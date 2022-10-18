The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are the best phones Google has ever made. Building on everything that made last year’s Pixels great, and fixing a few rough edges, the newest flagships introduce a more refined design, the next-generation Tensor chip, improved features and, in the Pixel 7 pro, the best camera of any phone we’ve tested.
Starting at £599 for the Pixel 7 and £849 for the Pixel 7 pro, both devices are also aggressively priced to undercut rival phones from Apple and Samsung. Whereas the earliest Pixel phones felt like cautious experiments into what a Google phone could be, the Pixel 7 and 7 pro are now a full-throated expression of everything the tech giant can possibly cram into a premium Android phone.
That means you’re getting a bright OLED display kept safe from scrapes behind tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smaller Pixel 7 has a 6.3in screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the larger Pixel 7 pro has a 6.7in screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling and interacting with the device feel smoother, more immediate and more responsive.
The camera bar makes a return, this time encased in a metal frame that seamlessly blends into the edge of the phone itself. Across the bar are the main, ultrawide – and, on the Pixel 7 pro, the telephoto – lenses, which peep out from behind curvy, rounded black portholes. Both are very pretty phones.
Around the front is the selfie camera, which punctuates the top of the display and is only noticeable when it illuminates to let you know the phones are using the newly reintroduced face unlock (a feature that’s been absent since the Pixel 4).
How we tested
We put the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro phones through their paces for weeks, paying close attention to software features, build quality and camera capabilities in a range of lighting conditions. Here’s what we thought.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro
- Screen size: 6.3in / 6.7in
- Refresh rate: 90Hz / 120Hz
- Weight: 197g / 212g
- Cameras: 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 48MP telephoto (pro only)
- CPU: Tensor G2
- Storage: 126GB, 256GB, 512GB (pro only)
- Memory: 8GB / 12GB
- 5G: Yes
- Why we love it
- Faster screen unlock
- Improved shape and design
- Great value
- Clever camera enhancements
- Take note
- Some call management features still US-exclusive
The new Tensor G2 chip is the headline act here – it offers improved performance over the Pixel 6, but the speed boost isn’t noticeable during general use (last year’s flagships were already lightning fast when it came to opening apps and basic phone navigation). Instead, the newly updated chip enables Google to do more with AI and machine learning on the device itself, meaning, for many tasks, it doesn’t have to waste fractions of a second transmitting data to Google’s servers to be processed and interpreted.
That makes things such as summoning the Google Assistant with a voice command, dictating messages, translating languages in real time, controlling smart home tech, and transcribing audio recordings all feel noticeably speedier on the Pixel 7 and 7 pro.
The Google Assistant
Google’s virtual assistant continues to be the most powerful, accurate and responsive of the big three – beating Siri and Alexa. This is partly thanks to the search giant’s relentless cataloguing of the world’s information, but also because of its ability to understand natural speech and interpret text and images without delay. Ask your phone to “show me pictures from my trip to Margate”, for example, and, in a fraction of a second, you’ll have half a dozen shots of you hanging out at the 2p coin pusher.
This kind of Tensor G2-powered cleverness also enables Pixel phones to do a bunch of other minor but still useful things, such as screen your calls and see the caller’s words transcribed in real time, so you can spot those “we heard you’ve been in a car crash recently” scams before picking up. You can also record a spoken interview and have the conversation turned into a searchable text file, with named speakers.
Camera
The camera is where Google’s made the biggest improvements over last year’s phone, and it’s also another area in which Google’s processing smarts are deployed to great effect.
You’ve got a 12MP ultrawide camera that can capture slightly wider shots than before. The main 50MP camera is the hardest working of the three, producing outstanding photography in light, dark and indoor-lighting conditions. Google’s ability to intelligently understand what’s in the frame and how it should look enables impressive HDR blending, detail capturing, portraiture and night-time photography, without having to play around with any settings.
On the Pixel 7 pro, the 48MP telephoto lens can achieve an impressive 30x zoom, though shots taken at this level tend to look blearily over-processed, as Google’s camera software strains to guess at detail the sensors can’t actually see.
The fun stuff happens at less extreme zoom levels, where the Pixel 7 pro has a new trick to greatly improve sharpness and detail when shooting long-distance subjects. Rather than using the main lens for everything up to 5x zoom, then letting the higher-quality telephoto lens suddenly take over, the camera now uses information from multiple lenses at once, to produce higher-quality shots at intermediate zoom levels. The result is a more continuous zooming experience – like using an SLR camera lens – and better photography.
Photo features
More importantly, all of this complicated lens juggling is happening automatically. In our tests, we found the Pixel 7 pro produces some of the best shots of any phone we’ve tested. The Pixel 7 also gets some of this lens trickery. Punching in to 2x zoom now results in much sharper results, so striving for more interesting framing of our subjects no longer means sacrificing the quality of the image.
Also new is the macro mode, which is exclusive to the Pixel 7 pro. This enables the photography of small subjects placed very near to the lens, and kicks in automatically when the camera software detects you’re getting all up in something tiny’s business.
Of course, the Pixel 6’s standout camera features are still here too. The astrophotography mode uses a long exposure to capture dramatic night-time shots of starry skies and galaxies. AI-powered photo editing features enable you to tap on objects and people you want to remove from your picture. You can also unblur faces, a feature that even works on existing photos in your Google Photos app. The effect can be striking when used on old family pictures, though seeing grandad rendered in sharp detail can be a little uncanny.
The verdict: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro are both great phones, but while the main selling point is the helpfulness of Google as a friendly voice assistant in your pocket – enabled by the magic of the Pixel-exclusive Tensor chip – in practice the phones’ most headline-grabbing AI features still haven’t quite arrived. The ability to have the Google Assistant wait on hold for you and navigate spoken-word phone menus are among the most interesting applications of the tech, for example, but they remain exclusive to the US.
But that’s fine, because everything else the Pixel 7 phones do, they do brilliantly. A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, they unlock faster, they take better pictures, they both have battery lives that stretch to two days, and, in our opinion, they’re the best bargains in terms of smartphones today.
