Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

8 best jewellery advent calendars for a daily dose of bling this Christmas

Frankincense and myrrh won’t get a look in with these gifts from Missoma, Astrid & Miyu and more

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 19 September 2023 16:23
<p>Whether you prefer silver, gold or mixed metals, there’s plenty to spark joy </p>

Whether you prefer silver, gold or mixed metals, there’s plenty to spark joy

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

The countdown to Christmas is no longer restricted to those with a sweet tooth. These days, everything from beauty to booze has a dedicated calendar – but if you’re hoping for a truly decadent December, jewellery advent calendars are the answer.

An increasingly popular alternative (after all, who wouldn’t want a glitzy gift each day of December?), the latest crop of calendars contains 12 or 24 pieces to add some glamour to your celebrations. The gift that keeps on giving, the pieces will endure long beyond sparkly season – from gold- and silver-plated rings to personalised necklaces, delicate bracelets and hoop earrings, you can wear the pieces year-round.

Plus, most brands let you choose between metals, and many of the designs can be regifted (but we’re not going to judge if you keep them all for yourself).

Growing your bling collection at a fraction of the cost, they can set you back anywhere between £50 to £600, with the RRP usually far below their overall worth, compared with buying the items individually. From A-lister-favourite Missoma and Astrid & Miyu (which has not one, but three calendars this year) to fine jewellery calendar’s worth the splurge (think Liberty and Swarovski), the launches inevitably sell out within weeks.

Related stories

The best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2023, from Harrods to Cult Beauty
9 best vegan advent calendars for a perfect plant-based Christmas countdown
M&S’s beauty advent calendar is an affordable gift that keeps on giving
The Selfridges beauty advent calendar is brimming with luxe products – here’s what to know
Sephora’s £189 beauty advent calendar is worth more than £1,000 – here’s how to buy it

How we tested

This year, the choice is better than ever. From Pandora’s debut offering to Missoma’s luxe line-up and plenty of personalised options. Working our way through each calendar ahead of December (someone had to do it), we assessed the contents, value and variety on offer. Rest assured, all the jewellery advent calendars below are worth their weight in gold.

The best jewellery advent calendars for 2023 are:

  • Best jewellery advent calendar overall – Abbott Lyon jewellery advent calendar: £249, Abbottlyon.com
  • Best budget jewellery advent calendar – Accessorize advent calendar 2023: £50, Accessorize.com
  • Best gold jewellery advent calendar – Missoma 12 days advent calendar: £395, Missoma.com
  • Best jewellery advent calendar for teenagers – Joma Jewellery advent calendar: £159.99, Jomajewellery.com 
  • Best personalised jewellery advent calendar – Posh Totty advent calendar: £220, Poshtotty.com

Abbott Lyon jewellery advent calendar

  • Best: Jewellery advent calendar overall
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Chain-link necklace, birthstone pendant, initial charm, twisted ring and chunky bracelet
  • Value: £450
  • Metal options: Sterling silver and gold-plated
  • Available: Now

Available in personalised sterling silver or gold-plated metal, every piece in Abbott Lyon’s jewellery advent calendar is a delight. Adding that intimate touch (which makes it ideal for gifting), the brand offers your choice of initial pendant, birthstone pendant, birthstone ring or birthstone stud earrings. These signature designs are included alongside everyday classics – think chain-link necklaces, huggie hoops and minimalist bracelets.

Helping switch up your look day-to-day, the pendants and charms can be mixed and matched between the bracelets and necklaces, while the twisted and birthstone rings are designed for stacking. Priced at less than £250 but worth £450, you’re saving around 40 per cent on your jewellery collection. Each curated piece is protected with an anti-tarnish coating, and the sturdy box can be used for storage post-Christmas.

Continue reading...

Accessorize advent calendar 2023

  • Best: Budget jewellery advent calendar
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Double-layer necklace, crystal hoops and drop earrings
  • Value: £95
  • Metal options: Gold-tone plated brass
  • Available: 10 October

The cheapest jewellery advent calendar available this year, Accessorize’s offering is worth £95. Containing 12 days of jewels designed in gold-tone metal and embellished with party-ready crystals, the calendar is perfect for those with maximalist taste. From a double-layered chain necklace to two crystal-adorned silver bracelets, you’re covered for festive pieces and everyday staples.

Leaving you with plenty of choice for Christmas Day, you’ll find five pairs of hoops (our favourite are the chunky, multicoloured crystals design), two pairs of dazzling drop earrings and two pairs of everyday studs. While they won’t endure as long as gold-plated offerings, and the box is rather flimsy, Accessorize’s calendar will make a lovely gift for jewellery-lovers on a budget.

Continue reading...

Oliver Bonas 12 days of dazzle advent calendar

  • Best: Keepsake jewellery advent calendar
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Twisted hoops, pearl drop studs and snake-chain necklace
  • Value: £444
  • Metal options: Silver and gold
  • Available: 15 October

Debuted last year, this jewellery advent calendar is available in either gold or silver metals. A treasure trove of 12 staples that can be stacked, mixed and matched, the curated edit of jewellery costs £275 but boasts an overall worth of £444. Featuring earrings, necklaces and bracelets, you’re treated to everything from delicate huggies and a dainty snake-chain necklace to statement twisted hoops and pearl drop pieces.

Leaning into trends but retaining a classic feel, the designs are wearable long beyond party season. Plus, each item is packaged in a reusable pouch that’s ideal for gifting and storage. As for the box itself, the design is minimalist enough for year-round use, and comes complete with reversible drawers featuring a golden sunbeam.

Continue reading...

Missoma 12 days jewellery advent calendar

  • Best: Gold jewellery advent calendar
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Gold bangle, pearl half-sun earrings and blue gem drop earrings
  • Value: £917
  • Metal options: Silver and gold
  • Available: 4 October

From the beautifully designed box to the gold or silver (£365) jewellery staples found inside, Missoma’s 12 day jewellery advent calendar is a luxurious affair (we wouldn’t expect anything less from Kate Middleton’s go-to jewellery brand). Designed for post-Christmas use as a jewellery holder or even a make-up organiser, the box is complete with a mirror and a stripes beneath each coloured door. Inside, you’ll find a whopping £917 worth of classic pieces for everyday wear and evening glamour.

The star gold necklace, matching bracelet and sparkly huggies are party-ready, while the gold studded bangle (helpfully adjustable), small stud hoops and a matching stud necklace go together for the perfect Christmas Day look. Offering stellar value for money, the decadent pearl half-sun earrings and dainty blue gem drop hoop earrings are each worth £89 alone.

Continue reading...

Grove & Vae jewellery advent calendar

  • Best: Mixed metals jewellery advent calendar
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Chunky gold twisted hoops, a matching gold ring and staple silver hoops
  • Value: £679
  • Metal options: Mixed metals
  • Available: 4 October

Much-loved for its trend-led jewellery at affordable prices, Grove & Vae’s advent calendar is back for 2023. Packaged in a lovely blue box with a marble-effect finish, the sturdy, durable design is intended for year-round use (the drawers can be reversed to hide the numbers). Containing 12 jewels spanning necklaces, earrings and rings, you’ll find both gold- and silver-plated pieces inside.

Catering for every taste, there are statement designs such as a gold necklace with a green zebra stripe pendant, chunky twisted gold hoops and lightning charm silver hoops, while simple silver hoops and a thin gold chain necklace cater for minimalists. Stylish and well-crafted, the pieces would also make lovely gifts if you find the eclectic selection not entirely to your taste.

Continue reading...

Estella Bartlett advent calendar

  • Best: Jewellery advent calendar for gifting
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Beaded bracelet, tennis bracelet, chain-link necklace and statement gold hoops
  • Value: £348
  • Metal options: Gold and silver
  • Available: 3 October

One of the most gorgeously packaged offerings, Estella Bartlett’s bestselling advent calendar arrives in a neat red and pink patterned box that opens to reveal 12 drawers. Costing less than £200 yet boasting an overall value of nearly £350, the calendar is available with either gold or silver metals. A mix of the label’s classic pieces and more-contemporary designs, there’s something for both minimalists (we love the simple charm necklaces) and maximalists (think colourful beaded bracelets and chunky chain-link necklaces).

Highlights include pearl drop stud earrings, a festive-themed star bracelet and statement gold hoops. We’ll leave the 12th day a surprise, but let’s just say it’s a real treat for jewellery-lovers. One of the more affordable advent calendar options, it will make for a lovely gift.

Continue reading...

Joma Jewellery advent calendar

  • Best: Jewellery advent calendar for teens
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Star-adorned bracelets, gemstone rings and glittery small hoops
  • Value: £260
  • Metal options: Sterling silver
  • Available: 10 October

Coming in a sterling silver finish, Joma’s 12-day advent calendar offers a sparkly countdown that’s perfect for young jewellery-lovers. Packaged in a durable pink box that can be reused after December as a trinkets tray, the numbered boxes reveal everything from star-adorned bracelets and stud earrings to gemstone rings and glittery small hoops.

Containing simple, everyday pieces as well as festive-themed pieces for Christmas celebrations, the calendar will help build a teenage jewellery-lovers collection with pieces they’ll love for years to come.

Continue reading...

Posh Totty advent calendar

  • Best: Personalised jewellery advent calendar
  • Number of days: 12
  • Product highlights: Birthstone bracelet, initial necklace, button studs and star hoops
  • Value: £421
  • Metal options: Sterling silver, yellow gold plated, rose gold plated, mixed metals
  • Available: Now

The personalisation available with Posh Totty’s delightful jewellery advent calendar makes it a gift that’s sure to impress. Coming in four metal options (mixed, yellow gold, rose gold and sterling silver), you’ve got the choice of naming the storybook-themed box, choosing an initial for a necklace, as well as a birthstone piece, with no additional charge.

From a sweet bee charm necklace, button stud earrings and white hoop earrings to simple initial pieces and square studs, the calendar includes a nice mix of quirky, statement pieces and classic, everyday designs. Better still, the line-up contains an adjustable ring from the brand’s Share a Hug collection, so, with every purchase, Posh Totty donates to the charity Women For Women International.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Jewellery advent calendars

As well as being one of the relatively affordable jewellery advent calendars, Abbott Lyon’s offering can be personalised and comes in a choice of either gold or silver. Adding some sparkle to the festive season, the 2023 calendar packs in party essentials and everyday classics.

If you’re looking for luxury, you can’t beat Missoma’s gold or silver advent calendar. Brimming with trend-led pieces and enduring staples, the brand’s decadently designed box is well worth the splurge. However, if you’re after a bit of sparkle for less, Accessorize’s party-ready offering is a must. Meanwhile, Estella Bartlett and Oliver Bonas’s opulent offerings are perfect for gifting (if you can resist the urge to keep it all for yourself).

Looking for a daily dose of make-up and skincare? Read our guide to this year’s beauty advent calendars

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£50 off 2024 bookings over £800 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off all first app orders with this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 25% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Save 20% on all orders over £40 - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in