Best pizza ovens for cooking outdoors this summer and beyond

OK, while it may require a little more effort than just opening the freezer, or app-tapping your way to pizza for dinner, there is something incredibly rewarding about preparing, making and cooking your very own cheesy, doughy, crusty deliciousness at home, using one of the many domestic pizza ovens currently available.
There’s a kind of alchemy involved in watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices before your very eyes.
But you need a product you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard prep work in the kitchen, every time you fire up the pizza oven.
This year’s list of best pizza ovens features some familiar models that we still rate very highly, as well as new ovens that have hit the market since our last round-up.
What they all have in common is the ability to hit the high temperatures needed and deliver that heat evenly, so the crust is cooked, the base is crisped and the toppings and cheese combine to create Neapolitan nirvana.
How we tested
To make things fair, we went to our tried-and-trusted Neapolitan recipe, to see how well each oven cooked the classic base – crisping the bottom but keeping a slightly chewy texture to the crust, while imparting the sauce and cheese with the definitive smoky flavour that you would get from a trattoria’s oven in Naples.
We also tested on a bright sunny day when the outdoor temperature wasn’t too frigid, so we could accurately see how quickly the best outdoor pizza ovens got up to temperature without it struggling against the cold.
The best pizza ovens for 2023 are:
- Best pizza oven overall – Witt Etna rotante pizza oven: £699, Amazon.co.uk
- Best pizza oven for temperamental weather – Ooni volt 12 electric pizza oven: £799, Ooni.com
- Best pizza oven for cooking large quantities – Gozney dome pizza oven: £1,799, Gozney.com
- Best pizza oven for a small garden – Solo Stove pi pizza oven: £397, Solostove.com
- Best wood-fired pizza oven – Stadler made outdoor oven: £575, Stadlermade.com