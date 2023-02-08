Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s no denying the weather has been particularly changeable – one minute it’s 15C and raining, the next it’s sub-zero and icy. Regardless of the forecast, one thing is certain: you need to have your winter-coat game on point.

A good coat is the very foundation of a winter wardrobe, and the best thing is it can (and should) last for years. Although finding the perfect one is no mean feat, that’s where we come in.

In our opinion, a good coat must keep you warm and cosy, yet also uphold a certain degree of sartorial status, even when temperatures hit minus digits. If you look to fashion trends for inspiration, shearling jackets have been huge news once again this year, with just about everyone wearing either that Toteme design or indeed the Mango dupe.

Another popular choice each year is oversized woollen trench coats – think the Olsen twins. Alternatively, when the temperature really plummets, you simply cannot go wrong with the humble puffer jacket.

You’ll find a full range of styles in this review – from traditional to trend-led picks, you can trust us to find you the best coat that you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Some of the designs we tested before making our selection of the best women’s coats (Eva Waite-Taylor)

How we tested

For any design to be included in this review of the best winter coats for women, we had strict criteria. While we kept a close eye on the trends, we also wanted the coats to be versatile, with the ability to be worn year after year. Over many weeks, we tested for fit, warmth, comfort and durability.

The best women’s coats for 2023 are: