10 best women’s waterproof jackets: Windproof raincoats and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Buying a good waterproof is an investment, so it’s worth making sure that the one you choose suits your purpose, whether that’s walking the dog or venturing into the mountains.

A jacket’s hydrostatic head (HH) rating will tell you how waterproof it is – the minimum to be considered rainproof is 5,000mm, which would be able to tolerate being caught out in a shower. At the other end of the scale, 20,000mm or higher will keep you dry in heavy, prolonged rain and in between the two will suffice for day-to-day waterproofing.

Breathability is also key. If you want to run, cycle in it or hike in it, it will quickly start to feel like a steam room inside if it’s not breathable. If you’re moving at a more leisurely pace, you don’t need to worry so much. Many brands will rate the breathability between 5,000g/m² and 15,000-20,000g/m² with the latter being the best.

Looking for a jacket that’s “seam-sealed” means that it stops water seeping in at the seams and more technical jackets tend to have three layers – an outer layer, the membrane and a fully bonded inner layer.

Last but not least, consider the impact of your jacket on the planet. The environmental cost of waterproofs can be high and many brands are now reducing this by using recycled materials and changing the fabrics/technologies/chemicals that are used for waterproofing to avoid using “forever chemicals”. For this review, we have chosen only jackets that use PFC-free waterproofing.

How we tested

We tested through the very wet months of February and March. We wanted them to keep us dry (obviously), but we also considered the fit, how many layers they can fit underneath and flexibility of movement, especially for those designed for activities such as hiking or scrambling. Warmth, wind protection and breathability were evaluated, as well as important details such as hood design, pockets and sleeve length.

The best women’s waterproof jackets for 2023 are: