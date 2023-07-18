9 best lawn mowers for getting your garden pitch perfect

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If all the noise on your neighbourhood WhatsApp group recently has been related to the long, lost tribe that was discovered living in your back garden then you probably need to think about getting things under control with a quality lawnmower.

Any purchase is going to be dictated by the size of your grass, so it’s a good idea to make a rough estimation of how many square metres need to be maintained. However, there are other considerations that should influence your decision.

For example, is your lawn flat or undulating? Is it peppered with trees, shrubs, flower beds and the occasional gnome? How much storage space do you have? These things will dictate how much power and manoeuvrability you need, as well as how big a footprint your machine has when it’s not in use.

Mowers that are self-propelled make light work of the largest areas of turf but can be more expensive than mowers that require you to do the pushing yourself, but you should also consider the cutting width of the machine – the bigger the blade, the quicker you’ll be done. Similarly, if the mower has a mulching option or a sizeable collection bag you’ll spend less time disposing of the cuttings and more time mowing.

Ultimately, though, it all comes down to the quality of the finish because we all want our lawn to look neat, lush and healthy, so we have only included those that worked efficiently at all heights without pulling, tearing, scalping or scraping the turf.

How we tested

Throughout early spring, we tested our mowers on all shapes and sizes of lawn to see how well they performed for the first cut of the season when the grass was longest and then how well they could maintain the cut in the following weeks. During testing, we had strict criteria. We considered ergonomics, manoeuvrability (both on the pitch and off), weight and whether the chassis was robust and if the design allowed for close cutting next to flowerbeds, walls, and paths. But of course, we also assessed the finish. After, many, many weeks of walking up and down in straight lines, these are the machines that made the cut.

The best lawnmowers for 2023 are: