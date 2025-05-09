Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From high street to high end, these are the coats to wear this season and beyond
Trench coats are timeless outerwear staples we can rely on year in, year out, season after season. The classic trench coat reportedly first hit the fashion scene during the First World War, thanks to the late Thomas Burberry, who’s iconic design became the cornerstone for trench coats that followed over the decades, and the brand continues to be a go-to.
Trench coats have specific features, though some brands may play with their designs. Generally, trench coats are light or midweight, midi length, and often come in neutral tones, such as camel, sand or beige. Other stylistic features include wide lapels, a double-breasted button-down fastening, as well as a buckle or tie waistbelt.
However, the iconic trench coat has been adapted over the years, with the most recognisable difference being the length, which can range from maxi to cropped, as well as the colour and texture.
Trench coats, or macs, are the ideal lightweight jackets for every occasion, whether you wear one to the office, on days out, or to run errands.
Whether you are styling your trench coat over a fail-safe white T-shirt, denim jeans, and trainers combination, a bohemian midi dress and boots, or loungewear, I have searched high and low to bring you my selection of the best trench coats for women, from high-end and high street brands.
Over the past few weeks, I have tried and tested a whole host of designs to find the very best trench coats for women. I opted for long-sleeve options, as well as maxi, mid-length and cropped creations in an array of fabrics, colours, and densities. I assessed how well they fitted (I’m a size 10 and 5ft 11in), how much insulation they offered, as well as their ability to stand up against unpredictable British weather. I experimented with different styling options for each trench and assessed the weight of the coat, as well as any other noteworthy features, such as the lining, branded details, and secret fastenings.
Maisie Bovingdon is a seasoned freelance journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. At IndyBest, Maisie applies her extensive industry knowledge and keen eye for detail to deliver thorough, real-world product testing. In her review of the best women’s trench coats, she tried a variety of styles across different lengths, fabrics, and fits, assessing their comfort, durability, and weatherproofing.
Nobody’s Child is one of my favourite sustainable fashion brands, and the single-breasted trench coat is a firm favourite.
Trench coats with large lapels can make it nearly impossible to fasten shut on a brisk day, which is why I prefer the tight, short collar on this design, as it combats those pesky draughts. A versatile coat suitable for any occasion, wear it over loungewear or to the office. It is quite a weighty creation in comparison with other trench coats, which I prefer, as it holds its straight, relaxed fit better, and provides insulation from the elements. While it may protect against wind and light rain, it’s not fully waterproof, but then again, not many trench coats are.
The single-breasted trench coat fits my size 10 frame (and broad shoulders) perfectly, though if you are petite or in between sizes, I recommend you size down.
Asos has an abundance of trench coats to shop, including its own brand’s. This cropped trench coat and Asos Design short twill trench coat (£33, Asos.com) both shone out, but the cropped design scored top marks as it provides a youthful twist on the classic.
Boasting the same features synonymous with a traditional trench coat, including a notched collar, shoulder epaulettes, large lapels and double-breasted button fastening, it is the perfect length for a cropped design, in my opinion. A personal pet peeve are cropped jackets that barely cover the chest (which I guiltily wore circa 2008), as they are unflattering for many. However, this version sits just below the waist and on the hips, it also has a slightly dropped hem at the back.
If you are looking for a reliable trench coat to wear every day, particularly for wet and windy walks, this Free People offering is the perfect find. While it may not resemble the formal cut of a traditional trench coat style, it delivers on practicality.
This design caters for outdoor wear as it is waterproof, it features fully sealed seams to protect from the elements, combined with the durable ripstop fabric, and adjustable cuffs, to prevent any draughts or droplets creeping in. It also boasts reflective zips, and a hood that can be packed away into the collar. This trench coat is not lined, which means it is quite thin, and while it is appropriate for all seasons, layering in those colder months is essential. What I love is the extra attention to detail, as it features back ventilation, as well as mini vents under the armpit, to regulate your body temperature. While it is practical and a unique design, it may be better suited for dog walks and hikes, rather than smart occasions.
Tala’s belted trench coat is multifunctional, lightweight, and breathable. It features deep pockets, as well as large lapels, a back vent, an adjustable and detachable waistbelt, as well as branded lining.
This two-in-one coat can be worn as a traditional midi-length trench coat or a cropped trench, and both are equally as flattering. To convert the trench from midi to crop, simply unfasten the buttons around the waist. Personally, I would prefer a zip fastening to attach the upper and lower body of the coat together, as the buttons can be a little fiddly, and it causes gaps between the two sections, which allows unwanted gusts of air to sneak through. However, I am impressed by the ingenuity of this design.
Good American was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, and this denim trench was my first introduction to the brand – and I was pleasantly surprised.
Admittedly, I expected the denim twist on the neutral classic to be flimsy and lightweight, but I couldn’t have been more wrong – Good American’s denim trench is a far cry from stereotypical denim jackets. In fact, this outerwear staple, which is also described as a robe because of the absence of a button front, is the thickest and warmest trench coat I have tried.
The midaxi length was ideal for my 5ft 11in frame, and provided the desired coverage, while being extremely insulating. If you are petite, however, this trench coat may swamp you. The fabric felt heavy, which I liked, but it means this is better suited for colder weather.
This coat is evidently hot property because only the black denim colourway is currently available to buy – and it’s on sale.
Giving old-money vibes, there’s no denying this trench coat is uber luxurious and high quality (with a price to match), from the super-soft cotton exterior, the straight fit that falls effortlessly on the body, and the tight classic collar for a smart finish to the single-breasted, branded button-front fastening. I personally love the longer length of this trench coat, as it provided more coverage, and paired well with a maxi skirt, dress, or jeans.
Anine Bing has taken extra care with the details, from the logo on the contrast buttons running down the centre of the coat, as well as on the side pockets, to the branding on the inner lining. However, the metal buttons were too bold for me, and those who prefer a timeless and simple trench coat may feel the same.
Maje’s long trench coat is a stunning twist on the classic, and a design with which I am head over heels. While it comes with a hefty price tag, it is absolutely worth it. It features some classic trench coat elements, such as the neutral tone and belt tie centre, while the wide sleeve is a raglan cut. Instead of large lapels, this creation boasts a short, thick collar.
The main talking point of this design is the black leather buckles with gold accents on the neck, waist and sleeves, which instantly elevates this design. There are numerous ways to style this trench coat but I preferred the finished look when the top buckle around the neck was fastened and the body of the coat billowed out into an A-line shape, almost like a cape, rather than cinching the belt around my waist.
I spent my teenage years working in Topshop stores, and I still appreciate the high quality of the high street brand’s designs. This trench coat features a smooth and structured finish, which looks more premium than it is; a straight fit; super-wide arms; large lapels; adjustable belt detail on the cuffs; a tie waistbelt, and it comes in the traditional neutral colour palette.
Many prefer the classic buckle belt to cinch in their waist, but Topshop has tweaked this detail in a subtle way. Instead, this trench has separate adjustable fastenings on both sides of the belt to cinch in your frame evenly, before tying in a knot at the front. It is not the most insulating coat, which is unsurprising considering this buttonless design is unlined, but the longer length and wide arms means there is plenty of room to add layers.
Having tested all the styles listed here, I could easily add every single one to my wardrobe, as they all impressed me in different ways. There is no denying Maje’s creation is a thing of beauty, and breaks the fashion rulebook when it comes to trench coats, but it is better suited for those with a larger budget. For a classic, and reasonably priced, timeless trench coat, Nobody’s Child gets top marks.
