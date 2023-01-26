Jump to content

This insulated coat has kept my dog warm during our winter adventures – even in freezing temperatures

Non-stop dogwear is designed for active dogs and owners

Annabel Grossman
Thursday 26 January 2023 14:43
It was only this winter that I even considered buying a dog coat. With a hardy (and very active) rescue dog, the UK weather had never really posed much of a problem, but since I’ve been doing more long-distance hikes with him and taking him out in sub-zero temperatures, it’s become a necessity.

When picking out my own outerwear for winter adventures – whether that’s hiking boots, a waterproof jacket or ski wear – it’s not hard to find brands using the highest-performing, top-quality materials, with thought paid to everything from insulation and grip to traction and durability.

But it seems, when it comes to dog apparel, the same care is not always applied. Which is where Non-stop dogwear comes in. The brand’s coats are not your standard quilted jackets to keep your doodle mud-free or to ensure your whippet stays stylish. Instead, Non-stop is focused on creating high-performance gear that withstands extreme conditions and ensures even the most active dogs stay warm and comfy.

The glacier jacket 2.0 is one of several coats currently on sale. While the fjord raincoat has a higher waterproof rating, the glacier jacket stands out for its PrimaLoft black insulation. To see whether the jacket delivers in terms of warmth, as well as fit and durability, I spent this winter testing it out with my dog Snoop.

(Annabel Grossman)

How we tested

For the past several weeks, I have taken Snoop out wearing the glacier jacket 2.0. We’ve hiked up mountains, stomped through rainstorms and run 10ks with Snoop kitted out in his jacket. I wanted to see not only whether the coat kept Snoop warm in freezing temperatures, but also if it would prevent him from overheating when he’s running around.

While doing activities, I was also keen to see how the coat stayed in place (something most coats struggle with on a very active dog), and if that could keep Snoop dry and comfortable in very heavy rain. I also tested the coat on my sister’s dog, Dilan, to see how it adapted to different breeds.

Non-stop dogwear glacier jacket 2.0

  • Insulation: PrimaLoft black insulation eco
  • Water-resistance: 10.000mm
  • Breathability: 3,000g/m2/24hrs
  • Sizes: 24-90cm back length
  • Colours: Purple, black/orange, navy/teal/red

On receiving the coat, I was initially struck by how lightweight and soft it was. Non-stop dogwear points out that a thin jacket built with the right materials can be far warmer than a thick puffy coat, and the glacier jacket proved this true.

Fit

Non-stop dogwear asks you to measure the length of your dog’s back, to ensure the fit of the jacket is correct, with sizes ranging from 24cm up to 90cm.

When the jacket arrived, I found that it fitted Snoop perfectly, fully covering his body. It’s incredibly lightweight – which reassured me that Snoop was comfortable and able to move freely – and also incredibly easy to pack away, as it rolls up to practically nothing.

There’s just one strap that needs fastening, which passes under the dog’s chest and clips closed on their back, making the coat easy to put on your dog but also very secure. The leg straps help to hold the coat in place and also prevent it from riding up when the dog is running around.

The coat is also machine-washable at 30C, which is a huge bonus when you’re out and about in the mud and rain, and I found that it washed well and dried quickly.

The glacier jacket comes in three designs, all with reflective details, which is helpful when walking after dark or during overcast weather. I also particularly liked the fact the jacket covered Snoop’s neck, but could be folded back during less-extreme weather.

Performance

It can be hard to judge how warm a jacket is for a dog, but Snoop certainly seemed to be happy and comfortable when wearing the glacier jacket 2.0, even when we were out in very cold temperatures.

The jacket is expensive (between £87.95 and £95.95) but you get what you pay for. Despite being incredibly lightweight, the insulation is soft and warm, while also being breathable and allowing unrestricted movement. When you have a dog who loves to run and play, this is essential. The PrimaLoft black insulation does indeed seem to live up to its claims of being warm, comfortable and light.

This coat has a waterproof rating of 10.000mm, which the brand describes as water-repellent, but I found it to be completely waterproof – I tested it in heavy rain, as well as windy, drizzly conditions.

It’s a great all-rounder, working well in very cold but also milder conditions. Snoop only really needs a coat in very cold weather, but even when he wore the glacier jacket on warmer days, he never seemed too warm or uncomfortable – and he’s a picky dog.

The verdict: Non-stop dogwear glacier jacket

There’s no denying the Non-stop dogwear glacier jacket 2.0 is pricey, but the quality and performance justify the high price tag. This isn’t the jacket for walks in the park or just keeping your pup clean, but if you often go on outdoor adventures and take your dog out in more-extreme conditions, it’s well worth the investment.

