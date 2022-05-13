The latest smartphones do everything, it seems. Need to take a photo that’s almost as high-quality as an SLR camera can manage? And then view or upload it? Want driving directions, with traffic? Or check your email, fix a food delivery or play a game? The smartphones below have you covered. They even, believe it or not, make calls and send texts, too.

Design quality has changed hugely over the last few years, even if you can’t tell that from the front now that most phones are nothing but screen with a hole or cut-out for the front-facing camera to peep through. But on the back, designers can make their mark.

Metal-backed phones have been largely replaced with handsets that are glass front and back. Stronger glass makes that less precarious than it sounds and it also has the benefit of allowing wireless charging.

There are three operating systems, iOS on Apple’s iPhones, HarmonyOS on Huawei phones, and Android which is basically on everything else. Huawei was forced to create its own system when it fell out with the US government, and it has fewer apps than the other two.

How we tested

We’ve tested for ease of use, build quality, how quickly the phone opens apps, responds to your touch and so on. We’ve checked out the cameras (a deal-breaker on many phones), range of features, elegance of design and, the clincher: battery life. The best smartphone on the planet wouldn’t feature in this guide if it can’t keep going for a day at least.

Read more:

The best phones for 2022 are: