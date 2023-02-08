Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

11 best winter coats for women to wear on repeat during the cold snap and beyond

Stay stylish this winter in a puffer jacket, tailored wool number or even a quilted coat

Eva Waite-Taylor
Wednesday 08 February 2023 16:31
<p>While we kept a close eye on the trends, we also wanted the coats to be versatile, with the ability to be worn year after year</p>

While we kept a close eye on the trends, we also wanted the coats to be versatile, with the ability to be worn year after year

(The Independent)

There’s no denying the weather has been particularly changeable – one minute it’s 15C and raining, the next it’s sub-zero and icy. Regardless of the forecast, one thing is certain: you need to have your winter-coat game on point.

A good coat is the very foundation of a winter wardrobe, and the best thing is it can (and should) last for years. Although finding the perfect one is no mean feat, that’s where we come in.

In our opinion, a good coat must keep you warm and cosy, yet also uphold a certain degree of sartorial status, even when temperatures hit minus digits. If you look to fashion trends for inspiration, shearling jackets have been huge news once again this year, with just about everyone wearing either that Toteme design or indeed the Mango dupe.

Another popular choice each year is oversized woollen trench coats – think the Olsen twins. Alternatively, when the temperature really plummets, you simply cannot go wrong with the humble puffer jacket.

You’ll find a full range of styles in this review – from traditional to trend-led picks, you can trust us to find you the best coat that you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Related stories

Best online clothing stores and brands 2023: High street, designer, rental, sustainable and more
The online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold
Zara’s viral bomber jacket has sold out – but these dupes are just as good
These Ugg-inspired ultra mini dupes start from just £25 – and we’re impressed
9 best base layers and thermal clothing for keeping cosy on cold days

Some of the designs we tested before making our selection of the best women’s coats

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

How we tested

For any design to be included in this review of the best winter coats for women, we had strict criteria. While we kept a close eye on the trends, we also wanted the coats to be versatile, with the ability to be worn year after year. Over many weeks, we tested for fit, warmth, comfort and durability.

The best women’s coats for 2023 are:

  • Best women’s coat overall – Weekday Daphne coat: £89, Weekday.com
  • Best puffer jacket – Uniqlo seamless down parka: £99.90, Uniqlo.com
  • Best cropped fleece design – Napapijri borg jacket box: £195, Asos.com
  • Best reversible shearling coat – Urban Outfitters BDG borg and faux-suede reversible jacket: £55, Urbanoutfitters.com
  • Best duvet coat – Arket long down puffer coat: £229, Arket.com
  • Best quilted coat – The Frankie Shop quilted jacket: £223.85, Net-a-porter.com
  • Best camel coat – Topshop double-breasted long coat: £75, Asos.com
  • Best cream long puffer coat – Aligne Giovanna duvet puffa coat: £94.50, Aligne.co
  • Best relaxed-fit coat – Topshop chuck-on coat: £60, Asos.com
  • Best for Toteme on a budget – Mango appliqués faux-fur coat: £109.99, Mango.com
  • Best cape coat – Lindex wool blend cape: £89.99, Lindex.com

Weekday Daphne coat

  • Best: Women’s coat overall
  • Sizes: UK 6-14
  • Colours available: Cream and navy
  • Hooded: No

Oversized wool trench coats are huge news every season, and when you find a design you love, it will become a linchpin in your wardrobe. For something super versatile, Weekday’s single-breasted maxi coat is a classic cut you can wear with everything. The androgynous silhouette is something the brand has done particularly well – in terms of fit, we’d recommend opting for your usual size (or going one up for something even more relaxed).

The dropped shoulders give this a more ‘cool girl’ look, and we love the oversized lapels. Despite its more formal appearance, we’ve worn it with everything from leggings to tailored trousers – it really elevates any outfit.

While we tested the cream colourway, it’s also available in navy, which looks equally as versatile. From the weight feel to the oversized yet structured tailoring, everything about the Daphne coat feels premium.

Continue reading...

Uniqlo seamless down parka

  • Best: Puffer jacket
  • Sizes: XXS-XXL
  • Colours available: Black, olive, cream, orange, navy, grey
  • Hooded: Yes

Uniqlo is known for its reliable basics – its cashmere sweaters are a fashion favourite, and its outerwear is no different. If you’re searching for something super toasty that will see you through plenty of winters to come, you won’t regret investing in this parka.

The brand claims the coat is windproof and water-repellent, which, of course, we put to the test on a damp, windy day, and we stayed perfectly dry and warm. Unlike other coats we’ve tested in the past, we found the hood provided excellent protection from the elements and didn’t slip down. Owing to the fact the parka is made from down, it’s light yet will keep you warm and toasty. A note on sizing, we went up one from our usual size but found we could’ve gone up another for a more oversized fit.

Continue reading...

Napapijri borg jacket box

  • Best: Cropped fleece design
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colours available: Black, cream, brown
  • Hooded: No

Outdoor brand Napapijri certainly knows where it’s at when it comes to producing outerwear that’s practical yet stylish. Case in point is this fleece puffer. It certainly ticks all the boxes when it comes to an ideal winter coat: cosy, warm and still on trend. The boxy cut is slightly more cropped than we were expecting, but it is a flattering shape, and we liked that the hem is adjustable, so you can tighten it and trap in the heat nicely. As for the pockets, they’re deep enough for all of your essentials. For something undeniably warm, and a different design to the usual puffer look, you really can’t go wrong.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters BDG borg and faux-suede reversible jacket

  • Best: Reversible borg jacket
  • Sizes: M-XL
  • Colours available: Cream
  • Hooded: No

With shearling really having its moment, this reversible coat from Urban Outfitters is the perfect pick if you’re looking to tap into the trend but still stay nice and warm. When worn with the suede on show, the borg provides a lovely layer of warmth, while wearing it reversed is a chic way to wear shearling. As with most clothing items, we’d recommend sizing up – we did, and we found the coat to have a more relaxed look. We were surprised by the versatility of this design, and we found we could wear it with almost everything in our wardrobe.

Continue reading...

Arket long down puffer coat

  • Best: Duvet coat
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colours available: Black
  • Hooded: Yes

Duvet coats are the ultimate winter-wardrobe essential. Should you be looking for one you can use year after year, this Arket long puffer could be just the ticket. Having had ours for quite some time, we can vouch for its longevity and timelessness. The design lends itself well to very cold days, it has room enough to wear your favourite knitwear underneath and it can be zipped all the way up. It also has the benefit of having a detachable hood and lovely deep pockets. What’s more, it has slits with buttons on the side, so you can unbutton it for greater manoeuvrability when walking. While you may think the price tag is expensive, you really can’t beat this design, and it’ll last you a very long time. A cold weather hero.

Continue reading...

The Frankie Shop quilted jacket

  • Best: Quilted coat
  • Sizes: XS, S-M, L
  • Colours available: Green and black
  • Hooded: No

As coats go, few designs have managed to withhold their sartorial status longer than The Frankie Shop’s padded jacket. The It-girl style has a chic oversized shape that very few coats are able to rival. Owing to its versatile design, it can (and should) be worn nearly all year round. Despite the fact it looks like it won’t keep you warm, it really can. Owing to the roomy design, there’s space enough to layer with jumpers. If you’re looking for a cool alternative to a puffer, this is it. The only downside is its price tag but, if you’ve got the money to splash, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed. While we’ve got it in the green colourway, the black looks just as easy to wear.

Continue reading...

Topshop double-breasted long coat

  • Best: Camel coat
  • Sizes: UK 6-18
  • Colours available: Camel and cream
  • Hooded: No

There’s barely a more classic coat you could own than a structured long wool double-breasted design. And a camel-coloured version should always have a place in your wardrobe. Although this one is a much darker camel colour, it’s still very versatile.

It’s a great length and the lining means it has a nice weight to it, making it feel much better quality than the price tag suggests. Though, it is made from polyester, not wool, which accounts for its more affordable price, but you’ll be glad to know it’s still lovely and soft. It certainly kept us warm on chillier days, and there’s plenty of room to layer up beneath.

Continue reading...

Aligne Giovanna duvet puffa coat

  • Best: Cream long puffer coat
  • Sizes: UK 6-18
  • Colours available: Cream, beetroot and black
  • Hooded: Yes

Arguably not the most practical colour, particularly if you’ve got furry friends or kids, but cream puffers are a stylish choice this season, so, of course, we had to test one. This design from one of our favourite brands, Aligne, is a standout. With a longline cut and lots of filling, you’ll be warm on even the coldest of days. Unlike other duvet coats we’ve tried in the past, this one doesn’t feel bulky – making it a perfect option for everything from long walks to short commutes. Better still, the cuffs keep the heat in and the hood stays in place. A great coat that you’ll reach for during many a winter.

Continue reading...

Topshop chuck-on coat

  • Best: Relaxed-fit coat
  • Sizes: UK 4-16
  • Colours available: Khaki and cream
  • Hooded: No

Much like it sounds, this universal coat is for throwing over practically anything. Not only is it easy to style and match (or mix) with your outfit, it doesn’t have a fastening, hence the name “chuck on”. There are no buttons, zip or tie, which, at first, we thought might be a little odd, but we found it a great casual wear for chilly but bright days.

Wearing it with a grey knitted beanie, chunky knits, leggings and trainers has become our Sunday-walk staple. It’s fairly long and unlined but comfy and cosy. Plus, it has big, deep pockets perfect for keeping hands warm and housing small essentials, such as your keys, phone and cardholder, which won’t fall out.

Continue reading...

Mango appliqués faux-fur coat

  • Best: For Toteme on a budget
  • Sizes: XS-XXL
  • Colours available: Cream
  • Hooded: No

There’s no denying Mango has absolutely nailed it with its collection of winter wears this season. Chances are you’ve seen this faux-fur coat all over your Instagram, as it’s a great dupe for that Toteme jacket, which is 19 times the price. It’s become so popular, in fact, it’s sold out twice.

It’s fair to say Mango has certainly got the formula right for this one – the contrasting black fasteners and dark leather-look lining is reminiscent of the designer option. The chic, yet timeless design means this is a winter-wardrobe essential.

Owing to the sheer popularity of this coat, it frequently comes in and out of stock, so we’d recommend signing up to receive an alert when it’s back.

Continue reading...

Lindex wool blend cape

  • Best: Cape coat
  • Sizes: One size
  • Colours available: Black
  • Hooded: No

If you’re looking to make a sartorial statement, a cape is a great option. While you could splash the cash on a designer option, we’re all about finding you great high-street designs at affordable prices. And we’ve done just that by hunting down this Lindex cape. The brand has nailed it with a chic cut. We wore this with everything from leather trousers and jeans to joggers and leggings – and it really worked to transform an outfit. Similarly, we found it to be great for layering, but we’d have rathered there wasn’t a zip down the front. Our only other gripe is that it’s one size – which is not inclusive, although we did find it to be fairly oversized (we’re 5ft 6in and usually go for a size 10).

Continue reading...

The verdict: Women’s coats

Your coat shouldn’t make you choose between style and warmth, and this round-up proves you can have both. If you’re looking for a puffer jacket, look no further than Uniqlo’s seamless down parka. It’s practical, undeniably toasty and it’ll see you through several years to come. Similarly, we love the Arket long down puffer coat for something that will make you feel like you’re still in bed.

But, if you’re looking for a long woollen maxi coat, it’s got to be Weekday’s Daphne coat. It’s a piece you can rely on that offers serious weighty warmth for a fraction of the price of designer lookalikes.

Want more recommendations? Read our round-up of the best dog-walking coats

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS winter sale
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in