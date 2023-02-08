There’s no denying the weather has been particularly changeable – one minute it’s 15C and raining, the next it’s sub-zero and icy. Regardless of the forecast, one thing is certain: you need to have your winter-coat game on point.
A good coat is the very foundation of a winter wardrobe, and the best thing is it can (and should) last for years. Although finding the perfect one is no mean feat, that’s where we come in.
In our opinion, a good coat must keep you warm and cosy, yet also uphold a certain degree of sartorial status, even when temperatures hit minus digits. If you look to fashion trends for inspiration, shearling jackets have been huge news once again this year, with just about everyone wearing either that Toteme design or indeed the Mango dupe.
Another popular choice each year is oversized woollen trench coats – think the Olsen twins. Alternatively, when the temperature really plummets, you simply cannot go wrong with the humble puffer jacket.
You’ll find a full range of styles in this review – from traditional to trend-led picks, you can trust us to find you the best coat that you’ll want to wear on repeat.
How we tested
For any design to be included in this review of the best winter coats for women, we had strict criteria. While we kept a close eye on the trends, we also wanted the coats to be versatile, with the ability to be worn year after year. Over many weeks, we tested for fit, warmth, comfort and durability.
The best women’s coats for 2023 are:
- Best women’s coat overall – Weekday Daphne coat: £89, Weekday.com
- Best puffer jacket – Uniqlo seamless down parka: £99.90, Uniqlo.com
- Best cropped fleece design – Napapijri borg jacket box: £195, Asos.com
- Best reversible shearling coat – Urban Outfitters BDG borg and faux-suede reversible jacket: £55, Urbanoutfitters.com
- Best duvet coat – Arket long down puffer coat: £229, Arket.com
- Best quilted coat – The Frankie Shop quilted jacket: £223.85, Net-a-porter.com
- Best camel coat – Topshop double-breasted long coat: £75, Asos.com
- Best cream long puffer coat – Aligne Giovanna duvet puffa coat: £94.50, Aligne.co
- Best relaxed-fit coat – Topshop chuck-on coat: £60, Asos.com
- Best for Toteme on a budget – Mango appliqués faux-fur coat: £109.99, Mango.com
- Best cape coat – Lindex wool blend cape: £89.99, Lindex.com