into the tightest corner. It features two armchair-style chairs and a 53cm wide table ideal for dining a deux – or just resting that ice-cold glass of rosé between sips.

The set has a smart, rattan effect in dark charcoal grey but is actually made of polypropylene so it can withstand the weather, while even the cushions are water-resistant so you won’t need to panic if they get caught in the occasional shower. Both the tables and chairs are lightweight enough to be stashed away but won’t fly around the garden at the first gust of wind. Assembly was straightforward too and took us less than ten minutes on our own. It’s a great compromise if you hanker after outdoor living but can’t manage a full-size table.

Continue reading...

Dakota Fields Woodminster rectangular 6-person 150cm long dining set with umbrella

  • Best: All in set
  • Number of chairs: Six
  • Material: Powder-coated aluminium and PVC-coated polyester

This set ticks a lot of boxes. The charcoal grey colour looks stylish in the garden and it includes a parasol so you won’t need to buy anything else. Plus, it’s all made of weather-resistant powder-coated aluminium so it can stay outside all year round. The six chairs were easily some of the most comfortable we tested and we loved the fact each one reclined, making them perfect for lazy afternoons in the sunshine.

The set is easy to put together and the chairs came fully assembled so we only had to attach the legs to the table and open the parasol to be barbeque ready in minutes. The parasol itself has a crank mechanism so is simple to open and is larger than expected so offers decent coverage – just be aware that you might want to buy an additional weighted base to stop it flying away in the wind. We also liked the tempered glass top on the table which is easy to wipe down in seconds to keep the whole set looking its best.

Overall, those snooze-worthy reclining chairs and the fact it doesn’t need to be stored away during winter make it one of our top buys. It is unfortunately out of stock at the moment, but you can sign up for be notified once it’s back.

Continue reading...

Dobbies Alps pebble rectangular sofa set

  • Best: For lounging
  • Number of chairs : Sofa plus two stools
  • Material: Aluminium, EverWeave and EcoCore polyester fibre

Garden sofas are bang on trend but not always practical if you’re keen on eating in the garden. This elegant – if pricey – set is the perfect compromise. The corner sofa is a little more upright than some on the market so it’s still possible to eat at the table while sitting on it. However, the UV and mould-resistant cushions are just-squishy-enough to laze on all day with a book. We reckon the corner sofa easily seats four but if you have guests over (or want to put your feet up), the set also comes with a cushioned bench for extra seating. Smart all round.

Continue reading...

Maze Living ambition outdoor fabric six seat oval dining set

  • Best: Luxury set
  • Number of chairs: Six
  • Material: Powder-coated aluminium and acrylic fabric

This high-end dining set looked so impressive once it was installed in our garden, we worried it was too good to be left outside. So swish it could easily be used as a dining table inside instead, it can still be left outside all year round thanks to ingenious fabric that is water, stain, mould and UV resistant, plus the sturdy powder-coated table topped with spray stone tempered glass. We especially loved the fact that this had no outer rim to trap debris and dust so is easily wiped down to keep it pristine.

Available in five neutral colours, the chairs are sheer garden miracles too, with a supportive curved back and inner foam that make them gloriously comfortable for long days outside. We’ve never eaten in the garden so much since testing this set and had compliments from everyone who has laid eyes on it.

Sadly, garden furniture this luxe doesn’t come cheap but it does include a seven-year warranty and a handy free cover if you do want to protect it when the weather turns. It’s easily the best looking – and most practical – garden furniture money can buy.

Continue reading...

Fallen Fruits garden table and chairs, Barnston

  • Best: Traditional set
  • Number of chairs : Two
  • Material: Powder-coated mild steel

When only a classic look will do, this traditional bistro set from Fallen Fruits is unbeatable. Consisting of a round table and two chairs, it makes the perfect morning coffee spot and is actually crafted from powder-coated steel rather than wrought iron so it won’t rust if you leave it out all year. We also liked the fact the chairs can be folded flat if you do decide to store them away, while it was one of the easiest sets we put together, taking only a couple of minutes.

It would be ideal to use in a summer house, on a small balcony or as an additional set in a sunny corner, rather than a large table and chairs. The chairs aren’t the most comfortable if you’re planning on sitting for a long time though, so we’d recommend buying cushioned seat covers for extra padding.

Continue reading...

Ikea nämmarö table, two chairs and bench

  • Best: Wooden set
  • Number of chairs: Two chairs plus a bench
  • Material: Acacia wood

You can’t go wrong with a sleek wooden table and chairs, which will work in any garden and will never date. This fantastically-priced set from Ikea is one of the only sets we tested that included a bench instead of chairs and is a great choice in a small space as it can be pushed up against a wall or tucked underneath for easy storage. Children will love it too.

It’s made from acacia which is naturally durable and has been pretreated to protect against bad weather. However, Ikea still recommends that it’s covered in bad weather so you’ll need to find space to store it or invest in a waterproof cover to keep it looking its best. It will also need to be re-stained at least once a year. Still, it’s a great buy with a timeless feel that looks far more expensive than it is.

Continue reading...

B&Q Colorado grey metal 4-seater dining set with grey parasol

  • Best: On a budget
  • Number of chairs : Four
  • Material: Steel and glass

We were really impressed with this set for the money. It comes with a parasol featuring a crank mechanism, a glass-topped table for easy wiping and four sturdy chairs. Though these don’t recline, they are very comfortable thanks to thick padded seat covers. They’re also reversible for a garden makeover in a flash, with solid grey on one side and stripey on the other. However the cushions do need to be removed and stored in bad weather so it’s worth making sure you have room somewhere before buying.

While the table included in this set isn’t enormous if you plan on entertaining regularly, it’s ideal for a smaller patio and for average daily use, with an excellent price tag too.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Garden tables and chairs

We rated the space-saving niftiness and excellent price of the Sue Ryder rattan furniture set 8-seater set, particularly as the money goes to such a great cause. The year-round durability and blissful reclining chairs made the Dakota Fields woodminster rectangular 6-person dining set another one of our favourites. However, if you’re willing to splurge, the Maze Living ambition outdoor fabric six seat oval dining set guarantees serious garden style you’ll never tire of showing off.

Looking to stretch our evenings spent in the garden? These are the best chimineas that will keep you warm

