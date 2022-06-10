Whether you’re skiing, mountaineering or just heading outdoors in sub-zero temperatures this winter, a great pair of warm and waterproof ski pants are a wardrobe essential for beating the elements.

Ski pants, also known as salopettes, perform two functions – they keep you cosy in the cold and they keep you dry if the heavens open (or if you end up in a pile of snow during your first ski lesson).

The best ski pants and bibs keep snow out, warmth in and feel comfortable and flexible to wear from first to last lift.

Good salopettes should feature a waterproof outer shell. Like with hiking trousers, you can check how waterproof a pair of ski pants are by looking at their hydrostatic head rating, which denotes the waterproofness of the fabric. While 1,500mm and above is considered waterproof, we’d recommend choosing a pair with waterproofing of 10,000mm or above as a good benchmark for repelling snow and heavy rain, or look out for branded waterproofing technology, such as Gore-Tex.

Taped seams and sealed zips will make your winter-ready trousers even more waterproof. If you tend to get chilly or are heading for cold conditions, we recommend picking an insulated pair of salopettes, and if you plan to work up a sweat, non-lined shell pants are your best bet.

Other key features we’d recommend looking out for include reinforced kick panels on the inner ankles (to protect from wear), snow gaiters inside the cuffs (to keep snow out of your socks) and zippable vents to keep you cool.

A useful safety feature to have in either your ski jacket or ski pants is a recco reflector, which makes you searchable in the event of an accident by bouncing back the directional signal used by rescue teams.

There are myriad salopettes styles to choose from, from super tight to baggy – whatever style you favour, make sure you can fit a base layer underneath.

High-waisted trousers help avoid any snow seeping in if you do fall over. Dungaree-style bib pants with braces are a popular choice – and definitely get our vote, as they’re comfortable, stay put without fuss and keep your torso warm under your jacket.

Try on ski pants in person if possible and take your base layer leggings with you when you go shopping.

Ski pants should be on the long side when you’re wearing socks – that way they’ll sit properly over ski or snowboard boots. Make sure your new pants feel comfortable at the waist – try squatting and bending over to check there’s no restrictiveness.

Expect to spend around £150 for a good quality pair of salopettes, although we’ve got some great options well below £100 in our round-up, too.

