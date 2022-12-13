Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wild swimming is a big deal in the UK, and it’s growing. According to Outdoor Swimmer, 45 per cent of UK swimmers increased how much they swam outdoors in the last couple of years. From lakes and lochs to rivers and the sea, us Brits have fully embraced this bracing sport. But there’s no denying it can be nippy, which is where changing robes come in…

These warming robes have been around for a number of years, but are currently experiencing “a moment”. The big coats are insulated and fleece lined, so they dry and warm you quickly when you emerge from the water. They’re also huge, allowing you to zip up and change out of wet gear and put something warmer on, without flashing unsuspecting passers-by.

But changing robes aren’t just for swimmers and surfers – and other water-sports enthusiasts. Oh no, no, no. These coats have gone mainstream, and are now a key fashion item. Yep, you better believe it. Seen on everyone from Rita Ora to Russell Brand, the changing robe is a must-have wardrobe piece. Harper Bazaar’s digital fashion editor, Amy de Klerk, has even likened them to Balenciaga’s oversized coats. Fashun, darling.

And there are loads of brands of changing robes. The dryrobe might be the one you’ve heard of, but there’s a robe for whatever look you’re after. Animal print? Check. Bold and bright? There are several. Subtle and stylish? Changing robes have got you.

OK, so they’re not everyone’s cup of tea initially. But trust us, once you try a changing robe, you’ll be hanging up all your other coats for winter and relying just on this coat. They’re waterproof and cosy, and work just as well for the school run and dog walks as they do for shrugging on at Camber post swim.

How we tested

We decided it’s time to put these changing robes to the IndyBest test. We spent a month – a very cold, wet month – testing all the changing robes we could. That’s around 20 changing robes, by our count. We took them to the beach and to lakes for testing post swim. We even took them to an outdoor pool in October (brrrr). We went to fireworks displays and on school runs wearing these coats. And we recruited the whole family – kids and adults alike were a-testing. It was a real family affair.

What we were looking for was something properly waterproof and cosy. Getting us dry and warm quickly was the main order of the day. We also were keen for changing robes to look nice, fit well and be comfortable and durable (they are pricey, after all). Other things we liked to see were thoughtful design, deep pockets for shoving chilly paws into, an adjustable hood and internal zip-up pockets. These are the ones that made a splash…

Now a mainstream fashion item, these robes are wearable day-to-day too (Zoe Phillimore)

The best changing robes for 2022 are: