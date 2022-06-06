Moving into a new place, whether it’s a first-time purchase, rented apartment or student digs, is a momentous occasion and, while it can be a stressful time being surrounded by cardboard boxes and nothing to sit on but an X-chair, it’s an exciting one too that’s worthy of celebrating.

If you know someone that’s upping sticks, a housewarming gift is a great way to give them a big ol’ pat on the back and help them start to transform their new pad into a cosy home.

But, what should you get them? While there’s nothing wrong with rocking up to their front door wielding a bottle of their favourite wine that you grabbed from the corner shop, there are more thoughtful ways to mark this next chapter in their life.

The best housewarming gifts, in our opinion, are those which toe the line between practical and indulgent, from everyday items with a stylish spin to decorative elements and boujee gadgets they might not necessarily think to buy for themselves.

While asking if there’s anything they need is an option, we think it’s best to keep an element of surprise, so if you’re stuck on inspiration think about their interests or the type of items that filled their previous abode.

Do they love to entertain or prefer to spend their Saturday nights with a dose of self-care in the tub? Are they proud plant parents or budding chefs? Whichever camp your recipient falls into, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best housewarming gifts.

How we tested

There’s something on this list for everyone at every price point, including welcoming home fragrances and jazzy vases to mouth-watering treats, artsy décor and aesthetically pleasing home appliances. As interior obsessives, we put each item through its paces, taking into consideration quality, price, design and how much of a difference they made to our living space.

The best housewarming gifts for 2022 are:

Best overall – The White Company Seychelles home scenting set: £65, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company Seychelles home scenting set: £65, Thewhitecompany.com Best for tea drinkers – Smeg 50s retro kettle: £139, Amazon.co.uk

– Smeg 50s retro kettle: £139, Amazon.co.uk Best for arty types – Lex Pott twist candle: £28, Libertylondon.com

– Lex Pott twist candle: £28, Libertylondon.com Best bathroom towels – Dusk Monaco towel set: £30, Dusk.com

– Dusk Monaco towel set: £30, Dusk.com Best for plant lovers – Beards & Daisies Chinese money plant: £15, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk

– Beards & Daisies Chinese money plant: £15, Beardsanddaisies.co.uk Best decorative accessory – Anthropologie Elnaz Nourizadeh soul of colours vase: £66, Anthropologie.com

– Anthropologie Elnaz Nourizadeh soul of colours vase: £66, Anthropologie.com Best hamper – Fortnum & Mason the housewarming hamper: £130, Fortnumandmason.com

– Fortnum & Mason the housewarming hamper: £130, Fortnumandmason.com Best mirror – Courthouse Interiors oval braided mirror: £54.95, Courthouseinteriors.com

– Courthouse Interiors oval braided mirror: £54.95, Courthouseinteriors.com Best practical gift – Eleanor Bowmer bright leopard print tea towel trio: £33, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

– Eleanor Bowmer bright leopard print tea towel trio: £33, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk Best doormat – Oliver Bonas Hello striped doormat: £19.50, Oliverbonas.com