Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It was only this winter that I even considered buying a dog coat. With a hardy (and very active) rescue dog, the UK weather had never really posed much of a problem, but since I’ve been doing more long-distance hikes with him and taking him out in sub-zero temperatures, it’s become a necessity.

When picking out my own outerwear for winter adventures – whether that’s hiking boots, a waterproof jacket or ski wear – it’s not hard to find brands using the highest-performing, top-quality materials, with thought paid to everything from insulation and grip to traction and durability.

But it seems, when it comes to dog apparel, the same care is not always applied. Which is where Non-stop dogwear comes in. The brand’s coats are not your standard quilted jackets to keep your doodle mud-free or to ensure your whippet stays stylish. Instead, Non-stop is focused on creating high-performance gear that withstands extreme conditions and ensures even the most active dogs stay warm and comfy.

The glacier jacket 2.0 is one of several coats currently on sale. While the fjord raincoat has a higher waterproof rating, the glacier jacket stands out for its PrimaLoft black insulation. To see whether the jacket delivers in terms of warmth, as well as fit and durability, I spent this winter testing it out with my dog Snoop.

(Annabel Grossman)

How we tested

For the past several weeks, I have taken Snoop out wearing the glacier jacket 2.0. We’ve hiked up mountains, stomped through rainstorms and run 10ks with Snoop kitted out in his jacket. I wanted to see not only whether the coat kept Snoop warm in freezing temperatures, but also if it would prevent him from overheating when he’s running around.

While doing activities, I was also keen to see how the coat stayed in place (something most coats struggle with on a very active dog), and if that could keep Snoop dry and comfortable in very heavy rain. I also tested the coat on my sister’s dog, Dilan, to see how it adapted to different breeds.