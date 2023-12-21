Jump to content

9 best gym leggings for every kind of workout

Whether you’re stretching or squatting, these styles won’t let you down

Siobhan Grogan
Thursday 21 December 2023 16:16
<p>We worked up a sweat to judge the best gym leggings</p>

We worked up a sweat to judge the best gym leggings

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings-indybest
    Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings
    Best gym leggings overall

    These seamless leggings are one of Gymshark’s big sellers, instantly recognisable with their unusual ribbed waistband and all-over breathable mesh dots. We feared they may be a little too warm for high-impact workouts but were amazed by just how cool the sweat-wicking material kept us. It’s also worth noting the leggings are made using dope-dying technology, which uses less water, energy and chemicals than other methods.

    Marks and spencer go move cropped gym leggings-indybest
    Marks and Spencer Go Move cropped gym leggings
    Best budget gym leggings

    These bargain leggings look far more expensive than they are. Though the material is a little thinner than most of the other pairs we tested, we didn’t need to worry about overheating when pounding the treadmill. The breathable, quick-dry fabric ensured we didn’t feel anywhere near as sweaty as usual. We also liked the fact the leggings are cropped – we’ll definitely be wearing these regularly in the summer.

  • Decathlon womens running leggings warm-indybest
    Kalenji women’s running leggings, warm
    Best leggings for cold weather

    A bit of bad weather doesn’t need to derail your workout routine. These brilliantly priced leggings have been tested in temperatures down to -5C, to make sure that they’ll still keep you cosy, while the breathable material wicks away moisture once you’ve worked up a sweat.

    Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings-indybest
    Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings
    Best for size range

    Originally co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson, Fabletics operates a little differently from other brands. Anyone can buy from its site, but to get the best prices (up to 60 per cent cheaper), you’ll need to sign up to become a member, for £59.99 per month, which can be redeemed against purchases. You can skip or cancel at any time, but it’s worth having a good look at the site before joining, to decide if it’s really worth it for you.

  • Myprotein MP womens power leggings-indybest
    Myprotein MP women’s power leggings
    Best gym leggings for squats

    If you live in fear of leggings turning see-through every time you squat, this pair is a game-changer. Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive. They’re extremely soft to the touch and have a great stretch, so we’d happily wear them for lounging as well as to the gym – but do pay close attention to the size guide online, as the leggings run a little smaller than most.

    Peleton cadent laser dot legging-indybest
    Peleton cadent laser dot legging
    Best stylish gym leggings

    Best known for its wildly popular exercise bike, Peleton sells a full range of gym gear and accessories. The good news is these leggings don’t just feel great but also look better on than most others we tried. The material has a fantastic, four-way stretch but is still thick enough to suck in everything. The wide waistband and flatlock seams keep everything streamlined, which cheered us up when we caught sight of ourselves working out in the gym mirror. Plus, we loved the subtle laser cutouts at the bottom of each leg, adding a bit of interest to our go-to black. Though, be aware, that the brand name is also stamped on one ankle, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

  • Vuori-leggings-indybest.png
    Vuori evolve legging
    Best gym leggings for all-day wear

    Upmarket Californian athleisure brand Vuori counts the likes of Harry Styles and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans, so it’s no huge shock these leggings don’t come cheap. However, we forgot about the price tag as soon as we slipped into the leggings, as they’re so sleek yet buttery soft, they seemed too good to waste on the gym.

    Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight-indybest
    Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight
    Best gym leggings for high-impact exercise

    If you don’t mind the price tag, leggings don’t get much better than these from Lululemon. Surprisingly flattering, thanks to a brushed matte finish, they have a supportive wide waistband and enough compression to hold in everything, without feeling restrictive.

  • Nike zenvy womens gentle support high-waisted full-length leggings-indybest
    Nike zenvy women’s gentle-support high-waisted full-length leggings
    Best eco-friendly gym leggings

    Sustainability may not be your number one priority when searching for gym leggings but, happily, this pair from Nike ticks the eco-friendly box while meeting all your other workout needs. The leggings are made from recycled nylon, which began life as other materials, including recycled carpet and used fishing nets. This is cleaned and converted into flakes before being recycled into new nylon yarns, reducing carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent, compared with virgin nylon.

Often, it’s not easy to know which are the best gym leggings to buy. The ideal pair should be barely noticeable, should fit comfortably, not dig in anywhere and never need adjusting while you work out. They should keep you cool and dry, so breathable or moisture-wicking material is essential, so you don’t end up overheating.

It’s worth considering the way you prefer to exercise before you buy. Runners or those who like high-impact classes may be better off with a lightweight pair, while yoga devotees will love looser or softer styles that don’t interfere with movement. Some prefer leggings with more compression, to hold everything in place and give a more streamlined silhouette, but bear in mind these styles can be a little warmer.

A high waistband offers extra support, while an inner drawstring provides the closest possible fit. A deep pocket may also be essential if you want to carry your phone while working out, although, the pockets on many leggings are far too small for the average smartphone.

Finally, remember it may not pay to choose the cheapest pair. It’s important for leggings to feature premium material that won’t sag or fall down and will stay looking just as good after endless washes – as all the ones we’ve highlighted below will.

How we tested

A selection of the best leggings we tested for this review

(Siobhan Grogan)

We worked up a sweat to judge the best gym leggings by wearing every single pair to work out in. We wore them running outside and on the treadmill, in high-impact classes and even while hiking and horse riding. Most importantly, we squatted in every pair to make sure they were completely opaque, to save any embarrassment.

For each pair, we considered the fit and comfort, the sizes and colours available and if they were flattering. We judged how easy they were to move in and wash, their value for money and if we liked them so much we’d be happy to wear them while out for coffee after the gym.

The best gym leggings for 2023 are:

  • Best gym leggings overall – Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings: £45, Gymshark.com
  • Best budget gym leggings – Marks and Spencer Go Move cropped gym leggings: £22.50, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best gym leggings for size range – Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings: From £33.60, Fabletics.co.uk
  • Best eco-friendly gym leggings – Nike zenvy women’s gentle support high-waisted full-length leggings: £89.95, Nike.com

Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings

  • Best: Gym leggings overall
  • Sizes: XS - XXL
  • Colours: 18
  • Materials: 93% nylon, 7% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Air drying recommended
  • Why we love it
    • Very flattering
    • Breathable mesh dots all over
    • Ribbed waistband offers great support
  • Take note
    • May be too thick for those who prefer lighter material

These seamless leggings are one of Gymshark’s big sellers, instantly recognisable with their unusual ribbed waistband and all-over breathable mesh dots. We feared they may be a little too warm for high-impact workouts but were amazed by just how cool the sweat-wicking material kept us. It’s also worth noting the leggings are made using dope-dying technology, which uses less water, energy and chemicals than other methods.

The thicker material and subtle pattern mean these leggings look great, and the high-waisted, figure-hugging style really does stay put – we reckon they would look even better paired with one of Gymshark’s matching crop tops. Plus, there’s a good range of flattering colours to choose from if you’re swerving boring black or want to buy more than one pair.

Marks and Spencer Go Move cropped gym leggings

  • Best: Budget gym leggings
  • Sizes: 6 – 24
  • Colours: Black, grey marl, burgundy
  • Materials: 73% polyester, 27% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, at low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Fantastic price
    • Very comfortable at waist
    • Good sized phone pocket
    • Cropped
  • Take note
    • No compression
    • Slightly thinner material than some others

These bargain leggings look far more expensive than they are. Though the material is a little thinner than most of the other pairs we tested, we didn’t need to worry about overheating when pounding the treadmill. The breathable, quick-dry fabric ensured we didn’t feel anywhere near as sweaty as usual. We also liked the fact the leggings are cropped – we’ll definitely be wearing these regularly in the summer.

They look very sleek with a slight gloss and a wide, flattering seam on the outer leg. They’re exceptionally comfy, too. We needed to tighten the waistband with the inner drawstring, but the leggings didn’t budge while we were working out. There’s also a decent-sized zip pocket on the back, and a really useful larger pocket on the leg, which we found eld our phone securely even while running. A fantastic buy all round.

Kalenji women’s running leggings, warm

  • Best: Leggings for cold weather
  • Sizes: 4 – 18
  • Colours: Black
  • Materials: 91% polyester, 9% elastane
  • Tumbe dryer safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Ideal for running outdoors
    • Easy to adjust with drawcord
  • Take note
    • Some may find them too warm

A bit of bad weather doesn’t need to derail your workout routine. These brilliantly priced leggings have been tested in temperatures down to -5C, to make sure that they’ll still keep you cosy, while the breathable material wicks away moisture once you’ve worked up a sweat.

We tested them during a frosty morning run and, for once, we didn’t feel tempted to go straight back indoors when we stepped outside. The inner brushed fleece makes these leggings feel super soft, and they can be adjusted with a drawcord, to fit snugly. We liked the reflective strip on the ankle for added safety. too.

Our one complaint would be that the zipped back pocket isn’t big enough for a phone. If that’s a deal breaker, try the women’s warm+ running long leggings (£19.99, Decathlon.co.uk) instead, as they are just as snug but have a larger side pocket, in which our phone (just) fitted. Both leggings are ideal for anyone who loves to workout in the fresh air, without breaking the bank.

Fabletics oasis pureluxe high-waisted leggings

  • Best: For size range
  • Sizes: XXS – 4XL
  • Colours: Black, navy, merlot, black and white, glitter hologram, snow leopard print, sakura
  • Materials: 82% polyester, 18% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Hang-drying is recommended
  • Why we love it
    • Extremely comfortable
    • Great range of colours and sizes
  • Take note
    • You’ll need a membership to get the cheapest price

Originally co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson, Fabletics operates a little differently from other brands. Anyone can buy from its site, but to get the best prices (up to 60 per cent cheaper), you’ll need to sign up to become a member, for £59.99 per month, which can be redeemed against purchases. You can skip or cancel at any time, but it’s worth having a good look at the site before joining, to decide if it’s really worth it for you.

We were certainly smitten by this pair of leggings. Available in a huge range of sizes and colours, from cheetah print to glitter hologram, they’re blissfully light to wear with a super comfy waistband that never restricts movement, making them particularly well suited to yoga and pilates.

They even have built-in sun protection, so would be great for exercising outdoors during the summer. We also loved the deep pockets on each leg, which didn’t add bulk but still housed our phone with ease.

If you’d rather have a little more support, we also rated the define powerhold high-waisted leggings (member’s price £27.60, non-members £69, Fabletics.co.uk). Though they’re a little tricky to get on, their figure-flattering compression holds in everything, for seriously high-impact workouts – we even wore them while horse-riding, for ultimate streamlined sleekness.

Myprotein MP women’s power leggings

  • Best: Gym leggings for squats
  • Sizes: XXS – XXL
  • Colours: Black, black space dye, blue lagoon, ice green, orchid, pebble blue and purple
  • Materials: 88% nylon, 12% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Not at all see-through
    • Quick-drying fabric to absorb sweat
    • Very soft
  • Take note
    • May be too thick for high-impact workouts

If you live in fear of leggings turning see-through every time you squat, this pair is a game-changer. Made of cotton touch, quick-drying fabric with a hydrophilic finish, they felt far thicker than most other pairs we tested but were not at all restrictive. They’re extremely soft to the touch and have a great stretch, so we’d happily wear them for lounging as well as to the gym – but do pay close attention to the size guide online, as the leggings run a little smaller than most.

When we wore them during workouts, we found they didn’t budge an inch or roll down at the waist, and they were completely squat-proof, thanks to a double-lined back panel. The sweat-absorbing material makes them comfortable and the contoured seams and high waist mean they look good, too. We did find the thick material a little warm for high-impact classes such as body combat, but they were a winner for hitting the gym – and all for a fantastic price.

Peleton cadent laser dot legging

  • Best: Stylish gym leggings
  • Sizes: XS – 3XL
  • Colours: Black
  • Materials: 71% polyester, 29% spandex
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Great stretch
    • Stylish design
    • Wide waist band
  • Take note
    • Some may not like the visible branding

Best known for its wildly popular exercise bike, Peleton sells a full range of gym gear and accessories. The good news is these leggings don’t just feel great but also look better on than most others we tried. The material has a fantastic, four-way stretch but is still thick enough to suck in everything. The wide waistband and flatlock seams keep everything streamlined, which cheered us up when we caught sight of ourselves working out in the gym mirror. Plus, we loved the subtle laser cutouts at the bottom of each leg, adding a bit of interest to our go-to black. Though, be aware, that the brand name is also stamped on one ankle, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

Looking for something brighter than black? Try the Peloton high-rise pocket legging (from £63, Apparel.onepeloton.co.uk). These are made from the same medium compression, breathable material but come in a range of zingy shades, including electric blue, tomato red and the shocking pink we tested. That’s one way to make an entrance at the gym.

Vuori evolve legging

  • Best: Gym leggings for all-day wear
  • Sizes: XXS – XXL
  • Colours: Black, smoke, fern, plum
  • Materials: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Exceptionally smooth
    • Good moisture wicking
    • Very comfortable waistband
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Upmarket Californian athleisure brand Vuori counts the likes of Harry Styles and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans, so it’s no huge shock these leggings don’t come cheap. However, we forgot about the price tag as soon as we slipped into the leggings, as they’re so sleek yet buttery soft, they seemed too good to waste on the gym.

Despite the silkiness, they’re surprisingly supportive and look very flattering, with their impressive four-way stretch, a hint of shine and a cool minimalist look. There are no seams on the outer leg, so we found them comfortable to work out in, even in a high-impact body combat class.

Best of all, the high waistband and free-cut hem around the ankle give the leggings a more fashion-forward look, so we’d happily wear these while out for coffee after the gym... and possibly never take them off again.

Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight

  • Best: Gym leggings for high-impact exercise
  • Sizes: 4 – 24
  • Colours: Black, espresso, purple, red, navy, grey, olive, light blue, teal, greenmulti-coloured,
  • Materials: 77% nylon, 23% lycra elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes, on a low temperature
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent sweat-wicking
    • Supportive
    • Great stretch
  • Take note
    • Expensive

If you don’t mind the price tag, leggings don’t get much better than these from Lululemon. Surprisingly flattering, thanks to a brushed matte finish, they have a supportive wide waistband and enough compression to hold in everything, without feeling restrictive.

We loved the silky cool material on the inside, while the miraculous sweat-wicking fabric ensured we genuinely felt less hot and bothered while on the treadmill. There’s a waistband drawcord to get the perfect fit, a hidden pocket (albeit not big enough for a phone) and a fantastic four-way Lycra stretch that makes these leggings suitable for almost any exercise you can think of. We can confirm they’re completely squat-proof, too.

However, if yoga is your exercise of choice, opt for the Lululemon align high-rise, wide-leg pant (£118, Lululemon.co.uk) instead. This option has all the same stretch and sweat-wicking properties but with a looser fit on the legs. In fact, they’re so soft and weightless, we’ve worn them out of the gym and on a long-haul flight.

Nike zenvy women’s gentle-support high-waisted full-length leggings

  • Best: Eco-friendly gym leggings
  • Sizes: XS – XXL
  • Colours: Earth, midnight navy, adobe, red stardust, black, fireberry
  • Materials: 84% nylon, 16% elastane
  • Tumble dryer safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Very stretchy
    • Wide waistband
    • Deep phone pocket
  • Take note
    • Light support only

Sustainability may not be your number one priority when searching for gym leggings but, happily, this pair from Nike ticks the eco-friendly box while meeting all your other workout needs. The leggings are made from recycled nylon, which began life as other materials, including recycled carpet and used fishing nets. This is cleaned and converted into flakes before being recycled into new nylon yarns, reducing carbon emissions by up to 50 per cent, compared with virgin nylon.

The leggings are great to wear too. Super soft and stretchy, they slide on like a dream and are easily comfortable enough to wear all day long, even if you never quite make it to the gym. We particularly loved the high, wide waistband, which didn’t slide down at all during our vigorous HIIT class and the pocket is big enough for a phone – bonus. They don’t feel hot at all, thanks to the breezy lightweight support and Nike dri-fit technology, which moves sweat away from the skin, for quicker evaporation.

The verdict: Gym leggings

None of these gym leggings will let you down, whether you’re about to smash your personal best on the treadmill or finally perfect your downward dog. For style and affordability, it’s hard to beat the Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings, which impressed us with their sleek design and suck-everything-in hold. However, if money is no object, we’d take a pair of the Lululemon wunder train high-rise tight in every colour, because their breathability, stretch and flattering look are almost unbeatable.

Born to run? Check out our round-up of the best running leggings

