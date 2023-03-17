The best budget phones have improved a lot in the last few years, and while premium devices from Apple, Samsung and Google might grab the headlines, it’s at the cheaper end of the market where competition is most fierce and you’ll find the best deals.

Choosing the right cheap Android or iPhone depends on how much you’re willing to spend and which features you can live without. You might not need a fancy camera or a pin-sharp 120Hz display, or you might just want a basic phone with giant battery life for calls and texts.

Everyone’s definition of a cheap smartphone is different, so manufacturers produce a wide range of devices to suit most needs and budgets. Samsung makes excellent budget phones for its A-series, while brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Redmi manage to cram impressive specs and performance into phones costing less than £200.

Apple and Google have even started to offer budget-friendly versions of its top-selling devices. The cheapest iPhone is still more expensive than most budget phones, but it marks the American tech giant’s move towards giving users a more affordable alternative to the latest and greatest iPhone.

Because they use less powerful processors, many cheap phones have better battery life than more expensive devices, meaning you can often squeeze days of use out of a single charge. That makes budget phones an ideal option for hiking, camping and travelling to places where you might not want to carry an expensive piece of technology with you.

How we tested

We tested the best budget phones by swapping them out for our everyday device and using them as we usually would, paying close attention to how they coped with tasks such as messaging, listening to music and podcasts and churning through social media feeds. We tested each phone’s camera in daylight and at night and ran high-performance apps such as mobile games to stress the CPU and test for slowdown and lagginess.

The best budget phones in 2023 are: