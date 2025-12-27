The Next Boxing Day sale has landed. There are countless deals to be snapped up across fashion, homeware, beauty and more, so if you’re feeling the post-Christmas pinch, it's time to dig into some of the best deals.

The retailer’s sale is a firm fixture in the shopping calendar for good reason. The British high street favourite stocks a variety of big names in fragrance, athleisure, beauty tools and even furniture.

True to form, the rest of the IndyBest team and I are tracking down the best discounts. Having covered annual sale events for years, we know how to spot a good deal. In this guide, you'll find products we know and love, so you can rest assured they're worth your money. We’re also rounding up the best deals at other retailers, from John Lewis to Amazon, on our tried-and-tested favourite products – think Apple tech, the Oura ring and Kindles.

Whether you’re shopping for a New Year’s Eve outfit, fresh bedding, or even an Apple iPad, here’s everything you need to know about the Next Boxing Day 2025 sale.

Best deals in the Next Boxing Day sale

Reiss ivory Lou craft-stitch knitted midi dress: Was £240, now £98, Next.co.uk

This chic midi-length, V-neck dress features a subtly flared skirt, along with a ribbed construction framed by braided cable stitching. Currently on offer with more than £140 off, it's bound to be a great investment for your spring wardrobe. If you're not a fan of the ivory colourway, the design is also available in navy (was £240, now £118, Next.co.uk).

Reiss camel shirt: Was £120, now £68, Next.co.uk

Reiss is known for its premium look, but its prices can be lofty. That’s why it’s well worth taking advantage of the Next sale, where a myriad of the brand’s pieces are seeing sizable discounts. Made with a cotton blend, this cable knit shirt is reduced to £78. The discount applies to a navy blue and a white version too, but for the best discount, opt for the camel beige colourway.

JoJo Maman Bébé navy fairy floral wellies: Was £25.50, now £12, Next.co.uk

If your kids have outgrown their wellies, you can pick up a new pair for just £12 in the Next Boxing Day sale. With muddy puddle season in full swing, these boots will help keep little feet dry and comfortable. Made from flexible rubber, the wellies feature ridged soles, to help provide grip; a pull-tab to help make it easier to slide the wellies on; and an enchanting floral fairy design. The rainy-day essentials are available in kids' sizes UK 3-8.

Tala black DayFlex ruched strap bandeau bra: Was £42, now £21, Next.co.uk

Featured in our guide to the best activewear brands, Tala is a name to know. Ideal for low impact activities like yoga flows and reformer classes, this ruched strap bandeau bra has been slashed in price in the Next sale. We’ve been impressed with the quality of clothing from Tala in the past, so while we haven't tried this particular bra just yet, we’d hope it would be equally as well made.

Reiss black Haisley wool blend double breasted suit blazer: Was £250, now £158, Next.co.uk

A black blazer is a wardrobe failsafe. With a 51 per cent wool count, this Reiss style is the perfect winter option. Finished in a classic black hue, the silhouette is sure to be flattering thanks to its cinched fit and double-breasted design. Whether dressed down with jeans or paired with a black mini skirt for party season, you can save £100 right now.

Made.com chrome effect Leora dining chairs: Was £449, now £260, Next.co.uk

Upgrade your dining set-up in 2026 with this pair of stylish chairs from Next. Reduced by nearly £200, the chairs boast a chrome-effect frame and rattan-style finish that gives them a vintage look. The modernist chairs will add some Seventies flair to your interiors.

Swoon Natural Valente Chest of Drawers: Was £799, now £395, Next.co.uk

Swoon's stylish furniture comes with the premium price tag to match – so don't miss this saving on a sleek chest of drawers. Reduced by £400, the mid-century inspired piece boasts art deco details such as the hexagonal, solid brass handles and geometric varnishing.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Next Boxing Day coverage

The IndyBest team has been covering events such as the Boxing Day sale for years. We know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that hail from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

When does the Next Boxing Day sale end?

Although the name of the sales suggests a one-day event, Boxing Day sales are expected to continue into the new year, as they morph into the January sales. Like most stores, Next’s brick-and-mortar stores were closed on Boxing Day itself. The stores re-opened on 27 December.

How to find the best Next Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up for newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category, and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

