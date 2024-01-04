Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023/24 ski season is well underway. If you’re hitting the slopes, it’s important to make sure your skiwear is up to scratch and can manage the conditions. There’s plenty to consider when buying your kit – ski jackets, for example, should be warm, waterproof and comfortable, while base layers should be insulative and breathable.

Luckily, if you’re unsure about where to start, our team of experts have years of experience in testing the best winter sports equipment for a day on the slopes. From purpose-specific ski and snowboard jackets to salopettes and boots that include lots of technical features, you’ll be thankful for the advice when you’re up a mountain in chilly conditions.

Everything here has been tested by our team. Plus, we’ve considered all budgets, with several items coming in at less than £100. Whether you’re looking for kit men, women or children, here are the best things you can buy for the 2024 ski season.

Best men’s skiwear

Looking for the best skiwear for men? It’s here where you’ll find all of the intel. From the best men’s ski jackets to the pants to rock on the slopes, we’ve got you covered.

Best ski and snowboard jacket

H&M move stormwear jacket: £55, H&M.com

You may not associate skiwear with affordability, but H&M’s move collection is proving otherwise. Taking the top spot in our review of the best men’s ski and snowboard jackets, our tester noted that it “looks and feels remarkable for the price, with a clean, uncluttered design that’s up there with some of the top names in the market”. It’s cut from a three-layer shell fabric that blocks wind and rain while remaining breathable during high-output activities.

Oakley tc rykkinn men’s ski jacket: £294, Oakley.com

If you know it’ll be particularly cold, an insulated jacket may be a better option. This Oakley jacket is part of pro snowboarder Stale Sandbech’s signature collection and it features an all-over cloud print to make you stand out on the slopes. Our tester loved the print, noting that it’s the “coolest looking jacket we’ve seen all year”. But it’s not all style, as they found that “it’s packed full of synthetic insulation that doesn’t lose its warmth when wet”.

Best men’s ski and snowboard pants

The North Face freedom pants: £160, Thenorthface.co.uk

Good ski pants are just as essential for experienced skiers and snowboarders, and this pair took the top spot in our review of the best. Our expert tester noted that these “reasonably priced pants from The North Face have been a firm favourite on slopes the world over for many years now”. They are made from the brand’s proprietary DryVent two-layer waterproof fabric, which our writer found “does an excellent job of keeping water out while remaining breathable when the going gets sweaty”.

Mountain Warehouse dusk men’s ski pants: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly ski pant, these from Mountain Warehouse are just the ticket. Thanks to the “insulation” and price, our tester found that they are “perfect for beginners who are going to be spending lots of time standing around in the cold listening to an instructor”.

Best men’s snowboots

Sorel men’s caribou waterproof winter boots: £132, Amazon.co.uk

What’s not to like about these stylish snow boots? They’re insulated, waterproof, fleecy on the inside, rubberised on the toe, and nice and high for trudging through the powder. In our review of the best men’s snow boots, they were described as being “the benchmark for all other snow boots and winter boots to aim for, with the added bonus of looking great, too”.

Trespass unisex’s dodo snow boots: £25, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for a snow boot that won’t break the bank, this pair from Trespass was praised for being “warm, comfortable, rubberised where it matters, and about as waterproof as you can get for under £40”.

Best women’s skiwear

Where women’s skiwear is concerned, our team of testers have been busy trialling the best kit so that you don’t fall short. Whether that’s an upgraded pair of pants or a jacket for hitting the slopes in style, we’ve got you covered.

Best women’s ski pants

Planks women’s roamer 3-layer bib pant: £330, Planksclothing.com

Rating these a full five stars in our review of the best women’s ski pants, our tester called the Planks trousers “nigh on perfect”, adding that they were “flattering” and suited to both skiers and snowboarders. There’s even an “escape hatch” so you can pop for a pee without taking the bib off fully.

Tog24 glaze salopettes: £50, Tog24.com

Of course, £300 for a pair of ski pants is expensive, so if you’re looking for a more affordable option, these salopettes were noted as being the best budget buy in our review of the best. An “ideal first snow pan”, they’re “waterproof enough to take on snowfall, insulated enough to keep you cosy on chilly chair lifts, and features braces and an adjustable high waist for a comfy and flattering fit”, noted our tester.

Best women’s ski jackets

Helly Hansen powderqueen 3.0 jacket: £410, Hellyhansen.com

When it comes to staying warm and looking chic on the slopes, this Helly Hanson jacket certainly ticks the boxes. Impressing our tester so much, it took the top spot in our review of the best women’s ski jackets. It was praised for being “impressively waterproof and warm (thanks to plenty of PrimaLoft black eco insulation) but still highly breathable, and lightweight enough for you to wear it all day”.

Tog24 Eva jacket : £79, Tog24.com

With a cute navy spot design, this jacket is gorgeous but looks alone are not the main draw of this insulated item. In our review of the best women’s ski jackets, our tester praised the fit, noting that it’s “comfortable”, so much so, that “once you’ve popped it on, you may not want to take it off again until spring”. Featuring a good adjustable snow skirt and hood, this will protect you from the elements in all conditions.

Best women’s snowboots

Danner FP Movement cloud cap boot: £210, Danner.co

Lined with synthetic insulation, Danner’s cloud cap boots provide instant welcome warmth even on bitterly cold days. In our review of the best women’s snow boots, our tester said wearing these “feels as soft as wearing a down jacket wrapped around your feet”. With Vibram Arctic grip rubber outsoles, these provided excellent grip, even on slippery ice.

Damart thermolactyl boot: £59, Damart.co.uk

For a pair that’s sub-£100, turn to these boots, which were found to be the best budget buy in our review. Getting “top marks for comfort”, our writer praised the “faux-fur lining”, and found that the “padded outer is warm and water-resistant enough to deal with light snow and milder winter conditions”.

Best base layers for men and women

66 North women’s básar merino wool zipneck: £115, 66north.com

This 66 North base layer really impressed our expert, so much so that it took the top spot in our review of the best base layers. Our tester noted that they were impressed with the material and the high neck, which they said “allows air to circulate while keeping cold breezes out.” But they also mentioned how stylish it was, noting that they’d be more than happy to wear it at an “après-ski bar once we’ve finished carving up the slopes”.

Planks Clothing men’s fall-line base layer top: £60, Planksclothing.com

“This is without doubt one of the coolest base layers we’ve come across,” wrote our expert in a review of the best base layers. They particularly liked the thin, hi-tech fabric, which kept them “warm and dry all day long”, while the elasticated cuffs kept snow and rain out. It also has an extra-wide neck, allowing some air to escape.

Best thermals for men and women

Patagonia women’s capilene midweight bottoms: £60, Cotswoldoutdoor.com

Selected as the best buy in our review of the best winter thermals, these stood out thanks to the fact that the fabric features odour-controlling biocide (a chemical substance, in a nutshell). While you may sweat on the slopes, you’ll never smell like you do in these. Not to mention that they’re excellent at the key task of keeping you warm thanks to hollow-core yarns that trap warm air next to your skin.

Musto men’s thermal base layer long-sleeve top: £75, Musto.com

Thermals can limit freedom of movement, but that’s not the case with this precision-engineered garment from Musto. It has raglan-style sleeves (made from continuous pieces of material that extend to the collar), which means you can use your arms without restriction. Our tester appreciated the funnel neck, noting that it helped them “retain heat in cooler climes” and kept them “warm and dry”

Best kids skiwear

If you’re taking the little ones with you on your ski trip, it’s important to make sure they have the kit they need to keep them warm.

Best kids’ ski jackets

Wedze kids warm and waterproof ski jacket: £54.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Ski school often happens away from adults so you need to make sure little ones have easy access to everything they need. This coat, which took the top spot in our review of the best kids’ ski jackets, comes with five pockets, including one for a ski pass and an inside one for goggles, helping kids to be independent. Our tester liked that it comes with an adjustable snow skirt to make sure nothing gets into the jacket if a tumble happens. It’s “a simple jacket that performs really well”, praised our writer.

Liewood Althea puffer coat: £180, Liewood.com

When it comes to keeping more of their body dry than other outerwear, this puffer coat is a great option. It is the longest coat featured in our review of the best kids’ ski jackets. It’s “windproof, waterproof and breathable” and our testers loved that the padding, which is a down-feather blend “traps warm air”.

Polarn O.Pyret waterproof kids school coat: £40, Polarnopyret.com

If you don’t want to spend a fortune on a jacket that will only be used once or twice a year while skiing, this is a great option. Chosen as the best jacket for multi-use in our review of the best kids’ ski jackets, it’s part of a three-in-one coat system. While this is the outer layer, you can also buy the fleece jacket (£50, Polarnopyret.co.uk), so you can use both layers when you ski and switch to just the waterproof outer liner for school runs back home. It’s more than capable of keeping them dry on the slopes, with our tester explaining that the “jacket’s taped seams and waterproof to 12,000mm means even in the heaviest snowstorm they’ll stay dry”.

Best kids’ snow boots

Keen Kanibou kids snow boots: £81, Keenfotwear.de

The top pick in our review of the best kids’ snow boots, these sturdy shoes were praised for being a brilliant “all-rounder.” Insulated to -32C, they’re made with environmentally preferred leather from tanneries that reduce water and energy use. Another bonus is the anti-odour insoles, so even if feet get sweaty making snowballs, they shouldn’t smell.

Mountain Warehouse whistler kids adaptive snow boot: £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another option is this affordable pair from Mountain Warehouse, which received high praise in our review. “The deep lugs give an enhanced grip, the water repellent treatment of the fabric means young feet will stay dry no matter how long they’re out in the weather, and the faux fur collar means they won’t let any heat out the top too,” noted our tester. They added that getting “this much tech for such a low price tag makes it the perfect purchase”.

Best ski goggles

Smith Optics 4D MAG S women’s snow winter goggles: £286.14, Amazon.co.uk

“The design of these goggles is fabulously innovative,” noted our review of the best ski goggles. Using magnets, they allow you to do quick lens changes depending on light conditions. The lenses are designed to enhance contrast (especially on snowy days) and the ultra-wide strap makes sure that goggles stay in place, even when worn over the helmet.

If sustainability influences your purchasing decisions, SunGod is B Corp certified and a member of One Percent For The Planet, which means one per cent of its revenue goes to brilliant environmental causes. The vanguards are excellent if you want to match your goggles to the rest of your gear. Choose from nine pre-set colour combos or choose the customisation option and browse 22 (yes, you read that correctly) strap designs, eight lens designs and six frame designs. Our tester also liked that“the wide field of view made for fantastic peripheral vision.”

Wedze junior and adult skiing goggles, good weather: £29.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Looking for affordable goggles for a little one? Our tester highly recommends these budget-friendly children’s ski goggles, and noted that they are “brilliant for young skiers or snowboarders in training, who don’t need to worry about changing lenses or great peripheral vision”. They were praised for being “surprisingly comfortable” and the fact that vents prevented fogging.

