As aspiring green-fingered pros, we’re frequently looking for easy ways to inject some life and diversity into our gardens. That’s where Dig Club comes in. The service delivers ready-made flower beds to your door.

The process of ordering your flower beds is simple – you start by choosing a theme, from evergreen Mediterranean-inspired shrubs to flowers inspired by a classic English garden, and there’s even one designed especially if you want to do it with children. You’ll then input the dimensions of your bed or planter and identify the setting (whether the plants will be in the sun or shade; if one or both sides will be visible and if it’s in the ground or raised). Once this is done, your order is placed, and you await the arrival of your thriving garden.

The plants are hand-delivered by the Dig Club team on a day and time that works for you, and the communication for organising this is great. The plants arrived individually numbered and colour-coded for easy identification, and we were surprised at how full of life each one looked.

The Dig Club pack contains a plant list, which details easily digestible information about the plants within your flower bed, so you can look knowledgeable when showing people around. Along with this is your plan, to take the guessing out of knowing which plants to put where. Handily, it is colour-coded and numbered so you know exactly where to put each one. We were very impressed with how simple and easy the plan was to follow, and we thoroughly enjoyed identifying the different shrubs before we put them into their designated spot. And while the process is easy to do, it still gives you the same level of satisfaction as planting without the help of a numbered design.

In our Mediterranean bed, we received a range of hardy plants, including an evergreen olive tree, feathergrass and dwarf mountain pine; all of which worked together to create high impact. The same can also be said for the jungle theme, which we found to elevate a darker corner of our garden.

The price of your instant bed is dependent on the size you require, but the cost per plant is £19, which works out a little cheaper than if you were to buy them elsewhere. As for delivery, it’s free for orders over £100.