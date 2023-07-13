9 best inflatable stand-up paddleboards for fun on the water

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s a certain Instagram versus reality thing going on with stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) – from images of the effortless, Californian-cool boarder, backlit by golden hour, to the wobbling newbie desperately trying to straighten up without taking an unceremonious dive into the drink.

Somewhere in between, however, is what has actually attracted thousands of people to the aquativity and made it one of the fastest-growing water sports in the UK, as they realise an SUP is a great way to get out on the water and have a ton of fun.

But before you step aboard, there are a few things you need to consider (including the tide times), beginning with pairing the right board to your ambitions. Generally, the wider the board, the more stable it will be, while thickness and volume add to how confident you feel when you get on. Too thin and it will be like paddling driftwood, which is OK if you’re a confident and competent paddler.

Length is another important consideration. Most beginners use a 10ft 6in board, which is a good all-rounder that will track well in the water and go where you want it to. But there are different lengths for all kinds of uses, from surfing and racing to touring and even yoga.

And it’s not just on the water where SUPs need to excel, because they need to be portable, easy to inflate and be made from some quality materials that will survive submerged scrapes and on-board bumps. They should also include some important SUPs essentials – all of the boards in our edit come fully packaged with everything you’ll need to get going, and we’ve made sure to list the accessories that are included with each board in our review.

How we tested

We took to the water off the South Devon coastline, setting off from the beach, paddling to an estuary and on up the river, so we could truly test the boards in different kinds of water.

Obviously, inflation systems (yes, we mean the pump) are pretty important when it comes to an inflatable paddleboard, but pumps have come a long way from the days when blowing up an inflatable on the beach would leave you a sweaty mess. All the boards included below were easy and quick to inflate, especially those that came with high-pressure double-action pumps.

The best stand-up paddleboards for 2023 are: