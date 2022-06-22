The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
10 best kids’ wetsuits that will keep them warm in the water for longer
They’ll be riding the waves like Lilo and Stitch in no time
A kids’ wetsuit is a brilliant way to keep children warm in the sea when they’re paddling, bodyboarding or surfing, or even just swimming in a cold-water pool. Children’s wetsuits often offer a level of sun protection, too, so they’re a good way to get more time out of a day at the beach.
Wetsuits, which are usually made from neoprene, work by trapping a layer of water next to the skin. Body heat warms that layer of water and helps maintain core body temperature. That means a kids’ wetsuit is as much about safety as it is about convenience and comfort, particularly in the choppy seas around the UK coastline.
When choosing a children’s wetsuit, the first consideration is whether you need a shortie, sometimes spelt shorty – that’s short sleeves and legs – or a full wetsuit. If you want to give your little one an extra layer of warmth while they’re paddling in summer, a shorty wetsuit is usually a good option because it’s not as hot to wear when they’re not in the water and allows for a bit more movement.
If you’re looking for a wetsuit for winter, or you’re planning to take a child out on a SUP with you, a full-length suit is a better option. Either way, pay close attention to the thickness of the neoprene – thicker suits are designed for colder waters, while thinner suits offer less warmth. Most wetsuits sold for sea swimming in the UK between spring and autumn tend to be around the 2.5mm mark.
Bear in mind that sizing varies hugely between brands, so it’s a great idea to try before you buy – or at least order several sizes to try on. We found the size that fits perfectly in one brand differed by up to two sizes for another, and our at-home measurements didn’t always measure up. You’re aiming for a skin-tight fit, so don’t be tempted to buy a suit with lots of room to grow in.
Read more:
Lastly, when it comes to washing a neoprene wetsuit after it’s been worn, rinse it in fresh water to get the salt or chlorine out, and hang it to dry out of direct sunlight. Don’t put it in the washing machine or tumble dryer, and bear in mind it may fade a little over time, particularly if it’s being worn on the beach.
How we tested
When testing our wetsuits, we looked first at comfort and range of movement in and out of the water. Where possible, we tested similar style wetsuits in the same size to see how each brand came up fit-wise. Only the wetsuits that scored most highly on comfort and fit made it onto our shortlist.
Alongside this, our testers looked at style, design, price and quality. We also kept an eye out for extra features, such as front zippers for babies and toddlers and UPF protection.
The best kids’ wetsuits for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Sola kids storm 3/2mm full-length wetsuit, £53.20, Twfshop.co.uk
- Best for surf-girl style – Animal etta kids shorty wetsuit: £40, Animal.co.uk
- Best for a slim fit – Freespirit kids’ full-length wetsuit: £24, Gooutdoors.co.uk
- Best for a wide fit – Mountain Warehouse kids full-length wetsuit: £29.99, Mountainwarehouse.com
- Best for toddlers – Jojo Maman Bebe kids dinosaur print shorty wetsuit: £28, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
- Best for babies – Baby Wrap bugs life baby wetsuit: £20, Splashabout.com
- Best for simple surf style – Regatta kids’ shorty wetsuit: £19.95, Regatta.com
- Best for sun protection – Turbo kids 2.5mm shortie: £21, Twfshop.co.uk
- Best for affordability – Two Bare Feet glider 2.5mm full-length junior wetsuit: £24.99, Twobarefeet.co.uk
- Best for high street style – Next shorty wetsuit: £30-36, Next.co.uk
Sola kids storm 3/2mm full-length wetsuit
Best: Overall
Rating: 10/10
This full-length kids’ wetsuit has extra stretch and less bulk than the others we tested, which means it fits closely to the skin all over with no gaping, and it’s light to carry. A combination of 3mm neoprene on the torso and 2mm on the arms and legs means you get a full range of movement with extra warmth where it’s really needed.
We were happy with the size range, from one-two years up to 13-14 years, and the colours available. We tested the bold red and royal blue wetsuit and our tester loved that it stood out in a sea of black and greys. Most importantly, though, he described it as like wearing a second skin, which was all the convincing we needed to give it the top spot.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Animal etta kids shorty wetsuit
Best: For surf-girl style
Rating: 9.5/10
This Animal wetsuit scored top points for surfer-girl style – the blue, grey and peach design looks fantastic and stood out from the other wetsuits we tried. Plus, little extras like the branding on the pull-tab – the bit that allows the wearer to pull the zip on a back-entry wetsuit – and a super soft neoprene-mix fabric give this one a premium feel.
This shorty wetsuit is 3/2mm thick, so you get a thicker torso for core body warmth and a bit more movement on the arms and legs. It fits well without the slightly rigid feel of other suits, plus the back zipper comes down slightly more than other wetsuits we tried, which makes all the difference when pulling it on and off. Sizes start from age five-six up to 13 years.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Freespirit kids’ full-length wetsuit
Best: For a slim fit
Rating: 9/10
The contoured shape of this 2.5mm wetsuit fit our tester perfectly, and the fabric stretched in all the right places to give a skin-tight fit without feeling her feeling squashed in. We tried it in the full-length and shorty style and both performed brilliantly, with easy movement and essential warmth for a dip in spring and summer-temperature seas.
There’s just one colour option available, full black with a striking circle of lime green around the back, although the shorty style has a bit more colour. We particularly like the addition of a small key pocket on the inside of the back zipper, which could come in handy for older children. The price is worth smiling about, too.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Mountain Warehouse kids full-length wetsuit
Best: For a wide fit
Rating: 8/10
We found this full-length suit came up on the large size, so it’s a good option if you’re looking for a wetsuit with a little extra width or length. The body is made from 2.5mm neoprene, while the shoulders and sleeves are 2mm thick, which gives it flexibility in all the right places.
There are nine colourways to choose from, including a teal that works well for both girls and boys. Sizes in that colour start from age three-four, which is about 104cm, up to age 13, or 163cm. Handy features like a decent amount of adjustability in the Velcro neck closure and UPF 50+ sun protection make this a solid option from Mountain Warehouse.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Jojo Maman Bebe kids dinosaur print shorty wetsuit
Best: For toddlers
Rating: 8/10
This cute kids’ wetsuit starts from age one-two and goes up to five-six. We found the sizing to be on the roomier side, so bear this in mind when you’re buying. Crucially for tiny tots and young kids, it’s got a front zipper that makes putting it on and pulling off a wriggly, wet toddler much, much easier.
Our little tester liked the playful dino design and found the suit kept him warm in a cold swimming pool. Short sleeves and legs allow for plenty of movement, and the Velcro fastening at the top of the zip makes it easy for children at the older end of the age range to dress independently.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Baby Wrap bugs life baby wetsuit
Best: For babies
Rating: 9/10
This baby wetsuit is ideal for tiny swimmers because it’s designed to keep their torso warm but leave their arms and legs free to splash about with no restrictions. It’s a good option for the pool if your little one struggles to stay warm, and with UPF 50+ sun protection, it’s also a handy option for the beach.
What’s particularly clever about this little suit is that it opens totally flat for easy dressing and swim-nappy changes, and it has adjustable Velcro fastenings that allow for plenty of growth. It’s made from 2mm thick neoprene, so you’re getting a good level of warmth without the faff of fiddly zips. We love that there are loads of cute and colourful designs available.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Regatta kids’ shorty wetsuit
Best: For simple surf style
Rating: 8/10
This simple shorty-style wetsuit has a grippy panel on the chest that’s designed to give little surfers and bodyboarders a bit more control on the board. It’s a neoprene-polyester mix, so the fabric has a good degree of flexibility and doesn’t feel too stiff to wear.
Weight-wise this is a 2mm thick suit, so it’s light, quick-drying, and best suited to spring- and summer-temperature waters. We tested the black and dark blue design, but a black and pink version is also available. Both go from age three-four to age 14, and we found ours was true to size.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Turbo kids 2.5mm shortie
Best: For sun protection
Rating: 9/10
This shortie wetsuit has a UPF rating of 50+, so it’s ideal if you’re planning to spend the day at the beach and your little one will be in and out of the water. The short length makes it a good option for watersports, too, because it allows for plenty of movement while offering sun protection.
Size-wise this affordable wetsuit is available in approximate ages two-nine, although there are also men’s and women’s fits available, full-length versions, and older children’s sizes at slightly higher prices. If it’s a cheap, well-fitting shortie wetsuit to wear in the summer, you can’t go far wrong with this one.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Two Bare Feet glider 2.5mm full-length junior wetsuit
Best: For affordability
Rating: 8/10
This full-length wetsuit is available in sizes from XS, which is about age four, up to 3XL, or age 16. Cut from 2.5mm neoprene, it has a great level of stretch, which makes for a good fit, and the suit we tested was true to size.
Our tester liked the simple black design with a block of colour around the chest, and we opted for the teal. There’s also a red, blue and light blue option available. Extra details like grippy knee pads and flashes of colour on the ankles and wrists make this a stylish, comfortable option at a wallet-friendly price, particularly for a full-length suit.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Next shorty wetsuit
Best: For high street style
Rating: 8/10
Our tester liked the hot pink side panels on this navy-blue wetsuit, which is finished with black flatlock seams. This design gives it a slightly more contoured look than other suits and looks excellent teamed with a simple triangle logo on the chest and lettering on the leg.
The wetsuit is 3mm thick, so it gives a good amount of warmth in cooler water, and it offers UPF 50+ sun protection. The fit is good, although ours came up very slightly on the larger side, particularly around the arms.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Kids’ wetsuits
We love the soft, flexible fit of the Sola kids storm full-length wetsuit, which moulded well to our tester’s body and offered a decent level of warmth in the water. We were also seriously impressed with Animal’s etta kids shorty wetsuit, which is super soft, flexible in all the right places, and looks fantastic to boot.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on activewear and other children’s apparel offers, try the below links:
Spend a whole day at the beach with our round-up of the best bucket and spade sets
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.