9 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to contemporary patio seating with luxurious sun loungers, hanging egg chairs and oversized outdoor beanbags to choose from.

You’d be forgiven, then, for overlooking the humble deckchair. But even this British seaside staple has upped its design game of late and deserves a fresh look-in. Whether you plump for a traditional aesthetic, or one that playfully subverts conventional styles, a deckchair is a versatile outdoor furniture piece.

It can add a splash of vibrant colour to the patio, offer a serene relaxing spot that can be easily moved around to catch the sunshine, or importantly, give you additional seating when you need it yet act as a nifty space saver, folding up flat for easy storage.

Any deckchair worth its salt will have weather-proof properties but shouldn’t necessarily be left out in the elements. Look for hardwood frames and hard-wearing sling fabrics if you want a deckchair you can bring out year after year.

We put a range of deckchairs to the test on our terrace, looking for top design and durability.

These are the best deckchairs for 2021:

Dakota Fields hayg reclining beach chair Best: Overall Proving that sometimes less is more, we loved this deckchair for its simple stylish polyester sling in a deep grey colour. Crafted from solid teak, the frame is a beauty, too – it’s been seasoned, kiln-dried and fine sanded, awarding it a wonderfully smooth finish that’s as pleasing to the touch as it is to the eye. The deckchair also promises to be highly durable with reliable weather-resistant properties. This one’s made to last. Easily collapsible and with a convenient handle, this one scores high on form, function and sustainability. Buy now £ 169.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oypla traditional folding hardwood garden beach deckchair Best: For traditionalists Made from a hefty hardwood and with a durable sling, this one might be on the affordable end of the price scale but rest assured it’ll keep you reliably supported as you relax in the sunshine. The classic deckchair features four reclining levels and the wood boasts a lovely warm honey tone. In broad navy and white stripes it recalls the best of British beach holidays – perfect for a slice of nostalgia in your back garden. That said, if you did want to take it on a coastal excursion, it folds completely flat, saving precious boot space in the car. Buy now £ 39.99 , Manomano.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Argos Home wooden deckchair, terrazzo Best: For Mediterranean style A splash of terrazzo makes us think of holidays spent in quaint Italian villages, walking through cobbled streets, wandering in and out of cafes and tiny churches…so, it’s little wonder this one proved a welcome sight on our own Italian stone patio. The deckchair is made from an FSC certified timber, scoring eco-friendly points, while its darker frame contrasts beautifully with the hard-wearing white sling. The broken tile effect comprises a pretty palette of greys, reds, salmons and mauves. We loved the addition of the integrated handle, not just for moving the piece around but for hanging it flat, too. Buy now £ 40 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute Interieurs Amezza acacia deckchair, taupe Best: For understated glamour Available in chic mono (choose taupe or pearl grey), or terracotta with its central tonal stripes, this is a stylish deckchair in a warm and earthy colourway to suit a contemporary patio space. Made from 100 per cent polyester canvas, the sling is lightweight but durable, while the frame – fashioned from acacia wood – is finished in a warm teak stain. This one boasts four reclining positions, folds down with ease, and has a matching folding stool as an optional extra. We’re advised to give the wooden frame an annual oiling to keep it looking its beautiful best. Buy now £ 50 , Laredoute.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} World Menagerie Kapoor deckchair Best: For print lovers The handiwork of textile designer Georgina White, this vibrant deckchair features a bold repeat pattern of painterly motifs in blues and pinks against a sizzling saffron background – perfect for lazy summer vibes. The digitally printed canvas sling is, handily, removable and machine washable while the frame, made from a mix of solid and manufactured wood, is reliably sturdy. It also folds completely flat for space-saving storage. We loved this vivid colour pop in the garden – one that stands out rather than blends in. More stock is expected 3 June. Buy now £ 128.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Perkins & Morley shells scraffito deckchair Best: For coastal cool This statement deckchair features intricately illustrated seashells in complementary blues, purples and ochres on a deep ocean blue background – and it is as comfy as it is visually inviting. The sling is made from a super hard-wearing canvas polyester sail cloth, while the frame is crafted from a merpauh wood that’s been oiled to bring out its natural beauty. This one’s pretty but it also proves robust against the elements. Pair it with the brand’s fish deckchair in the same series. Buy now £ 149.99 , Perkinsandmorley.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cox & Cox fringed deckchair, blue stripe Best: For luxury lounging Taking design inspiration straight from the French Riviera, this is one elegant outdoor furniture piece that totally transforms the humble deckchair. In chic blue and white stripes, the cotton canvas sling is both water and UV resistant, while cotton fringing at the head and foot of the chair offers a luxurious and laid-back aesthetic. Add to that the comfy head rest and this one’s impossible not to relax in. The hardwood frame is also coated in a weather-resistant layer, giving us peace of mind that it’s made to last. Available to pre-order now. Buy now £ 250 , Coxandcox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Emu snooze deckchair Best: For modernists If you’re after a deckchair with a difference, Emu’s offering is an eye-catching one. The aptly named “snooze” is made from a powder-coated aluminium, while the seat fabric is the Italian brand’s own Emu Tex – a supple but hard-wearing material designed to withstand the elements. The folding chair lives up to its name, proving comfy enough to drift off in, and like a traditional deckchair it also folds up for easy storage. What we loved most about this one was its choice of ten colours designed for a contemporary mix and match. Buy now £ 222 , Gomodern.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fifty Five South Beauport deckchair, black Best: For the fashion set Subverting the cheery deckchair norm, we loved this noir number from Fifty Five South. In a deeply pigmented black, it adds a fashion-forward aesthetic to our modern patio space. In contrast, the frame, made from a solid hardwood, is perfectly pale in its natural form. A standard deckchair in every other way, this one folds flat for easy storage and manoeuvrability and boasts four levels of recline. Complete the look by donning a pair of black-rimmed sunnies. Buy now £ 81 , iamfy.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

