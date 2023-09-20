Jump to content

Best thermal clothing for keeping warm this winter

Whether you’re skiing or walking the dog, these thermal leggings, vests and underwear will add extra warmth

Tamara Hinson
Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:28
<p>We tested thermal clothing for men and women, to find out which items performed best against the elements </p>

We tested thermal clothing for men and women, to find out which items performed best against the elements

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

It wasn’t too long ago that the term ‘thermal clothing’ conjured up images of long-john-style garments that were definitely best worn discreetly. Fast forward several years and the world of thermal clothing has had a major makeover – the ‘thermal’ tag no longer applies just to tops and bottoms, as you’ll now find everything from thermal hoodies to thermal pants (yes, you did read that correctly – read on for further proof).

Thermal items are usually designed to be worn under clothing such as ski trousers or technical sweatshirts, although we’ve also included some garments made with materials known for their natural thermal qualities. This brings us neatly to the subject of merino, one of the best materials out there when it comes to thermal capabilities.

Former pro snowboarder and current Ski Sunday presenter Ed Leigh is a firm believer that you can’t go wrong with merino: “It’s one of the most incredible materials – it’s warm, even when wet, but it’s also breathable, so it helps regulate your temperature and it will wick moisture away from your body,” he says. “It has anti-microbial properties too, so, unlike polyester, it won’t hold odours.”

However, advances in technology mean merino isn’t the only option – brands such as Patagonia, Musto and 66 North have all developed hi-tech materials designed to keep us warm and dry. When it comes to the features to look for, we suggest looking for garments with large areas of breathable fabric – after all, while we’re keen to stay warm, we’re not too keen on the thought of overheating, either.

How we tested

As keen skiers, snowboarders and winter walkers, we know our stuff when it comes to thermal gear. We considered a wide range of factors, paying close attention to material, technical features and fit, while delving into the claims relating to aspects such as odour-control coatings. All items were given a thorough test drive, allowing us to confidently state that those included below are the best of the best.

The 66 North power stretch pro pants were among the thermals put through their paces

(Tamara Hinson)

The best thermal clothing for 2023:

  • Best thermals overall – Patagonia women’s capilene midweight bottoms: £75, Eu.patagonia.com
  • Best budget thermals – Acai thermal seamless base layer tights: £35, Acaioutdoorwear.com
  • Best thermals for a flattering fit – Musto men’s thermal base layer long-sleeve top: £65, Musto.com
  • Best hi-tech thermals – Acai women’s thermal outdoor leggings: £60, Acaioutdoorwear.com
  • Best thermals for a relaxed fit – Rab men’s conduit tights: £55, Rab.equipment

Patagonia women's capilene midweight bottoms

  • Best: Thermals overall
  • Sizes available: XS to XXL
  • Material: Recycled polyester

Let’s get one thing straight: we all sweat, especially during intense periods of exercise, whether it’s hiking, skiing or cycling. But we don’t necessarily want to smell like we do, which is why we’re especially impressed with Patagonia’s leggings, which rely on an odour-controlling biocide (a chemical substance, in a nutshell) to control nasty niffs. No matter how, where or when you’re working up a sweat, these bad boys will keep odour to a minimum.

But that’s not the only reason we love these thermal leggings, which use hollow-core yarns to trap warm air, while the lightweight, sweat-wicking material ramps up the comfort, and flatlock seams minimise the risk of chafing. We’re also impressed with the sustainability – the packaging consisted entirely of cardboard, and the leggings are Fairtrade-certified.

Continue reading...

Acai women’s thermal seamless base layer tights

  • Best: Budget thermals
  • Sizes available: XS-S, S-M, M-L
  • Material: 60% polyamide, 35% polyester, 5% elastane

These are some of the softest thermal leggings we’ve come across – largely thanks to their fleece-like inner lining. This pair is another example of a thermal garment packed with tech. The stars of the show include the NILIT heat yarn technology, which provides unbeatable sweat-wicking, temperature regulation (fun fact: it’s made partly with coffee charcoal waste from coffee bean shells) and precision-engineered knitted panels. We loved the high waistband, as well as the material’s incredible lightness, which meant we were perfectly happy to wear these around the house, too.

Continue reading...

Musto men’s thermal base layer long-sleeve top

  • Best: Thermals for a flattering fit
  • Sizes available: XS to XXL
  • Material: 67% polyester, 29% polyamide, 4% elastane

Musto, a brand loved by seafarers, is known for producing highly technical garments that are built to last. This top is no exception, combining unbeatable temperature regulation with style, thanks to a flattering fit and a jaunty red trim down the side. But there’s plenty of substance here, too. A precision-engineered combination of polyester, polyamide and elastane provides brilliant sweat-wicking, and means this garment dries incredibly quickly.

Technical features worth highlighting include the twin needle stitch hem and cuffs (referring to a double row of stitches designed to provide extra stretch) and the raglan-style sleeves (made from continuous pieces of material that extend to the collar), which offer additional freedom of movement. We also loved the funnel neck, which helped us retain heat in cooler climes, while keeping us warm and dry.

Continue reading...

Damart women’s thermal cable jumper

  • Best: Thermals for comfort
  • Sizes available: 10-12, 14-16, 18-20
  • Material: 75% acrylic, 22% polyamide, 3% elastane

This is a brilliant example of a thermal garment that is a million miles away from the thermal clothing of yesteryear. It’s wonderfully soft and has an on-trend design, which means this is a garment you’ll be proud to be seen in – it will take you effortlessly from the ski run to the slope-side bar. In this case, the top’s thermal qualities come from the cable knit design, along with the generously sized hood.

Continue reading...

66 North Vik women’s polartec power stretch pro pants

  • Best: Casual-wear thermals
  • Sizes available: XS to XXL
  • Material: Polyester

Cold-weather clothing can be hard to get right, but 66 North has knocked it out of the ballpark with their power stretch pro pants, which feel wonderfully soft – more like our favourite slouchy joggers than thermals – and kept us toasty warm (largely thanks to their dual-surface knit construction) on an incredibly chilly day.

They’re fabulously versatile and can easily be worn under trousers when the mercury’s plummeted, but we’d also be perfectly happy wearing these at home on days when we simply can’t be bothered to crank up the radiator. A heavy reliance on polartec pro material – known for its sweat-wicking capabilities, its four-way stretch courtesy of reinforced elastic fibres, and its ability to retain shape, wash after wash – results in a fantastic garment that offers both durability and style.

Continue reading...

UYN evolutyon women’s underwear pants long melange

  • Best: Thermals for contouring
  • Sizes available: XS, S-M, L-XL
  • Material: 86% polyamide, 12% polypropylene, 2% elastane

Another wonderful example of a thermal garment we’re more than happy to wear loud and proud, UYN’s evolutyon pants rely heavily on natex, a hi-tech lightweight fabric that is similar to nylon but significantly tougher, and offers much quicker drying times (after all, nothing feels worse than slipping on damp, musty leggings that haven’t had time to dry properly).

An abundance of areas of breathability (in this case, top-quality Coolvent material, used in the areas we sweat the most) maximise comfort by aiding air flow. Meanwhile, thicker material around joints – areas especially prone to injury in cold weather – provides added protection, and Drylight technology (often referred to as absorptive knitting) provides fantastic sweat-wicking.

Continue reading...

Falke men’s singlet wool-tech, light

  • Best: Lightweight thermals
  • Sizes available: S to XXL
  • Material: 55% wool, 44% polyamide, 1% elastane

Thermal garments this light are a rarity, and we’re amazed at how well this close-fitting vest helps regulate temperature, keeping us warm without risking overheating. This is largely thanks to simple design features – such as larger sleeve holes – which are often overlooked, although there’s plenty of tech, too. The star of the show is merino wool, which has natural odour control and temperature-regulating qualities, while the moisture-wicking two-layer construction will keep you dry and comfortable all day.

Continue reading...

Musto HPX merino baselayer trouser

  • Best: Thermals for very cold weather
  • Sizes available: S to XXL
  • Material: 100% merino wool

Weather, do your worst, because these trousers are designed to keep the wearer warm, no matter what the elements are doing. That said, the trousers are also incredibly comfortable, thanks to the 100 per cent merino wool construction. Four-way stretch and patches of cordura fabric (incredibly tough synthetic fibre-based fabric) on the knees and seat (bum area, to you and me) crank up the comfort, while providing extra protection in the areas that need it most. As an added bonus, the wool is ZQ-certified, meaning it’s sourced in ways that meet the highest animal-welfare and environmental standards.

Continue reading...

UYN woman evolutyon biotech pants, long

  • Best: Thermals for high activity
  • Sizes available: XS, S-M, L-XL
  • Material: 37% modal, 25% lyocell, 16% polyamide, 16% polyester, 4% kapok, 1% elastane, 1% polypropylene

We’re suckers for flattering leggings, and the contoured profile of these ones worked wonders. These are a rarity in the sense they’re super soft but highly technical, with precision-engineered areas of breathability that enable air to circulate – even during long workouts. This is down to the combination of hardworking but sustainable materials, including kapok – a natural vegetable-derived fibre with similar qualities to wool – and Biolight, another plant-based fibre, known for its supreme softness. We also appreciated the generous length, because nobody wants cold ankles, after all.

Continue reading...

Acai women’s thermal outdoor leggings

  • Best: Hi-tech thermals
  • Sizes available: UK 6-18 (available in regular and long lengths)
  • Material: 79% polyester, 21% elastane

Acai has crammed a supersized amount of tech into these thermal leggings, which can either be worn under items such as ski pants, or worn alone on cold days. They’re also designed with practicality in mind – we love the addition of a pocket, and the material is 100 per cent opaque (because, let’s face it, nothing’s worse than finding out your treasured leggings are semi-transparent, no matter how beautiful your booty).

Seam-free construction eliminates the risk of chafing – especially useful on garments made with thicker material, such as these – and we appreciated the addition of reflective tape on the leg, which will come in especially useful for winter walks on dark nights.

Continue reading...

Falke women’s brief warm

  • Best: Thermals for avoiding a numb bum
  • Sizes available: XS to XL
  • Material: 69% polyamide, 26% polyester, 5% elastane

Yes, apparently, thermal knickers are now a thing. Although we were sceptical, we’re now total converts. Our initial concern related to breathability, because this isn’t an area where we’re overly keen to lock in heat. But the two-layer construction and brilliant temperature regulation (courtesy of a heavy reliance on polyamide) mean these are a joy to wear. However, although there’s plenty of freedom of movement, they are on the tight side – although one advantage of this is the contouring effect. In short, our bum has never looked better. What more could you want?

Continue reading...

Rab men's conduit tights

  • Best: Thermals for a relaxed fit
  • Sizes available: S to XXL
  • Material: Recycled Thermic G fleece

These tights are perfect for anyone who wants to combine freedom of movement with plenty of support, something that is achieved through tactical use of hi-tech materials, namely Thermic G fleece – a lightweight gridded fleece fabric.

They’re wonderfully light and feel exceptionally thin, and we appreciated the presence of a drawcord – for some reason, this is a rarity in the world of thermals. Impressively, the tights are made from 87 per cent recycled materials, and the fabric is also fluorocarbon-free. Favourite features include the double-layered lower cuffs at the ankles, to keep out cold breezes.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Thermal clothing

The Patagonia women’s capilene midweight bottoms take first place in this case, simply because they do it all, offering fantastic sweat wicking and temperature regulation, while being fabulously comfortable to wear. The Musto thermal base layer long-sleeve top bagged the second spot, largely on account of its highly technical design, while the Damart thermal cable jumper is one of the most stylish thermal garments we’ve come across.

