Non-stop dogwear glacier jacket 2.0
- Insulation: PrimaLoft black insulation eco
- Water-resistance: 10.000mm
- Breathability: 3,000g/m2/24hrs
- Sizes: 24-90cm back length
- Colours: Purple, black/orange, navy/teal/red
On receiving the coat, I was initially struck by how lightweight and soft it was. Non-stop dogwear points out that a thin jacket built with the right materials can be far warmer than a thick puffy coat, and the glacier jacket proved this true.
Fit
Non-stop dogwear asks you to measure the length of your dog’s back, to ensure the fit of the jacket is correct, with sizes ranging from 24cm up to 90cm.
When the jacket arrived, I found that it fitted Snoop perfectly, fully covering his body. It’s incredibly lightweight – which reassured me that Snoop was comfortable and able to move freely – and also incredibly easy to pack away, as it rolls up to practically nothing.
There’s just one strap that needs fastening, which passes under the dog’s chest and clips closed on their back, making the coat easy to put on your dog but also very secure. The leg straps help to hold the coat in place and also prevent it from riding up when the dog is running around.
The coat is also machine-washable at 30C, which is a huge bonus when you’re out and about in the mud and rain, and I found that it washed well and dried quickly.
The glacier jacket comes in three designs, all with reflective details, which is helpful when walking after dark or during overcast weather. I also particularly liked the fact the jacket covered Snoop’s neck, but could be folded back during less-extreme weather.
Performance
It can be hard to judge how warm a jacket is for a dog, but Snoop certainly seemed to be happy and comfortable when wearing the glacier jacket 2.0, even when we were out in very cold temperatures.
The jacket is expensive (between £87.95 and £95.95) but you get what you pay for. Despite being incredibly lightweight, the insulation is soft and warm, while also being breathable and allowing unrestricted movement. When you have a dog who loves to run and play, this is essential. The PrimaLoft black insulation does indeed seem to live up to its claims of being warm, comfortable and light.
This coat has a waterproof rating of 10.000mm, which the brand describes as water-repellent, but I found it to be completely waterproof – I tested it in heavy rain, as well as windy, drizzly conditions.
It’s a great all-rounder, working well in very cold but also milder conditions. Snoop only really needs a coat in very cold weather, but even when he wore the glacier jacket on warmer days, he never seemed too warm or uncomfortable – and he’s a picky dog.