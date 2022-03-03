It may feel like it rains every other day in the UK, well statistics suggest it's not quite that bad but you'd struggle to find a household that's not equipped with an umbrella for when the heavens open.

While as adults the thought of donning our umbrellas to battle the elements fills us with dread, children show the humble umbrella a little more respect. But why? Well, perhaps it's down to the umbrella in question, as it's clear that children's umbrellas aren't just functional but fun too.

How we tested

So how can you ensure you purchase the right rainy pal for your child? Our four-year-old tester braved Blighty's famed drizzle to help us find the best of the bunch.

Firstly, they need to be easy to use, that means child-sized handles, weight appropriate and no clunky open-and-close mechanisms that might result in injury.

They need to be durable enough to keep the rain and wind out, but for kids, perhaps most importantly is how they look... bright, bold colours and fun prints should do just the trick. Here we put the best to the test.

Grass & Air colour-revealing umbrella Best: Overall “It's magic”, squealed our four-year-old tester, and even as adults we can't deny its powers. Grass & Air's collection of clothes, wellies and umbrellas change when they get wet, a brilliant way to encourage little ones to embrace outerwear. Brightening up a rainy day quite literally, the colour-revealing umbrella's clever design means the raindrops instantly change from white to multi-coloured as water hits the fabric. The curved handle is easy for small hands to hold, and it's smooth to open and close. Once you're done leave open to dry, then keep it compact with the velcro tab. Available in four colours! Buy now £ 15 , Grassandair.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunnylife kids umbrella Best: Playful design The shape of this umbrella makes it the most unique of all of those we tested. Our reviewer loved the playful butterfly design, with wings and eyes popping out of the top, and the colours will certainly brighten up a rainy day while ensuring they look super cute in a downpour. It's suitably weighted for little ones but we did find with the first few attempts it was a bit stiff to open. After a few uses, it seemed to get easier and has loosened up. The umbrella has a dome-like shape and while it's lightweight it's very robust so it'll keep little explorers dry. Buy now £ 15 , Houseoffraser.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bébé dinosaur colour change umbrella Best: For dinosaur enthusiasts If your child is intrigued by dinosaurs, prepare for further fascination with this dinosaur colour change umbrella. The white dinosaurs change colour when wet and this mesmerised our four year old tester – who knew rain could be so much fun? Aside from its magical powers, this umbrella is sturdy yet light enough for children to hold, and the open and fold is smooth and easy to use! If you have a real dino fan on your hands, JoJo also offers a matching dinosaur colour change waterproof jacket to complete the look. Buy now £ 14 , Jojomamanbebe.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sass And Belle endangered animals kids’ umbrella Best: For animal lovers Aspiring zookeepers and animal lovers will revel in pointing out the different species on this endangered animals kids' umbrella. From panda to snow leopard, there are creatures from across the globe, and our little tester was keen to show us her favourite and proudly walk around with it in the drizzle. Its curved matching green handle is easy to hold, and the open and close mechanism is easy for little ones to use. Buy now £ 9.50 , Sassandbelle.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Rex London space age children’s umbrella Best: For budding astronauts Space enthusiasts will think nothing of blasting into the storms with this umbrella as protection. The space age print looks cool against the dark sky umbrella. This one is spring-loaded so at the push of the button the umbrella bounces into life, needless to say this was very entertaining for our reviewer who gave this feature a thorough testing. While it's a doddle to open, it's a little trickier to close as it does require some strength so that's a job for parents. Buy now £ 9.95 , Rexlondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Funbrella 4 guards Best: Transparent dome brolly Let children march in style with this dome-like brolly means there'll be no exposed shoulders. The canopy is transparent too so a child's vision isn't blocked when out battling the elements. Featuring a smooth open and close it boasts patented technology to prevent injury to little hands. Our four year old tester is a huge fan of the “big smoke,” and she loves the illustrated guards marching along the bottom – fun yet highly functional! Buy now £ 15 , Fultonumbrellas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Robots umbrella by Djeco Best: Large brolly Retro robots are out in force with this kids' umbrella by Djeco. This is the largest umbrella we tested, so the coverage is great with no exposed shoulders! As the dome style design is transparent, it means little one's vision isn't compromised while keeping them sheltered. The curved handle is super tactile, and it's easy to open and close. At first, we worried the umbrella was a little on the thin and light side, but once it's up it can handle typical British showers. We just love the fun robots dotted about the umbrella, there's also brightly coloured planets and stars to spot too! Buy now £ 7.95 , Tickety-boo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}