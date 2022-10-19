Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As much as The Buggles might despair, we think they jumped the gun – video never quite killed the radio star. Despite TV hogging our attention, and streaming making it easier than ever to listen to what you want, when you want, switching on the radio is a particular pleasure that millions of people across the country, including us, still enjoy.

It’s been made easier over the last decade by the introduction of DAB radio. DAB, or Digital Audio Broadcasting, uses a network of transmitters across the country to group together a series of stations, making it a doddle to find your favourite channels, especially when FM or AM aren’t quite cutting it.

If you’re someone who thinks that sometimes the old ways are still the best (join the club), it’s a relief to know that many DAB radios include FM and AM frequency access, giving radio lovers the best of both worlds.

Because the technology is so versatile, the possibilities for DAB radios are pretty comprehensive. From compact, bedside table units, to full, sophisticated-soundscape pieces of furniture, your options are anything but limited. Of course, more portable radios won’t offer the same depth of audio as their bigger cousins, but on the other hand, you’re less likely to carry a cabinet to the beach.

We channelled Tony Blackburn, Zoe Ball and Greg James, put on our best snazzy radio DJ jumpers, and took to the airwaves to find the best DAB radio for all manner of occasions. Tune in to discover our favourites.

How we tested

It’s not hard to imagine how we tested a series of DAB radios. Firstly, we looked at ease of setup and use – how quickly could we get to our favourite “choons”, and how simple was each radio to navigate? Secondly, we checked out the radios’ looks, considering unique designs, balanced aesthetics, durability and portability. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we tested audio quality – while a radio’s good looks are important (especially as you get towards the higher end), it’s the way it sounds that’s most vital.

The best DAB radios for 2022 are: