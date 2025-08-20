The best probiotics for women, recommended by health experts

Probiotics can support several areas of women’s health, but most people don’t know the extent to which these friendly bacteria can help. Live microorganisms, such as Lactobacillus strains, are more commonly associated with gut health benefits. But research is increasingly showing they can play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced vaginal microbiome.

By helping to restore healthy bacteria, the best probiotics may reduce the risk of common infections, including thrush and bacterial vaginosis, improve pH balance and support overall immunity and gut health for better digestion, energy and mood.

“Clinical trials have proven that supplements that contain live bacteria can help by reducing symptoms of bacterial vaginosis and thrush, improving bacterial and yeast balance,” explains probiotic researcher and expert Dr Megan Rossi.

According to Rossi, “75 per cent of women are predicted to have at least one episode of thrush, and 40 to 45 per cent will have two or more episodes in their lifetime. Not only do the symptoms decrease quality of life and increase antibiotic and antifungal use, but they are associated with increased risk of STIs and obstetric and gynaecological complications such as late miscarriage and premature labour.”

Taking care of your vaginal microbiome is essential – but it can be difficult to understand how it works, what kinds of probiotics to support it with and how to administer them. To get a better understanding of the best probiotics for women, we asked women’s health professionals to recommend the ones you should be taking.

Q What is a vaginal microbiome? “The term vaginal microbiome refers to a collection of organisms in the vaginal area (bacteria, fungi and so on). The most common group of bacteria that populate the vagina is the lactobacillus family, which maintains the pH as naturally acidic to protect against opportunistic infections and yeast,” explains women’s health expert Dr Milli Raizada. “Oestrogen helps with the production of glycogen in the vaginal cells. Lactobacillus uses this and creates lactic acid/lactate, which produces the acidic pH (greater than 4.5) environment in the vagina,” she adds. Essentially, this process maintains a perfect balance, but it can be thrown off by several factors – the microbiome is sensitive, and this sensitivity can vary from person to person. Shifting oestrogen levels can affect the bacterial balance inside the vagina and lead to uncomfortable symptoms. This might be caused by where you are in your cycle, or by perimenopause or menopause. Medication such as antibiotics can also kill off good bacteria, allowing harmful strains to overgrow. Excessive washing or douching strips away protective flora. Even clothing can be a culprit – wearing sweaty gym gear creates a moisture trap that encourages yeast to thrive. Smoking, a diet high in ultra-processed foods, sugars and alcohol, and unmanaged stress can all tip the balance in the wrong direction. “As a GP, I see symptoms and conditions arising from an unbalanced vaginal microbiome daily. Therefore, it is important to improve vaginal flora; however, it is one area that is not researched or spoken about enough,” says Dr Sabina Hanoman-Singh. “I would advise beginning with emphasising lifestyle modifications that preserve the natural microbiome. I recommend condom use to minimise the alkalising effect of semen, and I suggest using menstrual cups as a way to prevent menstrual blood from entering the vaginal canal and disrupting pH, which in turn disrupts the microbiome,” she adds. “Ideally, patients would have vaginal microbiome testing to personalise treatment, but there would be no harm in trying probiotics to replenish beneficial Lactobacillus strains. Maintaining an optimal vaginal pH (~3.8–4.5) is crucial,” Dr Hanoman-Singh explains. Q What are the symptoms of vaginal microbiome imbalance? Key symptoms of an imbalance can include itching, burning, irritation, unusual discharge, recurrent thrush, recurrent UTIs or painful sex. A GP can take swabs and check your pH levels to pinpoint whether candida albicans, Gardnerella or another organism is overgrowing. You can also buy home tests to check if you have an imbalance. Bacterial vaginosis (BV) and thrush are the most common conditions linked to imbalance. They are frustratingly recurrent, despite affecting vast numbers of women. Dr Rossi notes that “75 per cent of women will experience thrush at least once, and BV affects up to 29 per cent of women globally. Relapse rates are high, with over 60 per cent of thrush cases and 50 per cent of BV cases returning within a year.” BV "is the most common vaginal infection in women of childbearing age, with a global prevalence of 2,329 per cent,” she adds. In desperation, many women turn to social media-driven solutions like the candida diet, something Dr Rossi warns that “not only has no science to support it works, but can actually do more harm than good.” Diet can, of course, help to support your health, but TikTok is not the place to find health advice. Studies show that a plant-rich, high-fibre diet supports a diverse gut microbiome, which in turn can help to maintain vaginal balance. “I encourage a diet rich in fermented foods such as yoghurt and kefir and prebiotics like garlic, onions and bananas to support gut and vaginal microbial health,” says Dr Hanoman-Singh. Broader microbial diversity has benefits beyond intimate health, including better digestion, reduced bloating, more effective immunity and improved skin and mood. “Research commissioned by Smart Strains reveals that more than half of women don’t know probiotics can support vaginal health, and another third aren’t aware that specific strains are needed. With pregnancy, perimenopause, and even diet playing a role in susceptibility, it’s time for an open conversation on how women can naturally support their intimate health,” says Dr Rossi. Q Are vaginal probiotics safe to take? Yes, they are safe, but not everyone gets on well with them. You might want to try changing your diet first and adjusting habits and lifestyle to see if it’s possible to balance your microbiome and reduce symptoms that way. What’s not advised is seeking out or trying online remedies or relying on TikTok for vaginal health tips – unless they’re coming from a qualified medical professional’s account. Online “remedies” for vaginal health range from the questionable to the actively harmful: apple cider vinegar baths, inserting raw garlic cloves or a cucumber, vaginal steaming, self-administered boric acid, or applying natural yoghurt directly to the vulva. “Trends like apple cider vinegar baths can irritate the delicate vaginal tissues and disrupt the pH, leading to more harm than good,” says Dr Raizada. Garlic can cause chemical burns when used raw, while steaming carries risks of burns and infection. There’s no evidence to suggest that cucumbers do anything beneficial, and foreign objects can increase infection risk. “Some find applying natural yoghurt to the vulva soothing, but while yoghurt contains probiotics, it doesn’t necessarily introduce the right strains,” she adds. Boric acid can be effective in certain cases, but only under medical supervision – misuse can be dangerous. Q When should I take a probiotic? Dr Rossi says: “If you are over 12 years old, take a probiotic at the ﬁrst sign of any changes in your vaginal microbiome. If you’re on an antibiotic or antifungal treatment, take daily alongside this treatment for the duration of the course and continue for at least three months after treatment has ended.”

