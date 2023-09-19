Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The countdown to Christmas is no longer restricted to those with a sweet tooth. These days, everything from beauty to booze has a dedicated calendar – but if you’re hoping for a truly decadent December, jewellery advent calendars are the answer.

An increasingly popular alternative (after all, who wouldn’t want a glitzy gift each day of December?), the latest crop of calendars contains 12 or 24 pieces to add some glamour to your celebrations. The gift that keeps on giving, the pieces will endure long beyond sparkly season – from gold- and silver-plated rings to personalised necklaces, delicate bracelets and hoop earrings, you can wear the pieces year-round.

Plus, most brands let you choose between metals, and many of the designs can be regifted (but we’re not going to judge if you keep them all for yourself).

Growing your bling collection at a fraction of the cost, they can set you back anywhere between £50 to £600, with the RRP usually far below their overall worth, compared with buying the items individually. From A-lister-favourite Missoma and Astrid & Miyu (which has not one, but three calendars this year) to fine jewellery calendar’s worth the splurge (think Liberty and Swarovski), the launches inevitably sell out within weeks.

How we tested

This year, the choice is better than ever. From Pandora’s debut offering to Missoma’s luxe line-up and plenty of personalised options. Working our way through each calendar ahead of December (someone had to do it), we assessed the contents, value and variety on offer. Rest assured, all the jewellery advent calendars below are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery advent calendars for 2023 are: