Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try before you buy – here’s how it works

There’s no denying Amazon has it all – from TVs and tablets to air fryers and mattresses, you can buy just about anything you’d ever need from the online store.

If you’re a loyal fan of the retail giant, you’re likely to be aware of all the ways you can access some of its most competitive deals, most notably on Amazon Prime Day. The retailer has already hosted two sales this year and its next Big Deal Days event is set to kick off on Tuesday 10 October. Plus, Black Friday (taking place in November) will see Amazon slashing the price of big-ticket items across its website.

By now, you may think you know everything there is to know about the retailer, but we’re here to inform you of the lesser-known sections of the online giant’s website.

While we’ve already let you in on its Amazon warehouse, now, we are here to introduce you to our go-to destination for all things fashion: Prime Wardrobe.

Amazon’s fashion section is a little-known destination for some of the most highly sought-after brands, including the likes of Ugg, Levi’s and Birkenstock. It also stocks independent labels where you can stock up on some stellar basics (including that TikTok-viral Skims alternative).

Launched back in 2018, it’s still something of an under-the-radar gem. Amazon Prime Wardrobe offers you the opportunity to “try before you buy” – a real game-changer if you don’t want to wait for your refund to be processed after you’ve returned your items.

To help you become better acquainted with the service, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Wardrobe – including details on what it is, how you can sign up and our favourite finds from the section.

What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe? How does it work?

Prime Wardrobe is an exclusive service for Amazon Prime subscribers. The “try before you buy” scheme allows you to order up to six eligible items across clothing, shoes, bags and accessories with no up-front cost or delivery charge.

You have seven days to try on your items and work out which ones you want to keep and which you want to return. Once you’ve made your decision, simply log in to your account and mark the items you’ll be returning in the “your orders” page.

Luckily, if you’re anything like us and have a tendency to be fairly forgetful, Amazon will send you reminders to make sure you don’t get charged for any of the items you don’t want to keep.

How to sign up

Prime Wardrobe is a service offered exclusively to those with an Amazon Prime membership, so, if you’re yet to sign up, that’s the first step you need to take.

How much does it cost?

The monthly Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99, or £95 for the year, and you’ll also have access to a range of perks, including next-day delivery, more than 800,000 free ebooks and the use of Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as Prime Wardrobe.

Aside from your Amazon Prime subscription, the Prime Wardrobe service is completely free.

Our favourite fashion picks from Prime Wardrobe

Birkenstock men’s clogs, black schwarz: From £86, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Thanks to A-listers, Birkenstock has seen somewhat of a renaissance of late – particularly the Boston style. Perfectly tapping into the ugly-chic trend, the men’s slip-on shoes are characterised by a cork sole, buckle fastening and charcoal black finish.

Buy now

Levi’s men’s 501 original jeans: From £52, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Arguably one of the most popular denim brands, Levi’s jeans are a cult classic, but it is the 501 style that is undeniably the brand’s most popular. Featuring in our review of the best men’s jeans, this pair has been in “production since 1873 and features a classic, straight-leg cut that will never go out of fashion. If you’re looking for something timeless and steeped in history, these are hard to beat”, our writer said.

Buy now

Ugg women’s fluff year slide slip-on slipper: £80.02, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re yet to invest in a pair of slippers, we’d recommend doing so with these, which received high praise in our piece on the best women’s slippers. “Undeniably soft and cosy, and, thanks to the elasticated band, there’s no sliding around,” heralded our writer. A totally fun and jazzy addition to any at-home wardrobe. For more ways to elevate your footwear game, read our review of the best Uggs to buy now.

Buy now

Gildan men’s hoodie: From £13.35, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Surely no wardrobe is complete without a hoodie? This particular jumper features a double-lined hood and a pouch pocket for storing all your essentials. The best thing of all though is it’s available in a full range of colours, from green to black.

Buy now

Levi’s women’s 501 crop jeans: From £71, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Shopping for the perfect pair of jeans is no mean feat, so, we were pleased to find out Levi’s is included within Prime Wardrobe, because you can order multiple sizes and designs without it being a costly endeavour. These Levi’s 501 jeans are a classic boyfriend cut and come in a range of colourways, from black to vintage wash. Style with a Breton top and a pair of white trainers.

Buy now

Reebok men’s club C 85: From £49.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We told you Amazon is a go-to destination for some of the most highly sought-after brands, and this pair of Reebok trainers will be a wardrobe staple. Originally designed to be worn on tennis courts, the club C debuted in 1985 and has been considered a classic ever since. Having been included in our review of the best men’s trainers, you can trust that these are a reliable pair of shoes. “Made with soft leather, they are very comfortable to wear, with plenty of support, thanks to the rubber tooling and eva midsole,” praised our writer.

Buy now

Calvin Klein women’s push-up plunge bra: £29.20, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Calvin Klein underwear is much-loved for good reason. If you’re looking for a comfortable bra, Amazon may just have the answer, in the form of this offering. Made from cotton, the push-up and plunge design is a flattering choice.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and more, try the links below:

The countdown to Amazon’s next Prime Day sale is on – here’s everything you need to know