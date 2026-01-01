A tech expert’s guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals in the January sales

If you're hoping to ring in the new year with a deal on the Nintendo Switch 2, then the January sales pose a fresh opportunity to save, which is good news if you were left feeling a little deflated after the lack of impressive deals on the brand’s newest console in the Boxing Day sales.

As The Independent’s tech critic, I’ve been tracking the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 since its launch in 2025, and the discounts have been few and far between. Earlier in December, Very briefly slashed £50 off the console, but that deal lasted just 24 hours, so I’m interested to see what happens now that we’re headed into January.

Here, I’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals available now, including bundle offers. I’ll be keeping this page updated as long as the January sales last, so keep this page bookmarked.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Nintendo Switch 2: Was £395, now £375.99, Ee.co.uk

EE has slashed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 by more than £20. That’s not a lot, but it’s the best you’ll find right now. The Switch 2 features magnetic Joy-Cons, an improved mic, a snappier UI and a new GameChat feature. It’s an improvement on the winning formula, I noted in my review.

Nintendo Switch 2 with ‘Mario Kart World’ and ‘Donkey Kong Bananza’: Was £489, now £459, Very.co.uk

There aren’t too many Switch 2 exclusive games out right now, but if you want to pair a Switch 2 console with two exclusives, then Very currently has a pretty tasty bundle deal on the Nintendo Switch 2. You get Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, both of which appear on mine and gaming correspondent Jake Brigstock's list of the best Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 console, 'Mario Kart World' and backpack buddies: Worth £461, now £409, Currys.co.uk

For fans of Mario looking to invest in the Switch 2, this deal is a no-brainer. The console and game would usually set you back about £455 when bought separately, plus you’re getting a backpack buddies character (usually £6), so you’re saving more than £50 overall. In his overview of Mario Kart World, tech critic Steve Hogarty said: "Players can now roam anywhere in a wide-open world, with grand prix tournaments charting long routes that race in and between each of the main tracks."

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition: Was £69.99, now £54.89, Amazon.co.uk

If you're looking for a new Nintendo game to get stuck into, the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition landed a spot in my tried and tested review of the best Nintendo Switch games for good reason. It introduces superb characters, and it’s packed with side missions. Right now, it’s 22 per cent off at Amazon.

