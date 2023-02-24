Synonymous with Parisian chic, Breton is an effortless way to elevate an outfit. Whether you’re partial to a striped jumper or a sailor-style top, you can rarely go wrong with the classic nautical pattern.
First introduced in the 19th century as the uniform for all French seamen in Northern France, the original design featured 21 stripes (one for each of Napoleon Bonaparte’s victories) and the distinctive look helped make it easier to spot sailors who fell overboard.
When Coco Chanel debuted the recognisable stripes in her 1913 collection, Breton evolved from its military navy origins to become a staple of the style set. While the most classic form remains a cotton top with navy sailor stripes, designers from Saint Laurent to Celine have helped breath fresh life into the 150-year-old style with contemporary takes. From oversized turtleneck jumpers to red, blue or pink stripes, there’s now hundreds of different iterations to choose from.
Timeless and versatile enough for all-year-round wear, these stripes are perennially fashionable – making it one of the best sartorial investments you can make.
Helping you nail French It-girl style, the beauty of Breton is that it goes with just about everything in your wardrobe; layer it under trenches and knitted vests or pair it with preppy mini skirts and straight-leg jeans.
How we tested
From oversized knitted jumpers to T-shirts and crew neck tops, we’ve rounded up some of the best Breton pieces to buy right now. Whether you’ve got a high street or high end budget, these tops are comfortable, stylish, wearable and timeless.
The best women’s Breton tops for 2023 are:
- Best overall Breton top – Me + Em merino cashmere stripe jumper and snood: £250, Meandem.com
- Best oversized Breton jumper – & Other Stories oversized turtleneck knit jumper: £95, Stories.com
- Best grunge Breton jumper – Allsaints Lou striped jumper: £129, Allsaints.com
- Best classic Breton top – Sézane noan mariniére: £80, Sezane.com
- Best Breton t-shirt – Asos Design ultimate t-shirt in black and white stripe: £12, Asos.com
- Best Breton vest – M&S recycled blend striped knitted vest: £25, Marksandspencer.com
- Best budget Breton top – New Look curves stripe long sleeve jumper: £19.49, Newlook.com
- Best Breton knit – Maje breton-style striped jumper: £183.20, Maje.com
- Best Breton sweatshirt – Paisie striped sweatshirt: £23, Paisie.com
- Best cashmere Breton jumper – The White Company striped cashmere crew-neck jumper: £101.40, Thewhitecompany.com
- Best Breton hoodie – Hush lexa stripe hoodie: £69, Hush-uk.com