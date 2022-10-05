Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

You don’t need to have a major construction project on the go in order to justify having a decent drill at your disposal. From wonky shelves to picture frames, it’s one of those indispensable powertools that can save you bags of time and effort and help you get through your household snagging list.

Powered by 12V, 18V and 20V motors the drill you should be looking for depends entirely on how ambitious you intend to be with it. A 12V will be more than adequate for putting together your latest flat pack purchase or general DIY jobs around the home. But for more heavy-duty applications it’s better to rely on the increased power and speed offered by the higher voltages, which are also better suited at drilling into harder materials.

However, we’ve recently come to the conclusion that thanks to the increased quality of the brushless motors and lithium battery tools, many 12V drills pack a powerful punch to increase the range of their applications for both internal and external jobs. So we made sure to look closely at the 12V offerings from every manufacturer.

No matter what the voltage, the drill will be equipped with a range of torque settings, which translates to the turning force that the tool can deliver. Essentially, the more torque you have, the easier it will be for you to drill into harder materials, like masonry.

So, we were looking for our chosen drills to exhibit as much versatility as possible and for the power at its disposal to combine with all its features to put you in control of whatever task is at hand.

How we tested

To test one of the most important metrics (control) we countersunk some screws and then used each tool to see how well they could drive that screw to make the heads flush with the surface. We also drilled and drove into wood, metal, masonry and even concrete, (when the tool was designed to do so) to cover the full range of applications that the drill could be used for and see how each one rated for ergonomics, performance, battery life and features like LED work lights. Here’s the drills that deserve a spot in your tool box.

The best cordless drills to buy in 2022 are: