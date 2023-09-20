Best thermal clothing for keeping warm this winter

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It wasn’t too long ago that the term ‘thermal clothing’ conjured up images of long-john-style garments that were definitely best worn discreetly. Fast forward several years and the world of thermal clothing has had a major makeover – the ‘thermal’ tag no longer applies just to tops and bottoms, as you’ll now find everything from thermal hoodies to thermal pants (yes, you did read that correctly – read on for further proof).

Thermal items are usually designed to be worn under clothing such as ski trousers or technical sweatshirts, although we’ve also included some garments made with materials known for their natural thermal qualities. This brings us neatly to the subject of merino, one of the best materials out there when it comes to thermal capabilities.

Former pro snowboarder and current Ski Sunday presenter Ed Leigh is a firm believer that you can’t go wrong with merino: “It’s one of the most incredible materials – it’s warm, even when wet, but it’s also breathable, so it helps regulate your temperature and it will wick moisture away from your body,” he says. “It has anti-microbial properties too, so, unlike polyester, it won’t hold odours.”

However, advances in technology mean merino isn’t the only option – brands such as Patagonia, Musto and 66 North have all developed hi-tech materials designed to keep us warm and dry. When it comes to the features to look for, we suggest looking for garments with large areas of breathable fabric – after all, while we’re keen to stay warm, we’re not too keen on the thought of overheating, either.

How we tested

As keen skiers, snowboarders and winter walkers, we know our stuff when it comes to thermal gear. We considered a wide range of factors, paying close attention to material, technical features and fit, while delving into the claims relating to aspects such as odour-control coatings. All items were given a thorough test drive, allowing us to confidently state that those included below are the best of the best.

The 66 North power stretch pro pants were among the thermals put through their paces (Tamara Hinson)

The best thermal clothing for 2023: