Is Barbour’s new waxed jacket the perfect autumn coat?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When it comes to classic British clothing brands, Barbour is a firm favourite for town and country pursuits. Founded in South Shields in 1894, Barbour is still a family-owned business, with the signature wax jacket probably its most famous piece of all.

Originally created as practical attire to make sure fishermen, sailors and shipyard workers remained dry when exposed to the harsh elements in the northeast of England, it transitioned into a popular fashion pick in 1983 when the brand’s then-new Beaufort jacket (designed by Dame Margaret Barbour) appeared in a catalogue.

Since sported by an array of royals and celebrities, including Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung, Barbour wax jackets are regularly spotted at Glastonbury, as well as popping up in TV drama The Crown and being papped as part of street style. Plus, they’re IndyBest tried and tested buys, having been included in our review of the best dog walking coats for men and women.

The range today covers an array of options for men and women, including the classic Northumbria wax jacket (£279, Barbour.com), the classic Beadnell wax jacket (£229, Barbour.com) and the belted Barbour international original wax jacket (£279, Barbour.com).

We were interested to hear that a limited-edition Barbour 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket (£299, Barbour.com) has been launched to mark its big birthday, as part of an evergreen collection. It’s available in the cult classic olive shade, as well as navy and sage, with all sizes being unisex. Our expert shopping team put the waxed jacket through its paces, to find out whether it could live up to the huge hype with which this garment is generally associated.

How we tested

The Barbour jacket we tested for this review (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Two of our shopping experts put the unisex 40th anniversary Beaufort wax jacket to the test, in sizes 36 and 40. During testing, our reviewers looked at the jacket’s fit, how comfy it is to wear and the durability of its design, from both a man’s and woman’s style perspective. Keep reading for our comprehensive verdict.