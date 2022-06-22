A kids’ wetsuit is a brilliant way to keep children warm in the sea when they’re paddling, bodyboarding or surfing, or even just swimming in a cold-water pool. Children’s wetsuits often offer a level of sun protection, too, so they’re a good way to get more time out of a day at the beach.

Wetsuits, which are usually made from neoprene, work by trapping a layer of water next to the skin. Body heat warms that layer of water and helps maintain core body temperature. That means a kids’ wetsuit is as much about safety as it is about convenience and comfort, particularly in the choppy seas around the UK coastline.

When choosing a children’s wetsuit, the first consideration is whether you need a shortie, sometimes spelt shorty – that’s short sleeves and legs – or a full wetsuit. If you want to give your little one an extra layer of warmth while they’re paddling in summer, a shorty wetsuit is usually a good option because it’s not as hot to wear when they’re not in the water and allows for a bit more movement.

If you’re looking for a wetsuit for winter, or you’re planning to take a child out on a SUP with you, a full-length suit is a better option. Either way, pay close attention to the thickness of the neoprene – thicker suits are designed for colder waters, while thinner suits offer less warmth. Most wetsuits sold for sea swimming in the UK between spring and autumn tend to be around the 2.5mm mark.

Bear in mind that sizing varies hugely between brands, so it’s a great idea to try before you buy – or at least order several sizes to try on. We found the size that fits perfectly in one brand differed by up to two sizes for another, and our at-home measurements didn’t always measure up. You’re aiming for a skin-tight fit, so don’t be tempted to buy a suit with lots of room to grow in.

Lastly, when it comes to washing a neoprene wetsuit after it’s been worn, rinse it in fresh water to get the salt or chlorine out, and hang it to dry out of direct sunlight. Don’t put it in the washing machine or tumble dryer, and bear in mind it may fade a little over time, particularly if it’s being worn on the beach.

How we tested

When testing our wetsuits, we looked first at comfort and range of movement in and out of the water. Where possible, we tested similar style wetsuits in the same size to see how each brand came up fit-wise. Only the wetsuits that scored most highly on comfort and fit made it onto our shortlist.

Alongside this, our testers looked at style, design, price and quality. We also kept an eye out for extra features, such as front zippers for babies and toddlers and UPF protection.

The best kids’ wetsuits for 2022 are:

Best overall – Sola kids storm 3/2mm full-length wetsuit, £53.20, Twfshop.co.uk

