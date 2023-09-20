Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles’s popularity seems to know no bounds. From sell-out Wembley arena tours to chart-topping singles, the British performer’s presence (and fans) spans across the globe. And it seems his foray into cosmetics has been almost as successful as his singing career.

Since Pleasing was launched in 2021, the beauty brand, which boasts bright nail polishes, hand creams and the famous Pleasing pen, has racked up a rather impressive fan base. The striking nail stickers, powder pigments and skincare sets seem to continually please (sorry, we had to) both beauty buffs and Styles fans alike.

So, a new product launch is certain to cause quite a commotion. From next month, Pleasing will be stepping into the fragrance section, launching not one but three new perfumes.

Eagle-eyed fans may have already spotted signs of the times, as the brand has a put a sign-up page on its website, announcing the scent names and possibly the colour palettes. Lucky recipients of recent online orders may have already had a whiff, too, as peel-and-sniff strips were added into the packaging.

Keep reading below for everything we know so far, including how to sign-up, scent names and more.

One of the new scents will be called bright, hot (Pleasing)

While Pleasing is keeping its cards close to its chest with these scents, it seems the secret is finally out. Created in partnership with natural fragrance maker Robertet, the three scents are said to follow a very sexy theme.

Named closeness, rivulets and bright hot, we’re imagining the scents are strikingly different yet all sit within the same bright and bold Pleasing brand.

“Being a brand that is deeply rooted in the exploration of colour, emotional storytelling and sensory experiences… it is a strategic move for us to expand into this category,” shared Shaun Kearney, Pleasing chief executive, with The Business of Beauty, and we’re certainly excited.

Right now, we’re left without any extra information on bottle size, ingredients or price points but will be updating you as soon as Pleasing shares more about these sexy scents. But be sure to sign up on the Pleasing website to be one of the first to shop.

