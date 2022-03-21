Who’d have thunk that an outerwear staple made of plastic would become such a fashionable wardrobe essential?

Gone are the days when only lumberjacks and anglers would don a fleece for outdoor pursuits, now these cuddly coats are totally acceptable as pub-wear.

It’s undoubtedly due to the wider acceptance of technical clothing, designed for movement and changeable weather, into our daily fits, with even the most committed of suit-wearers slowly warming to the, well, warming capabilities of these versatile products and fabrics. The resurgence of colourful and retro outdoors looks, from American hiking trails to European ski slopes, hasn’t hurt either.

Fleeces are not only incredibly insulating, they feel cosy and, due to being made from polyester, are easy to create from discarded plastics, making them a win on the sustainability front.

It’s really no wonder the Brits have taken to fleece-wearing so fiercely, since our eternally autumnal weather (even during the summer) makes them the ideal mid or outer layer, either for a hike in the countryside or a low-energy dander to Pret.

How we tested

We gathered a range of fleeces from some of our favourite outdoors and fashion brands to test. We were keen to try trendy high street options alongside designer, small-brand and truly technical examples, keeping in mind that a mountaineer and a home worker will have different criteria on what makes a brilliant fleece. As a result, we considered looks, effectiveness, versatility and quality.

The best womens’ fleeces for 2022 are:

Best overall – Finisterre budock wool smock fleece: £65, Finisterre.com

Best lightweight microfleece – Arc'teryx delta LT hoody: £115, Arcteryx.com

Best on-trend option – Skims teddy pullover: £76, Skims.com

Best thick fleece – The North Face women's cragmont fleece jacket: £125, Thenorthface.co.uk

Best statement piece – Lazy Oaf warped flower fleece: £110, Lazyoaf.com

Best Scandi style – Fjallraven vardarg pile fleece: £150, Fjallraven.com

Best for vintage vibes – Patagonia women's classic retro-X fleece jacket: £180, Thebrokedownpalace.com

Best for hiking – The North Face 100 glacier full-zip fleece: £65, Thenorthface.co.uk

Best designer fleece – Rowing Blazers saltire deep-pile sherpa jockey fleece: £350, Rowingblazers.com

Best Instagram famous brand – SLA the label cream teddy fleece: £68, Slathelabel.com

– SLA the label cream teddy fleece: £68, Slathelabel.com Best crewneck fleece – Everlane the renew fleece raglan sweatshirt: £80, Everlane.com