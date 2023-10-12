14 best women’s ski jackets for staying warm and chic on the slopes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Winter is coming – and if you’re planning on heading to cold climes for a snow sports holiday, a jacket designed specifically for skiing and snowboarding is a must. A good ski jacket is designed to be worn paired with ski pants and should be warm, waterproof and comfortable to wear all day.

There’s no avoiding it, good ski jackets are expensive, but they’ll last you for years of ski trips or a few seasons of working in the mountains, so it’s worth splashing the cash – we recommend spending around £200 to £300, to ensure you get a decent one.

Waterproofing is essential for staying dry in snowstorms (or just if you take a tumble on a piste), and ski wear designs showcase similar waterproofing techniques to rain jackets. Look for technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing or a rating of how impermeable the jacket is – anything above 1,500mm is acceptable, but 10,000mm and above is your best bet for staying totally snow-proof, with the best jackets hitting the 20,000mm mark.

Meanwhile, a well-fitting, adjustable hood, adjustable cuffs and a snow skirt built into the interior of the jacket will help to keep out the elements further.

Some snow sports brands do a better job at getting a female-specific fit than others, so it’s a good idea to try on a few jackets in person. Make sure your new jacket feels slim-fitting but not restrictive, and that it can be adjusted at the hem and cuffs to trap in heat. It should be roomy enough to fit a base layer and a light middle layer underneath on cold days, so you may want to choose a size up from your usual. We favour a longer length of jacket (often chosen by snowboarders) as they offer better warmth around the lower torso.

How we tested

We tested out each jacket in cold weather conditions and looked for a comfortable, female-specific fit that worked well over winter layers, plus full waterproofing that could withstand snowfall and, if applicable, decent warmth from insulation.

A selection of some of the best women’s ski jackets we tested (Sian Lewis)

The best women’s ski jackets for 2023 are: