Dig Club delivers instant flower beds to your door – and we’re obsessed

Calling all aspiring green-fingered pros, this service might just be the answer to your woes

Eva Waite-Taylor
Tuesday 03 October 2023 15:07
Autumn is the best time to start planting in your garden

Outdoor space is a must-have for many, but if you’re not a keen gardener it can be difficult to know exactly what to do with it. While obvious design suggestions seem to point towards grass, decking or paving slabs, beyond that it starts to get difficult – especially when it comes to choosing which plants should go where and whether they’ll withstand the elements.

If you’re anything like us and have little to no experience in creating a presentable outdoor space, you need a solution, fast. And luckily, we’ve found just that: meet Dig Club. Essentially, the service is all about helping you transform your space into a flourishing garden by delivering instant flower beds to your door.

Depending on how you want your outdoor space to look, there are six different professionally designed flower beds to choose from, including the cottage – which is an interpretation of the timeless English garden – the jungle and the Mediterranean. The greenery arrives ready to be planted with clear and helpful plans and instructions. Who’d have thought gardening could be so simple?

How we tested

The instructions and plants in position

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

Our initial assessment spanned the various design options available, and whether there was something for every garden-lover. Beyond that, we considered the quality of the plants on arrival, how easy the instructions were to follow and if the finished masterpiece looked as good as we were expecting. Can Dig Club take the complexity out of gardening? Read on to find out.

Dig Club instant beds

  • Garden design themes: The Nordic, the Mediterranean, the cottage, the jungle, the classic, the adventure
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to follow instructions
    • Great range of designs
    • Flourishing garden in 10 minutes
    • Digestible information about the plants

As aspiring green-fingered pros, we’re frequently looking for easy ways to inject some life and diversity into our gardens. That’s where Dig Club comes in. The service delivers ready-made flower beds to your door.

The process of ordering your flower beds is simple – you start by choosing a theme, from evergreen Mediterranean-inspired shrubs to flowers inspired by a classic English garden, and there’s even one designed especially if you want to do it with children. You’ll then input the dimensions of your bed or planter and identify the setting (whether the plants will be in the sun or shade; if one or both sides will be visible and if it’s in the ground or raised). Once this is done, your order is placed, and you await the arrival of your thriving garden.

The plants are hand-delivered by the Dig Club team on a day and time that works for you, and the communication for organising this is great. The plants arrived individually numbered and colour-coded for easy identification, and we were surprised at how full of life each one looked.

The Dig Club pack contains a plant list, which details easily digestible information about the plants within your flower bed, so you can look knowledgeable when showing people around. Along with this is your plan, to take the guessing out of knowing which plants to put where. Handily, it is colour-coded and numbered so you know exactly where to put each one. We were very impressed with how simple and easy the plan was to follow, and we thoroughly enjoyed identifying the different shrubs before we put them into their designated spot. And while the process is easy to do, it still gives you the same level of satisfaction as planting without the help of a numbered design.

In our Mediterranean bed, we received a range of hardy plants, including an evergreen olive tree, feathergrass and dwarf mountain pine; all of which worked together to create high impact. The same can also be said for the jungle theme, which we found to elevate a darker corner of our garden.

The price of your instant bed is dependent on the size you require, but the cost per plant is £19, which works out a little cheaper than if you were to buy them elsewhere. As for delivery, it’s free for orders over £100.

The verdict: Dig Club

Whether you’re an inexperienced gardener or looking for an easy way to inject some life into your outdoor space, we can’t recommend Dig Club enough. The process from start to finish is seamless and we were blown away by how quickly the plants transformed the dead space in our garden.

For more garden recommendations, read our review of the best robot lawn mowers

