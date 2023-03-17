Jump to content

11 best budget phones: Cheap smartphones that aren’t rubbish

Spend less on your next upgrade with these low-cost, mid-range marvels from Samsung, Xiaomi, iPhone and more

Steve Hogarty
Friday 17 March 2023 10:55
<p>You can grab a decent phone that does everything you need for less than £200</p>

You can grab a decent phone that does everything you need for less than £200

(iStock/The Independent)

The best budget phones have improved a lot in the last few years, and while premium devices from Apple, Samsung and Google might grab the headlines, it’s at the cheaper end of the market where competition is most fierce and you’ll find the best deals.

Choosing the right cheap Android or iPhone depends on how much you’re willing to spend and which features you can live without. You might not need a fancy camera or a pin-sharp 120Hz display, or you might just want a basic phone with giant battery life for calls and texts.

Everyone’s definition of a cheap smartphone is different, so manufacturers produce a wide range of devices to suit most needs and budgets. Samsung makes excellent budget phones for its A-series, while brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Redmi manage to cram impressive specs and performance into phones costing less than £200.

Apple and Google have even started to offer budget-friendly versions of its top-selling devices. The cheapest iPhone is still more expensive than most budget phones, but it marks the American tech giant’s move towards giving users a more affordable alternative to the latest and greatest iPhone.

Because they use less powerful processors, many cheap phones have better battery life than more expensive devices, meaning you can often squeeze days of use out of a single charge. That makes budget phones an ideal option for hiking, camping and travelling to places where you might not want to carry an expensive piece of technology with you.

How we tested

We tested the best budget phones by swapping them out for our everyday device and using them as we usually would, paying close attention to how they coped with tasks such as messaging, listening to music and podcasts and churning through social media feeds. We tested each phone’s camera in daylight and at night and ran high-performance apps such as mobile games to stress the CPU and test for slowdown and lagginess.

The best budget phones in 2023 are:

  • Best cheap Samsung – Samsung Galaxy A53: £282.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cheap Android – Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: £170.00, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget 5G phone – Oppo A54 5G: £149, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best Xiaomi phone – Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: £274.27, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cheap Pixel – Google Pixel 6a: £298, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cheap iPhone – iPhone SE (2022): £449, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best cheap OnePlus phone – OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: £277.96, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget Motorola – Moto G53: £189.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for less than £100 – Nokia 8210 4G: £64.99, Nokia.com
  • Best looking – Xiaomi Poco M5: £179, Mi.com

Samsung Galaxy A53

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 159mm x 75mm x 8mm
  • Weight: 189g
  • Screen: 6.5in Amoled, 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 64MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 32MP
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Stunning screen
    • Quality cameras
    • Five years of security updates
  • Take note
    • No wireless charging
    • Average performance

Best known for producing flagship premium devices at the top-end of the price spectrum, Samsung also makes some of the best budget and mid-range smartphones you can buy. And the Samsung Galaxy A53 not only sports a stylish design but is excellent value for money.

Cramming in high-spec features such as a great-looking AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a camera array that runs rings around other phones at this price it’s a great option. In order to keep the price low however, the Galaxy A53 runs on a relatively slow processor with poor battery efficiency, so performance and battery life take a small hit compared to pricier Galaxy phones. Overall, however, this is an attractive and affordable phone at an unbeatable price.

You may be aware that a newer version of this phone is launching in March. The Samsung Galaxy A54 will be more expensive at £449, which places it squarely in the mid-range category. So we’d still recommend the Galaxy A53 as an affordable alternative.

Continue reading...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

  • Best: Value
  • Size: 160mm x 74mm x 8mm
  • Weight: 179g
  • Screen: 6.4in Amoled, 90Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 13MP
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • 5G: No
  • Why we love it
    • Premium look and finish
    • Luscious Amoled screen
  • Take note
    • No 5G
    • Average camera performance

If you’re not interested in 5G, don’t give a hoot about refresh rates, and only plan on taking pictures if you run into Bigfoot, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is the cheap Android phone for you. It cuts out some of the more advanced features of the Pro version of the phone (£319, Argos.co.uk) and keeps the sharp and vivid 6.4in display, the speedy Snapdragon 680 processor, the impressive battery life and the sophisticated looks. Refresh rates have been dialled back to 90Hz, the camera loses some of its night-time photography credentials, and you won’t be able to connect to any 5G networks.

Xiaomi takes a glacial approach to releasing new Redmi phones, choosing the launch in China first before rolling out devices to other regions. We’re expecting the Redmi Note 12 series of devices to arrive in the UK later this year – but the Redmi Note 11 remains a good choice for budget-conscious shoppers in search of a basic phone.

Continue reading...

Oppo A54 5G

  • Best: Budget 5G phone
  • Size: 162.9mm x 74.7mm x 8.4 mm
  • Weight: 190g
  • Screen: 6.5in LCD, 90Hz
  • Camera (rear): 48MP main, 8MP wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 16MP
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • RAM: 4GB/8GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Impressively cheap
    • Fast 5G connection
  • Take note
    • Poor speaker qualit

An affordable Android phone from 2021, the Oppo A54 5G still offers surprisingly good all-round performance, zippy 5G data speeds and a bright and cheerful 90Hz screen for less than £150. The main camera lens does a decent job in daylight and the overall picture quality doesn’t disappoint. The holepunch selfie camera and narrow bezels look great – these were features you’d have to spend over a £1,000 for not too long ago.

You’ll notice where the savings have been made in the handset’s plastic finish and the tinny-sounding single speaker, as well as the paltry 4GB of RAM which struggles with more demanding apps and games.

Continue reading...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

  • Best: Xiaomi phone
  • Size: 164mm x 76mm x 8mm
  • Weight: 202g
  • Screen: 6.7in Amoled, 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 108MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro
  • Camera (selfie): 16MP
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Bright AMOLED screen
    • Fast charging
    • Stylish matte-glass finish
  • Take note
    • Middling camera quality

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G looks and feels a lot more expensive than it is, thanks to its premium frosted-glass backplate – most budget phones use plastic – its narrow bezels, neat finish and sculpted squared-off edges. Switch it on, and the illusion of holding a flagship phone continues. You get a poppy and vibrant 120Hz, full HD OLED screen with excellent contrast and colour reproduction, making this our pick for an entertainment-focused budget phone. The camera performance is decent in daylight conditions, and the battery can go for a couple of days if you don’t spend hours flicking through Instagram.

Continue reading...

Google Pixel 6a

  • Best: Budget Pixel phone
  • Size: 152mm x 72mm x 9mm
  • Weight: 178g
  • Screen: 6.1in OLED, 60Hz
  • Camera (rear): 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide
  • Camera (selfie): 8MP
  • Storage: 128GB
  • RAM: 6GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great performance
    • Same Tensor chip as more expensive Pixels
    • Clever Google Assistant features
  • Take note
    • Only 60Hz display

If you want a clean Google experience on a budget smartphone, the Pixel 6a is the cheapest phone it still makes. Costing less than £400, the Pixel 6a is a scaled-back version of the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro, and a full generation behind the newest Pixel 7 phones.

However, you still get most of the software features that make the more expensive phones great. You get the customisable Material You interface, a host of clever photo-editing features, adaptive battery life and Google Assistant smarts, all packed into a 5G phone powered by the same Tensor chip as its larger siblings.

In our review of the device, we said, “The 6.1in Pixel 6a is a pocket-friendly phone in the figurative sense as well as the literal one. For £399, it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”

Read the full Google Pixel 6a review

Continue reading...

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • Best: Cheap iPhone
  • Size: 138mm x 67mm x 7mm
  • Weight: 144g
  • Screen: 4.7in retina display
  • Camera (rear): 12MP wide
  • Camera (selfie): 7MP
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
  • RAM: 4GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful A15 bionic chip
    • Long battery life
    • iPhone-worthy camera performance
  • Take note
    • Small screen can feel cramped

Apple is an unavoidably premium brand, so it’s no surprise that the cheapest iPhone is still the most expensive phone on our list. The iPhone SE is a thin, lightweight 5G device styled after the classic iPhone 8. It has a smaller 4.7in screen that pales in comparison to the more expensive iPhone 14 range and a physical Touch ID button. There’s no fancy pants facial recognition here.

Yet, there’s no compromise on camera quality. Although the iPhone SE has only two lenses to work with (that means no true portrait mode, wide angle or optical zoom), it manages to produce excellent photography in all conditions. That’s thanks partly to the powerful A15 Bionic chip – the same found in the iPhone 13 mini – which keeps performance high and helps with processing camera output.

Continue reading...

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

  • Best: Budget OnePlus phone
  • Size: 164mm x 75mm x 8mm
  • Weight: 195g
  • Screen: 6.6in LCD, 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 64MP wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 16MP
  • Storage: 128GB
  • RAM: 6GB/8GB
  • 5G: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Great build quality
    • Smooth-scrolling 120Hz display
  • Take note
    • Average performance

A low-cost alternative to the top-end OnePlus 10T, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is less than a third of the price and manages to stand out in a crowded budget Android market. That’s partly thanks to its striking blue colourway, fluid 120Hz display, a competent 64MP camera array that produces crisp photography and its class-leading OxygenOS operating system. Performance is where the OnePlus pulls away from other sub-£200 phones though. The Snapdragon 695 is an older CPU, but it’s far from sluggish and helps this cheap and unassuming phone achieve exceptional battery life.

Continue reading...

Nokia G11

  • Best: Battery life
  • Size: 164mm x 76mm x 8mm
  • Weight: 189g
  • Screen: 6.5in LCD, 90Hz
  • Camera (rear): 13MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
  • Camera (selfie): 8MP
  • Storage: 32GB/64GB
  • RAM: 3GB/4GB
  • 5G: No
  • Why we love it
    • Enormous battery life
    • Great screen at this price
  • Take note
    • Sluggish performance
    • Poor camera

The best budget phones include exactly the features you need from them and strip out everything you don’t. In that regard, the Nokia G11 is a phone for anyone looking for an Android handset for calls and messaging, with a battery life counted in days rather than hours.

The functional 13MP camera won’t be winning any contests. The CPU and RAM have been picked out of a bargain bin, but are just about powerful enough to launch apps and navigate around the device without too much lag. And the 6.5in display is surprisingly decent, too. Otherwise, the Nokia G11 is a defiantly boring phone, designed for people who don’t want to think about phones too much. Cheap, practical and long-lasting, it nails the brief.

Continue reading...

Motorola Moto G53 5G

  • Best: Budget Motorola phone
  • Size: 162.7mm x 74.7mm x 8.2mm
  • Weight: 183g
  • Screen: 6.5in LCD, 120Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main, 2MP macro
  • Camera (selfie): 8MP, 16MP
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • RAM: 4GB / 8GB
  • 5G?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • 120Hz display
    • Decent camera
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Take note
    • Slow chargin
    • LCD display looks a little dull

Approximately one billion years ago – in an ancient time known as the 1990s – US phonemaker Motorola reigned supreme. Today the brand is owned by laptop-maker Lenovo, and has become better known for making cheap and reliable Android phones.

The Motorola Moto G53 5G is the latest in the range. You’re obviously not going to get the same performance as you’d find in a phone costing five to ten times as much, but the handset looks good, and manages to feel snappy thanks to a smooth-scrolling 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Camera quality is also fine for the price, snapping sharp pictures given good lighting, and even including a macro mode for some crude close-up shots. You can unlock the phone with a fingerprint, too.

We’re also impressed by the Moto G53’s neat and plastic-free packaging, a detail often ignored in budget phones.

Continue reading...

Nokia 8210 4G

  • Best: For less than £100
  • Size: 131mm x 56mm x 14mm
  • Weight: 107g
  • Screen: 2.8in LCD
  • Camera (rear): 0.3MP
  • Camera (selfie): None
  • Storage: 128MB
  • RAM: 48MP
  • 5G: No
  • Why we love it
    • Battery lasts weeks
    • Incredibly cheap
    • Fun 90s style
  • Take note
    • No touchpad makes messaging a pain
    • No GPS, wifi, or other modern feature

Phones don’t get much cheaper than this. The Nokia 8210 4G is a reimagined version of the 1999 classic and takes the “smart” back out of smartphone. What it lacks in modern conveniences – like a touchscreen and wifi – it makes up for with a frankly enormous battery life, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a cheap emergency phone to throw in their glovebox, take on a hike or give to a kid or relative who struggles with touchscreen devices.

For your £65, you get a really basic camera, a 3.5mm audio jack, a built-in MP3 player and an FM radio tuner.

Read the full Nokia 8210 4G review

Continue reading...

Xiaomi Poco M5

  • Best: Design
  • Size: 164mm x 76.1mm x 8.9mm
  • Weight: 201 g
  • Screen: 6.58in, Full HD, 90Hz
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main, 2MP macro
  • Camera (selfie): 5MP
  • Storage: 64GB/128GB
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB
  • Why we love it
    • Looks great
    • Long-lasting battery
  • Take note
    • Advertising baked into the OS
    • Feels chea

Poco is a sub-brand of budget phones from Xiaomi, and the Poco M5 is the cheapest one the Chinese brand sells. For less than the price of a few months of a new iPhone contract, you get a basic Android phone with a classic squared-off design, excellent battery life and a decent quality screen. Photo quality isn’t great – Springwatch won’t be showing off your pictures any time soon – and the plastic, “leather-like” textured finish feels cheap to touch. But the stylish design of the camera bar adds a bit of flair when compared to the competition.

Continue reading...

Budget phone FAQs

Should I buy a phone on contract or SIM-free?

If you’re shopping around for a cheap phone, going SIM-free will nearly always work out cheaper for you in the long run.

The big UK carriers tend to only offer contracts on top-of-the-range new phones, so that customers can spread the cost of the handset over two or three years. But if you’re buying a phone for a few hundred pounds, the data plans offered by big carriers can usually be found cheaper elsewhere. Generally speaking, you’re better off getting a SIM card from a pay-as-you-go provider like Smarty or giffgaff. Both of companies cheapest monthly plans cost less than £10 per month, and you’re free to cancel, resume, increase or decrease your plan whenever you like.

Lately, Samsung, Google and Apple have all started offering zero percent finance on their new phones. It’s always worth comparing the cost of a phone contract to what you’d pay for a SIM-only deal and the monthly repayments on your device.

The verdict: Budget phones

Our selection of budget phones ranges from less than £100 to over £400, so the right phone for you might depend on how much cash you want to spend. For most shoppers, the Samsung Galaxy A53 offers the best value for money. The phone looks and feels premium, is easy to use, secure and has the 120Hz AMOLED display of a phone costing twice as much.

For an even cheaper option, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 manages to cram top-shelf camera specifications and a rich, vivid display into an Android phone costing less than £200.

Find the best deal with Independent compare's mobile deals

Protect your identity online and browse securely with our pick of the best VPNs in 2022

