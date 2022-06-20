If you’re anything like us, your smartphone lives within reach almost all day and all night. But, with their 5G connections, GPS, huge screens and endless applications to entertain and inform, battery life is always at a premium.

As we’re sure you know as well as we do, using a smartphone for an extended amount of time can put a massive dent in the battery life, and getting to the end of a long day with enough power left to order a taxi (or a takeaway) can feel like running an efficiency gauntlet.

But help is at hand, thanks to the humble power bank. Coming in all shapes and sizes, portable chargers can give your phone hours, or even days, of extra life, and the latest models use magnets and wireless charging to refill without even needing a cable. Others have integrated stands to prop your phone up on a plane or train, and one featured here even doubles as a desk stand and a wireless earphone charger too.

You will notice that only three brands are featured here. This is because we have opted for the best-known and most trusted companies on the market, and chosen not to include those that were removed from Amazon in 2021 after reports of paying buyers to leave positive reviews.

With that housekeeping taken care of, here we present the best portable chargers for your smartphone.

How we tested

We’ve tested each of the below for speed, weight and power. Without this round-up, we would’ve been without our phones more than once while outside in the rain an hour’s walk from home.

The best portable chargers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Anker 313 powercore 1000: £22.99, Anker.com

Best for Android users – Belkin USB-C powerbank 10K: £29.99, Belkin.com

Best for travelling – Anker 622: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for smaller iPhones – Belkin boost charge power magnetic wireless power bank: £29.99, Belkin.com

Best for versatility – Mophie Powerstation wireless XL: £89.95, Geniusgadget.co.uk

Best for Apple users – Anker 633: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for wireless charging – Mophie snap+juice pack mini: £44.95, Currys.co.uk

Best for portability – Mophie powerstation mini: £16.90, Jp-uk.co.uk