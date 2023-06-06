8 best garden tables and chair sets for dining alfresco in 2023

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We spend hours choosing sofas and dining tables for inside our home, but outdoor furniture is often an impulse purchase made on the first sunny day of the year. However, the right set can turn an outdoor area into valuable extra living space where you can dine, relax or even work, so it’s worth taking time to choose the one that will work best for you.

However, with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start when looking to buy. Garden furniture sets are now available everywhere from online retailers to supermarkets and it pays to act fast early in the year as many sets will sell out the moment sunny weather is forecast.

While garden sofas, trendy egg chairs and hammocks might all be tempting, it’s hard to beat a fuss-free table and chairs, especially if you plan on eating outside regularly or like entertaining friends alfresco.

First things first though, consider if you’re willing to store it inside in the winter or just don’t have the space (or inclination). If not, PE rattan or powder-coated metal are low-maintenance options and won’t rust or go mouldy in the rain. Rattan and wood furniture should both last a lifetime but will need to be stored inside or covered during wet weather. Wood will also need to be treated once a year to keep it in good condition.

It’s worth measuring your outdoor space carefully before buying too. An expansive eight-seater table might look ideal in a garden centre, but would overwhelm many gardens. There’s no need to rule out a table and chairs if you’re short on room either. There are some excellent compact options available with benches or chairs that tuck neatly away under the table or sets that come with just two chairs and a smaller bistro-style table.

Before buying, check whether the table comes with padded seat cushions, a parasol or a weighted parasol base if required as these may all cost extra. Then all you’ll need to do is to keep your fingers crossed for good weather and sit back and enjoy the sunshine.

How we tested

We tested all these garden sets in person, either in our own garden or in store. For each one, we considered how easy it was to assemble, if it could be left outside all year or whether it needed storing and if it could be cleaned without too much faff. We took note of any extra features such as reclining chairs or UV-resistant cushions and most importantly, spent plenty of time sitting in each chair to judge whether we’d happily stay put on long sunny days with a cold drink and a book.

The best garden tables and chairs in 2023 are: