Is Barbour’s new waxed jacket the perfect autumn coat?

Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket, womens
- Sizes: UK34 – UK52
- Colours available: Olive, sage, classic navy
- Fit: Oversized
- Why we love it
- Style versatility
- Take note
- High price point
This limited-edition Beaufort wax jacket is designed to have a casual, rather than tailored, fit. It comes in navy, jade and the olive shade synonymous with Barbour coats. We did find it to be a much more oversized version of a Barbour wax jacket, compared with another one we have from the brand – but, if you don’t mind that, it does add to the ageless aesthetic created. Owing to the generous fit, the jacket is comfortable to wear and we could also easily roll up the sleeves and layer it over knitwear. There’s no doubt this piece is an investment buy, but it’s built to last and Barbour does offer a repair and re-wax service to prolong the life of your jacket. One other thing to note is that we found that fluff does sometimes cling to the wax coating, but that’s easily removed with a lint roller.
This jacket is a versatile piece for walking the dog, heading into town, travelling, doing the school run and going to work, and that’s thanks to the smart, durable wax coating, which is waterproof. Plus, like all Barbour wax jackets, there are several spacious pockets on the front and side for stashing things and keeping your hands warm. It has a robust zip and poppers for secure fastening and protection against wintry weather, and a corduroy collar complete with a Beaufort pin badge. We also love the soft, tartan lining, which is given a limited-edition twist, thanks to the large Beaufort 40 embroidered badge that has a nod to South Shields, with the brand’s original Market Place address as well as the John Barbour & Sons logo included. It’s this extra special detailing that we’d say almost makes the coat a collectors’ piece and will definitely add extra vintage buying appeal in decades to come.
Helen Wilson-Beevers