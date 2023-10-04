Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Is Barbour’s new waxed jacket the perfect autumn coat?

The sizing of the limited-edition Beaufort jacket might throw you

Helen Wilson-Beevers,Alex Lee
Wednesday 04 October 2023 12:04
<p>This 40th anniversary unisex design features key commemorative details </p>

This 40th anniversary unisex design features key commemorative details

(iStock/The Independent)

When it comes to classic British clothing brands, Barbour is a firm favourite for town and country pursuits. Founded in South Shields in 1894, Barbour is still a family-owned business, with the signature wax jacket probably its most famous piece of all.

Originally created as practical attire to make sure fishermen, sailors and shipyard workers remained dry when exposed to the harsh elements in the northeast of England, it transitioned into a popular fashion pick in 1983 when the brand’s then-new Beaufort jacket (designed by Dame Margaret Barbour) appeared in a catalogue.

Since sported by an array of royals and celebrities, including Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, Barbour wax jackets are regularly spotted at Glastonbury, as well as popping up in TV drama The Crown and being papped as part of street style. Plus, they’re IndyBest tried and tested buys, having been included in our review of the best dog walking coats for men and women.

The range today covers an array of options for men and women, including the classic Northumbria wax jacket (£279, Barbour.com), the classic Beadnell wax jacket (£229, Barbour.com) and the belted Barbour international original wax jacket (£279, Barbour.com).

We were interested to hear that a limited-edition Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket (£299, Barbour.com) has been launched to mark its big birthday, as part of an evergreen collection. It’s available in the cult classic olive shade, as well as navy and sage, with all sizes being unisex. Our expert shopping team put the waxed jacket through its paces, to find out whether it could live up to the huge hype with which this garment is generally associated.

Related stories

Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try before you buy – here’s how it works
15 best women’s snow boots to keep feet warm and dry this winter
The best women’s pyjama brands to know, from high street stores to luxury labels
11 best winter coats for women to wear on repeat during the cold snap and beyond
15 best base layers for men and women this winter ski season

How we tested

The Barbour jacket we tested for this review

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Two of our shopping experts put the unisex 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket to the test, in sizes 36 and 40. During testing, our reviewers looked at the jacket’s fit, how comfy it is to wear and the durability of its design, from both a man’s and woman’s style perspective. Keep reading for our comprehensive verdict.

Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket, womens

  • Sizes: UK34 – UK52
  • Colours available: Olive, sage, classic navy
  • Fit: Oversized
  • Why we love it
    • Style versatility
  • Take note
    • High price point

This limited-edition Beaufort wax jacket is designed to have a casual, rather than tailored, fit. It comes in navy, jade and the olive shade synonymous with Barbour coats. We did find it to be a much more oversized version of a Barbour wax jacket, compared with another one we have from the brand – but, if you don’t mind that, it does add to the ageless aesthetic created. Owing to the generous fit, the jacket is comfortable to wear and we could also easily roll up the sleeves and layer it over knitwear. There’s no doubt this piece is an investment buy, but it’s built to last and Barbour does offer a repair and re-wax service to prolong the life of your jacket. One other thing to note is that we found that fluff does sometimes cling to the wax coating, but that’s easily removed with a lint roller.

This jacket is a versatile piece for walking the dog, heading into town, travelling, doing the school run and going to work, and that’s thanks to the smart, durable wax coating, which is waterproof. Plus, like all Barbour wax jackets, there are several spacious pockets on the front and side for stashing things and keeping your hands warm. It has a robust zip and poppers for secure fastening and protection against wintry weather, and a corduroy collar complete with a Beaufort pin badge. We also love the soft, tartan lining, which is given a limited-edition twist, thanks to the large Beaufort 40 embroidered badge that has a nod to South Shields, with the brand’s original Market Place address as well as the John Barbour & Sons logo included. It’s this extra special detailing that we’d say almost makes the coat a collectors’ piece and will definitely add extra vintage buying appeal in decades to come.

Helen Wilson-Beevers

Continue reading...

Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket, mens

  • Sizes: UK34 – UK52
  • Colours available : Olive, sage, classic navy
  • Fit: Oversized
  • Why we love it
    • High-quality fabric
  • Take note
    • Awkward sizing

Barbour is showcasing its signature USP with this 40th-anniversary limited edition Beaufort wax jacket. It features a ‘40’-engraved upper stud, the brand’s timeless corduroy collar, and embodies Barbour’s signature blend of practicality and style. It’s a rugged companion that helped us brave sudden autumn downpours and chilly evenings walking the dog, keeping us cosy in the process with its soft tartan inner fabric and warm pockets. The jacket’s wax coating provides a smooth texture, and the strong double zipper is easy to fasten. Plus, the buttons are easy to press, too. The Beaufort also offers plenty of roomy pockets in which we could store our keys, wallet and phone.

It’s worth noting a few things, however. As the Beaufort does have some heft, it isn’t suited to those who prefer a lightweight jacket. We’d also recommend paying close attention to the sizing of this limited-edition unisex version. While we usually wear a medium, and Barbour recommends opting for a relaxed fit in its size guide, our go-to size had longer sleeves than expected, which reached down to our hands. The jacket also felt somewhat loose around the chest. However, our tester’s dad, who typically wears a large, found the medium to be a comfortable fit. Get the right size, and you’ve got a tough jacket that will last you a lifetime.

Alex Lee

Continue reading...

The verdict: Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket

Barbour’s 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket is a fitting tribute to this classic coat style that many of us know and love. While it’s worth noting the jacket has an oversized fit and a long length, the hardy design includes a smooth wax coating, spacious pockets and both a zip and poppers for secure fastening. This is an investment outerwear buy with a lot of style versatility and special limited-edition detailing.

Getting cosy for autumn and winter? These are the top Ugg styles to buy now

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in