11 best Breton tops for effortless Parisian style all year round

From oversized jumpers to boxy tees, we’ve found your new favourite striped staple

Daisy Lester
Friday 24 February 2023 17:22
<p>The classic French style has 19th century nautical origins</p>

The classic French style has 19th century nautical origins

(The Independent)

Synonymous with Parisian chic, Breton is an effortless way to elevate an outfit. Whether you’re partial to a striped jumper or a sailor-style top, you can rarely go wrong with the classic nautical pattern.

First introduced in the 19th century as the uniform for all French seamen in Northern France, the original design featured 21 stripes (one for each of Napoleon Bonaparte’s victories) and the distinctive look helped make it easier to spot sailors who fell overboard.

When Coco Chanel debuted the recognisable stripes in her 1913 collection, Breton evolved from its military navy origins to become a staple of the style set. While the most classic form remains a cotton top with navy sailor stripes, designers from Saint Laurent to Celine have helped breath fresh life into the 150-year-old style with contemporary takes. From oversized turtleneck jumpers to red, blue or pink stripes, there’s now hundreds of different iterations to choose from.

Timeless and versatile enough for all-year-round wear, these stripes are perennially fashionable – making it one of the best sartorial investments you can make.

Helping you nail French It-girl style, the beauty of Breton is that it goes with just about everything in your wardrobe; layer it under trenches and knitted vests or pair it with preppy mini skirts and straight-leg jeans.

How we tested

From oversized knitted jumpers to T-shirts and crew neck tops, we’ve rounded up some of the best Breton pieces to buy right now. Whether you’ve got a high street or high end budget, these tops are comfortable, stylish, wearable and timeless.

The best women’s Breton tops for 2023 are:

  • Best overall Breton top – Me + Em merino cashmere stripe jumper and snood: £250, Meandem.com
  • Best oversized Breton jumper – & Other Stories oversized turtleneck knit jumper: £95, Stories.com
  • Best grunge Breton jumper – Allsaints Lou striped jumper: £129, Allsaints.com
  • Best classic Breton top – Sézane noan mariniére: £80, Sezane.com
  • Best Breton t-shirt – Asos Design ultimate t-shirt in black and white stripe: £12, Asos.com
  • Best Breton vest – M&S recycled blend striped knitted vest: £25, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best budget Breton top – New Look curves stripe long sleeve jumper: £19.49, Newlook.com
  • Best Breton knit – Maje breton-style striped jumper: £183.20, Maje.com
  • Best Breton sweatshirt – Paisie striped sweatshirt: £23, Paisie.com
  • Best cashmere Breton jumper – The White Company striped cashmere crew-neck jumper: £101.40, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best Breton hoodie – Hush lexa stripe hoodie: £69, Hush-uk.com

Me + Em merino cashmere stripe jumper and snood

  • Best: Overall Breton top
  • Size range : XS-XL
  • Colourways : One

Me + Em’s contemporary take on the classic Breton style nails the brief. The cream and black stripe design is set on a soft Italian merino wool and cashmere base while orange trims and contrasting detail line the cuffs and hem. We love the unique addition of a vertical black stripe down each side and the slightly flared sleeves, as well as the slit that gives it a relaxed silhouette.

This brand excels in versatile wardrobe staples and this knit is no exception. Complete with a removable snood, you can choose to wear the Breton as a turtleneck or crew neck. Cosy, stylish and timeless, it’s well worth the investment.

Continue reading...

& Other Stories oversized turtleneck knit jumper

  • Best: Oversized Breton jumper
  • Size range : XS-XL
  • Colourways: Three

Our tester who really feels the cold has worn this thick knit from & Other Stories on numerous occasions, and found it warm enough to wear instead of a light jacket on milder days. With a chunky ribbed finish and oversized silhouette donning a slightly hypnotic stripe, the loose turtleneck offers cosiness while defending against whipping winds, without clinging or being restrictive around the neck which we love it for.

Made with Responsible Wool Standard certified wool and wide, draping sleeves, a block black hem and bold stripes which spill dramatically over the shoulders, this is a chic and warming number we’ve worn to the office, at the pub and at one point over pyjamas.

Continue reading...

Allsaints Lou striped jumper

  • Best: Grunge Breton jumper
  • Size range : XS-L
  • Colourways: Two

Injecting its signature grunge feel into the classic Breton style, this Allsaints jumper is detailed with dusty purple and black wide stripes. Cut into a relaxed silhouette, the pullover design features a crew neck, long sleeves and a brushed finish that’s soft to touch. Ideal for the colder months, we love the seasonal tones while the wool blend material is sufficiently warming.

A great alternative to the traditional navy and white nautical style, we’ll be styling Allsaints’ Lou jumper with pleated mini skirts, knee high boots and an oversized trench coat.

Continue reading...

Sézane noan mariniére

  • Best: Classic Breton top
  • Size range : XXS-XXXL
  • Colourways: Two

It’s no surprise that Parisian label Sézane has created the perfect classic Breton top. All the signatures are there in the form of a boat neck, navy and white vertical stripe, cotton composition and three quarter length sleeves (particularly great for petite women).

Elevating the simple design, we love the inclusion of openings at the side that are fastened by four buttons that allow you to wear in a relaxed or regular fit. Fitting true to size, it also comes in a pleasingly inclusive range of sizes (from XXS-XXXL) and the option of an ecru and red striped finish.

Continue reading...

Asos Design ultimate t-shirt in black and white stripe

  • Best: Breton t-shirt
  • Size range : 4-18
  • Colourways: One

A laid back way to incorporate Breton into your wardrobe during the summer months or for layering throughout winter, this Asos t-shirt is as stylish as it is affordable. The striped black and white finish is teamed with a wearable crew neck, drop shoulders and a structured yet roomy boxy fit.

The perfect length for tucking into jeans or skirts, the monochrome design will slot seamlessly into your wardrobe. Considering the price, we were impressed with the softness of the cotton and polyester blend material while the T-shirt kept its shape well after washing.

Continue reading...

M&S recycled blend striped knitted vest

  • Best: Breton vest
  • Size range : XS-XL
  • Colourways: One

Knitted vests dominated the style set’s wardrobes last year and this penchant toward sleeveless silhouettes is set to continue in 2023. A modern take on the Breton style, M&S’s striped knitted vest is our new favourite layering staple.

Ideal for styling over shirts in the office or dressing up T-shirts at the weekend, the versatile design boasts an easy relaxed cut, snug roll neck and chunky ribbed texture, while a stepped hem with side splits creates a flattering fit. Combining the classic Breton pattern with a contemporary silhouette, M&S’s affordable knit is hard to fault.

Continue reading...

New Look curves stripe long sleeve jumper

  • Best: Budget Breton top
  • Size range : S-L (plus-size)
  • Colourways : One

Setting you back under £20, New Look’s Breton jumper is a pocket-friendly way to embrace the French-style. The classic pattern is finished on stitch knit for extra cosiness while the long sleeves, crew neckline and regular fit make it an everyday staple. Our only gripes were the thin design and low quality feel of the stitching – but these are eased by the affordable price and wearable silhouette.

The regular fit is sold out but you can still buy the style from New Look’s inclusive curve range.

Continue reading...

Maje Breton-style striped jumper

  • Best: Breton knit
  • Size range : 8-12
  • Colourways: One

French label Maje can always be relied on for well-crafted and contemporary takes on Parisian style. This striped jumper puts a luxe spin on Breton with the logo embossed gold-tone shoulder button nodding to the style’s nautical roots. A great option for spring’s in-between months, the ribbed knit is thick and cosy, complete with long wide sleeves.

We love the slightly loose fit and heavier material which falls nicely, whether tucked in or out. Though pricey, the well-made design is a timeless addition to your wardrobe. Adding the final flourish to your ensembles, layer under denim, pair with pleated mini skirts or tuck into high waisted jeans.

Continue reading...

Paisie striped sweatshirt

  • Best: Breton sweatshirt
  • Size range : S-L
  • Colourways: Six

A laid back alternative to more classic Breton styles, this Paisie number boasts a comfortable loose fit that’s perfect for throwing on over tees or over loungewear. The cuffs and crew neck give it a casual sweatshirt feel which only adds to its cosy-credentials.

Crafted from a cotton and spandex mix, the soft design comes in a choice of six striped finishes, from staple black and white to the more interesting green and ecru. Whether layered under a blazer or keeping you warm while working from home, you’ll certainly get your wear out of it this spring and beyond.

Continue reading...

The White Company striped cashmere crew-neck jumper

  • Best: Cashmere Breton jumper
  • Size range : XS-XL
  • Colourways: One

The White Company is a failsafe destination for elevated staples and loungewear – and this pure-cashmere jumper serves up a modern take on perennial Breton. The long-sleeved jumper is complete with a crew neck and slightly oversized shape that lends it to layering over shirts or T-shirts. Finished in the classic black and white thin stripe, it doesn’t stray too far from tradition. In fact, the stripes starting lower on the shoulders makes The White Company’s top very reminiscent of the classic French designs. Best of all, the well-crafted knit is supremely soft and one of the comfiest we tried.

Continue reading...

Hush lexa stripe hoodie

  • Best: Breton hoodie
  • Size range: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: One

A thoroughly contemporary take on Breton-style jumpers, Hush’s hooded knit is made from lightweight cotton. Impressibly soft, the design features long-sleeves and a black and ecru striped finish, with the contrasting cuffs and hem giving it a sporty finish. Complete with dropped shoulders and a practical hood, the slouchy neckline and drawstrings add detail. We’ll be throwing it on post-workouts, using it as a cover-up on the beach this summer and styling under blazers in the office.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Breton tops

If you’re after a wardrobe investment that you’ll reach for time and time again, Me + Em’s striped knit shows the label at the top of its game. Offering transeasonal versatility thanks to the removable snood, we love the contemporary details of the flared sleeves, orange trims and side split. It’s no surpise that French brand Sézane has crafted the most classic Breton top in our edit while & Other Stories’ oversized turtleneck knit jumper succesfuly modernises the nautical style.

Looking for more wardrobe staples? We’ve rounded up the best white shirts and cargo trousers

