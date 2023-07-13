Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 best inflatable stand-up paddleboards for fun on the water

Whether you’re a paddling pro or boarding beginner, these are the best SUPs for exploring the coastline

Jon Axworthy
Thursday 13 July 2023 10:44
We put these SUPs to the test on different kinds of water off the South Devon coastline

We put these SUPs to the test on different kinds of water off the South Devon coastline

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

There’s a certain Instagram versus reality thing going on with stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) – from images of the effortless, Californian-cool boarder, backlit by golden hour, to the wobbling newbie desperately trying to straighten up without taking an unceremonious dive into the drink.

Somewhere in between, however, is what has actually attracted thousands of people to the aquativity and made it one of the fastest-growing water sports in the UK, as they realise an SUP is a great way to get out on the water and have a ton of fun.

But before you step aboard, there are a few things you need to consider (including the tide times), beginning with pairing the right board to your ambitions. Generally, the wider the board, the more stable it will be, while thickness and volume add to how confident you feel when you get on. Too thin and it will be like paddling driftwood, which is OK if you’re a confident and competent paddler.

Length is another important consideration. Most beginners use a 10ft 6in board, which is a good all-rounder that will track well in the water and go where you want it to. But there are different lengths for all kinds of uses, from surfing and racing to touring and even yoga.

And it’s not just on the water where SUPs need to excel, because they need to be portable, easy to inflate and be made from some quality materials that will survive submerged scrapes and on-board bumps. They should also include some important SUPs essentials – all of the boards in our edit come fully packaged with everything you’ll need to get going, and we’ve made sure to list the accessories that are included with each board in our review.

How we tested

We took to the water off the South Devon coastline, setting off from the beach, paddling to an estuary and on up the river, so we could truly test the boards in different kinds of water.

Obviously, inflation systems (yes, we mean the pump) are pretty important when it comes to an inflatable paddleboard, but pumps have come a long way from the days when blowing up an inflatable on the beach would leave you a sweaty mess. All the boards included below were easy and quick to inflate, especially those that came with high-pressure double-action pumps.

The best stand-up paddleboards for 2023 are:

  • Best paddleboard overall – Wave woody SUP package: £269.99, Wavesupboards.com
  • Best paddleboard for beginners – Two Bare Feet entradia inflatable SUP ultimate pack: £475, Twobarefeet.co.uk
  • Best paddleboard for surfers – Fanatic all-wave paddle board: £1,449, H2o-sports.co.uk
  • Best paddleboard for kids – Red Paddle Co snapper: £799, Equipment.co.uk
  • Best paddleboard for the pros – Wave pro SUP package: £349.99, Wavesupboards.com

Wave woody SUP package

  • Best: Overall
  • Length: 10ft or 11ft
  • Width: 32in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 260l
  • Package: Paddle, detachable fin, dual-action pump, padded coiled ankle leash, repair kit and backpack

This board will certainly turn a few heads as you walk down the beach, with its wood-effect deck. It’s also nice and wide, which makes it a good option for paddlers who are gaining in confidence and looking for a replacement for their first board.

Available in two lengths (10ft and 11ft), we trialled the 11ft, which suited our height and was very stable through the water.

The rubber offers plenty of foot friction, so you don’t feel like you’re going to slip around as you put more effort into your stroke, and the comfortable leash works with your movements on the board.

A mid-board handle is ergonomically placed to help you get it to the water’s edge, and there are lots of extras for a beginners’ board in this price range. These include a GoPro mount and D-rings, which can increase the storage on the board if you’re heading off on a multi-day adventure, or even secure a seat if you want to convert it to kayak mode.

Continue reading...

Two Bare Feet entradia inflatable SUP ultimate pack

  • Best: For beginners
  • Length: 10ft 6in
  • Width: 34in
  • Depth: 4.75in
  • Volume: 260l
  • Package: Board, pump, dry bag, paddle and leash

This board is proving to be very popular in the UK, thanks to its suitability for those just getting into SUPing. The good news is that, after a period where it was tricky to get your hands (and feet) on one, there’s now plenty of stock to go around.

Thank goodness, because it’s a great board with a 34in-wide deck, which makes it super stable with much less movement side to side when paddling.

The board is solidly constructed too, so you won’t have to worry about damage if you get up close and personal with jagged rocks or riverbanks while you’re learning. What’s more, it’s very competitively priced for a starter board.

Continue reading...

Thurso surf waterwalker 126 all-around SUP

  • Best: For speed
  • Length: 10ft 6in
  • Width: 31in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 270l
  • Package: Paddle, rechargeable electric air pump, backpack, leash and fins

We really liked the shape of this 10ft 6in board, and we liked it even more when we got it out on the water, as it’s very quick.

This is a good option for the more-confident riders out there, as it’s adaptable to seas, rivers and lakes. Plus, its shape, design and weight allows you to try out manoeuvres such as the step-back turn, where you shift your body to the back of the board and lift the nose up, so you turn more easily out of tight spots.

Quick inflation and the addition of Velcro straps for securing your paddle when you’re not using it are also very welcome, as is the inclusion of an electric air pump in the package, which takes all the effort out of getting the waterwalker ready to use.

Continue reading...

Quroc allwater 12ft 6in touring SUP package

  • Best: For touring
  • Length: 12ft 6in
  • Width: 30in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 345l
  • Package: Paddle, backpack, board backpack, pump, fins, repair kit, leash and belt

After a big boom in sales during lockdown, when many people purchased entry-level 10ft 6in boards, there’s now another trend in 11ft to 12ft boards, as those same paddlers look to upgrade to a craft that matches their competence level.

The allwater from Quroc is perfect for this, as its shaping is such that it improves paddling without making any compromise on stability.

The extra length you get with this 12ft 6in ride makes it the perfect point-and-shoot board, too, for touring. Just find your heading and it’ll track superbly, no matter how hard you’re paddling.

As the name suggests, it’s built to be adventurous, and the increased volume means it can cope brilliantly with choppy sections of sea and stays stable into the wind – it even performed against a turning tide. All it takes is a little extra effort on the paddle and you can get to any target quickly.

Continue reading...

Red Paddle 10ft 8in activ MSL inflatable yoga paddle board package

  • Best: For yoga
  • Length: 10ft 8in
  • Width: 34in
  • Depth: 5.9in
  • Volume: 160l
  • Package: Backpack, pump, leash, paddles, fin

Yoga mats are yesterday’s news. Yoga paddleboards (YSUPs), however, offer up the chance to take your practice to the next level.

Obviously, stability becomes even more important for aqua asanas, and this board offers up 333l of volume and a deck that’s 34in wide and 10ft 8in long, so your downward dog won’t turn into a drowned rat. The blunt-nose shape keeps the board steady, and, when maximally inflated, it offers a good hard surface to practise on.

Red has conceptualised the board well for yoga, too, moving the carry handles to the side of the board, so they don’t get in the way of your flow, and by including Velcro straps to stow your paddle while you’re in warrior pose.

Continue reading...

Fanatic allwave paddle board

  • Best: For surfers
  • Length: 7ft 9in
  • Width: 28.5in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 105l
  • Package: Pressure vent screw, 3 x allwave 5in RTM

Whether you’re a surfer keen to try out paddleboarding or a paddleboarder keen to try out surfing, the allwave is well equipped to give you the best possible chance of doing both.

With plenty of volume, the allwave sits quite low in the water, boosting stability and therefore confidence when taking on the waves. There’s a new swallow-tail design, too, which allows for some easy turning, even in some quite messy waters.

With five sizes to choose from, ranging from 7ft 9in (which we had on test) all the way up to 9ft 2in, you can match the length to your height, weight and competence.

Continue reading...

Red 9ft 4in 3-in-1 snapper MSL kids' inflatable paddle board package

  • Best: For kids
  • Length: 9ft 4in
  • Width: 27in
  • Depth: 4in
  • Volume: 134l
  • Package: Backpack, pump, leash, paddle, windsurf rig and fins

The Devon-based manufacturer is always innovating and it’s come up with a great way for kids to make the most of their time on the water. Its three-in-one board can switch between SUP, windsurfing or surfing modes, thanks to detachable handles and fins.

It was the performance of the snapper as an SUP that we were most interested in, and our pint-sized paddler had an absolute blast on the board. It strikes a good balance between width, volume and narrowness, so it’s easy for smaller ones to get their paddle in the water and make progress.

Its 27in width offers stability while keeping the fun factor and responsiveness for quicker turns and playing in the waves too. A robust core also means the board can take plenty of punishment.

Continue reading...

Wave pro SUP package

  • Best: For the pros
  • Length: 11ft
  • Width: 33in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 175l
  • Package: Paddle, backpack, fin, seat, pump, leash and repair kit

We took the pro out in some pretty choppy conditions and it performed brilliantly, thanks to its narrow nose, which is shaped and curved to be able to tame rough water, whether you’re in the sea or on a river.

The deck is comfortable and grippy, and well suited to take the aches and pains out of a day’s paddling. The double-walled construction means the pro is rugged enough to ride out meetings with rock and river bank. Five padded handles make the board easy to port around, and there’s a cargo bungee at the front of the board to store a dry bag.

Well accessorised with a GoPro mount and seat-friendly D-rings means this is a board for adventurous paddlers who are keen to document their journey.

Continue reading...

Thurso Surf waterwalker 132 all-around SUP

  • Best: For stability
  • Length: 10ft 6in
  • Width: 33in
  • Depth: 6in
  • Volume: 322.5l
  • Package: Electric pump, backpack, paddle, fins and leash

If you want to banish the wobble factor that plagues many beginners, the larger size of the previously mentioned waterwalker is the most stable platform that we paddled.

Even though it shares the same name, this 132 board has very unique paddling characteristics, and its 31in width and squared-off tail minimises side-to-side movement and is a real confidence booster, even when you’re picking up speed.

The 132 is really well made and you won’t have to worry about damage if you get too close to jagged rocks while you’re adventuring either. The inclusion of an electric pump and one of the most compact and comfortable backpacks on test only add to the board’s appeal.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The best inflatable stand-up paddleboards

The Wave woody is a near faultless board, built for fun and is the best way to sample everything that SUPing has to offer – all at a fantastic price. It’s well equipped to take you wherever you want to go, whether that’s exploring the coast from the water, going point to point or just messing about with some friends.

Ready to brace the water? Find the best wetsuits for men and women to keep you warm

