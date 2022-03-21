The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
11 best women’s fleeces that are warm and perfect for layering
We cosied up with on-trend and technical styles – and that includes sustainable options too
Who’d have thunk that an outerwear staple made of plastic would become such a fashionable wardrobe essential?
Gone are the days when only lumberjacks and anglers would don a fleece for outdoor pursuits, now these cuddly coats are totally acceptable as pub-wear.
It’s undoubtedly due to the wider acceptance of technical clothing, designed for movement and changeable weather, into our daily fits, with even the most committed of suit-wearers slowly warming to the, well, warming capabilities of these versatile products and fabrics. The resurgence of colourful and retro outdoors looks, from American hiking trails to European ski slopes, hasn’t hurt either.
Fleeces are not only incredibly insulating, they feel cosy and, due to being made from polyester, are easy to create from discarded plastics, making them a win on the sustainability front.
It’s really no wonder the Brits have taken to fleece-wearing so fiercely, since our eternally autumnal weather (even during the summer) makes them the ideal mid or outer layer, either for a hike in the countryside or a low-energy dander to Pret.
How we tested
We gathered a range of fleeces from some of our favourite outdoors and fashion brands to test. We were keen to try trendy high street options alongside designer, small-brand and truly technical examples, keeping in mind that a mountaineer and a home worker will have different criteria on what makes a brilliant fleece. As a result, we considered looks, effectiveness, versatility and quality.
The best womens’ fleeces for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Finisterre budock wool smock fleece: £65, Finisterre.com
- Best lightweight microfleece – Arc’teryx delta LT hoody: £115, Arcteryx.com
- Best on-trend option – Skims teddy pullover: £76, Skims.com
- Best thick fleece – The North Face women's cragmont fleece jacket: £125, Thenorthface.co.uk
- Best statement piece – Lazy Oaf warped flower fleece: £110, Lazyoaf.com
- Best Scandi style – Fjallraven vardarg pile fleece: £150, Fjallraven.com
- Best for vintage vibes – Patagonia women's classic retro-X fleece jacket: £180, Thebrokedownpalace.com
- Best for hiking – The North Face 100 glacier full-zip fleece: £65, Thenorthface.co.uk
- Best designer fleece – Rowing Blazers saltire deep-pile sherpa jockey fleece: £350, Rowingblazers.com
- Best Instagram famous brand – SLA the label cream teddy fleece: £68, Slathelabel.com
- Best crewneck fleece – Everlane the renew fleece raglan sweatshirt: £80, Everlane.com
Finisterre budock wool smock fleece
Best: Overall
Rating: 9.5/10
We didn’t know a smock-style fleece was something we wanted, but when this Finisterre model arrived we couldn’t get over how grown-up we felt in it. The shaping feels a little more á la Toast (or, whisper it, MHL) than what is normally on offer from this outdoors-obsessed Cornish brand. Thankfully the company is also obsessed with sustainability, with this piece made from GRS-certified recycled wool and recycled polyester.
The wool element is a lovely addition to the fleece fabric, keeping the smock both breathable and resistant to the odours it might otherwise collect considering we now pull it on at every opportunity. We have taken to wearing it underneath a larger workwear-style jacket, as the brushed lining makes it feel luxurious and the high neck means we can forgo a scarf, but it’s also an exceptional outer layer for hikes on crisp spring mornings.
Our only criticism is that there’s some less-than-perfect sewing on the cuff on our example, but honestly, we would have still bought it in a shop it’s so minimal. And the fact we know it was constructed in a factory with fair working conditions more than makes up for it.
Arc’teryx delta LT hoody
Best: Lightweight microfleece
Rating: 9.5/10
Hiking in the Lake District? Climbing El Capitan? Cycling to the pub? Arc’teryx is increasingly becoming a first port of call for technical clothing, and here at IndyBest, we understand why. Having made our round-ups of walking trousers, men’s waterproof jackets, men’s fleeces and down jackets, it’s a brand we trust.
This delta LT hoody is no exception, boasting a bunch of technical details that we came to rely on during the testing process, including a low-profile hood that helpfully fits under a bike helmet, a zip designed so it doesn’t slip, and, of course, a fleece fabric that offers an exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio. It’s only 240g (less than a pack of Asda bourbon biscuits!), which means you don’t get that feeling of being enveloped in a cuddly jacket, but if that’s what you want, why are you even reading this? This model is for those who add up every gram of their kit before heading into the wilderness.
Yes, it is a bit dorky-looking, but if you want an unparalleled midlayer, it’s your best bet. It’s also available sans hood (£105, Arcteryx.com) and with a half zip (£90, Arteryx.com), should you wish to have an even lighter setup.
Skims teddy pullover
Best: On-trend option
Rating: 9/10
Whatever your thoughts on Kim Kardashian, you can’t dispute the success of her It-Girl shapewear brand, which first made waves in 2018 as a cooler, more inclusive alternative to the then-market leader, Spanx. Unsurprisingly after years of lockdown living, it has now pivoted into loungewear, athleisure and other cosies, including this butter-soft teddy fleece.
Known for its minimalist aesthetic, Skims’s palette is predominantly neutral. We plumped for this warm beige shade and have struggled to prize it off our body since it arrived. It keeps us warm without making us overheat and the fluffy material feels very comforting. We love the big kangaroo pouch pocket for extra cosiness too.
It’s not the most flattering shape, with its slightly boxy cut, but nobody really buys a fleece with this objective in mind. The polyester fabric washes well and the long front zip means it looks great both done up and more open. We can’t wait to get the matching joggers (£86, Skims.com).
The North Face women's cragmont fleece jacket
Best: Thick fleece
Rating: 9/10
We’ve quite literally not taken this fleece off. We particularly love the high neck and surprisingly, the popper fastening, which we thought would be a bit of a pain. This is more of a casualwear fleece than a technical piece, but we’ve layered it over a thinner jacket and worn it while working from home to keep us cosy during colder days. We’ve also worn it to exercise classes, and on warmer and dry days we’ve used it in lieu of a big winter coat.
Made from recycled polyester, it’s also rather chunky and not something that easily packs down, so it isn’t really ideal for long hikes, unless you think you’d wear it the entire time. We love the contrasting colours and textures, including the cotton material used on the elbows and front fastening, and the complementary piping around the seams. There are two roomy side pockets, and a small vertical chest pocket for little things like sunglasses or lip balm.
Lazy Oaf warped flower fleece
Best: Statement piece
Rating: 8.5/10
Florals? For spring? The smiley-faced bright pink flowers are not the only stand-out feature on Lazy Oaf’s whimsical pullover. Apart from the downright joyful aesthetics the brand is known for, this warped flower fleece is made from an incredibly soft fabric that feels more like a lightweight blanket than a piece of clothing. It’s kept us cosy while working from home (the graphics really pop on Zoom) and as a top layer on brisk early morning dog walks.
While it does a great job of keeping you toasty on its own, it’s perfectly thin enough for layering under a jacket or coat without too much fuss – though it’s certainly more casual than technical. We also really liked the popper neck opening and the oversized rings on zip pulls.
Fjallraven vardarg pile fleece
Best: Scandi style
Rating: 8/10
In true Scandi form, Fjallraven’s vardarg jacket was made with aesthetics in mind. But that doesn’t mean it’s not practical too. Designed as a midweight layer, it’s certainly hefty thanks to its two-layer design which is made up of an outer teddy fleece, and a flat-knit jersey on the inside.
Although it certainly won’t be packing down into any bags while you’re out and about, it kept us warm on dry walks in the early spring sunshine, and we found it easy to regulate our warmth thanks to the full front zip. Its pretty simple design features two zipped side pockets – keeping practically in mind – while looks wise, we love its contrasting piping around the seams.
Patagonia women's classic retro-X fleece jacket
Best: For vintage vibes
Rating: 9/10
It would be impossible to write a piece about fleeces without including an example from Patagonia. Founded by a keen climber, the company debuted it’s still-popular synchilla fleece fabric in the Seventies, and it now offers a range of industry-leading lightweight options (we’ve tried lots of different examples over the years, and have never been let down).
But we love the classic retro-X for bringing the brand’s style heritage together with its activewear nous in a package that’s perfect for walking the dog. The fabric, which is made from 85 per cent recycled polyester, offers a snug feeling around the collar and on the outside, but it is worth noting that elsewhere on the garment, a mesh liner creates a barrier between the fleece and your body. Although this dials down the next-to-skin cosiness, it does offer very effective wind-proofing, meaning that this is one of the warmest jackets in our round-up.
Fit wise, it’s a little long in the arms, but we found this to be good for manoeuvrability, especially when hopping on a bike, and it is more fitted at the waist than some of the styles on this list, giving a more feminine silhouette than we’d expect from an outdoors brand.
The North Face 100 glacier full-zip fleece
Best: For hiking
Rating: 8.5/10
If you need something simple, practical and affordable when it comes to mid layers, this is it. Made of microfleece, it’s very lightweight, so can easily be whipped off when it gets hot. It folds down quite small too, so it won’t take up too much precious room in your backpack if you’re out hiking. The brand says it’s designed for snowboarding or skiing and hiking and we think it makes a great midlayer for both, although we tested it out walking under a bigger jacket and at home.
The jacket features a full-front zip fastening and too good-sized side pockets large enough to keep your hands warm. It’s also cleverly able to zip-in with other jackets from the brand too, thanks to the outer elasticated hook at the back of the neck and "snap on’’ cuffs, which are made up of small loops and poppers, although we didn’t have anything compatible to test this with. We found it to be long in the arms, which worked well for our tester, and a fairly snug fit. If you’re wanting this for more casual wear, you could size up.
Rowing Blazers saltire deep-pile sherpa jockey fleece
Best: Designer fleece
Rating: 8/10
Looking for a fleece that goes the extra mile when it comes to fluffiness? Rowing Blazer’s deep-pile sherpa jacket is it. The New York-based designer brand is known for its candy-striped preppy look, and this particular jacket, which is the first fleece from the brand, was inspired by vintage jockey silks.
In terms of fit, the jacket is stocky and casual, with two toasty hand pockets that zip up, making it a perfect outer layer to throw on and pop in your keys and a card or two in. While the deep-pile sherpa is the aesthetic draw, we particularly liked its inner mesh lining which meant the outer fluffiness kept us warm but didn’t make us break a sweat. Keep in mind that because it’s deep-pile, it won’t pack up neatly in a hiking bag.
SLA the label cream teddy fleece
Best: Instagram-famous brand
Rating: 8/10
Few influencer-founded fashion ventures actually deliver, but this one, founded by Instagram star Sarah Ashcroft, is a great indie brand in its own right. This oversized, preppy American-style fleece is deliberately slouchy; it feels like you’re wearing a duvet, in the best way. We love the balloon sleeves that cinch back in at the wrist and the long zip down the front. The size range could be far more extensive (it goes up to a UK16 currently) but owing to its oversized style, we think someone up to a size 20 could wear the XL offering.
The teddy fleece is soft and fluffy rather than wiry, and doesn’t shed, even in the wash. We didn’t overheat in this either, which was surprising given how oversized it is. This fleece is quite long on the torso, so pairs well with slimline leather trousers for contrast, or straight-leg jeans. The graphic logo isn’t too overbearing either – this is a truly chic fleece.
Everlane the renew fleece raglan sweatshirt
Best: Crewneck fleece
Rating: 7/10
Fleeces are normally made with zips, poppers and pockets. But with the increasing casualisation of the workplace, jumper-style fleeces are now a real option when it comes to keeping toasty in tundra-like office units – especially if you pop a li’l collared blouse underneath.
We found this example from Everlane to feel incredibly snug, while the ribbed collar, cuffs and hem give it some variation in texture and durability where it will get the biggest battering. Made from recycled plastic bottles and using bluesign-approved dyes, it has a casual fit which makes it ideal for layering, although we would say that the raglan-style sleeves sit more nicely on someone with a bit of boobage. A word of warning: the photography is a touch misleading, with the “kalamata” hue proving to be a much cooler tone upon arrival.
The verdict: Women’s fleeces
Your planned activities will have a huge bearing on which fleece is best for you, but for an all-rounder that looks as good as it feels, we whole-heartedly recommend Finisterre’s fabulous example. The addition of wool to the materials palette makes it the perfect pullover for almost any situation.
For mountaineers after a microfleece option, Arc’teryx, as always, excels, while the more fashion-forward will appreciate Kim K’s effortless stylings via Skims. For a splash of spring, Lazy Oaf shouldn’t be overlooked.
Beat chilly downpours with the best women’s waterproof jackets and women’s mid layers
