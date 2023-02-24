Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Synonymous with Parisian chic, Breton is an effortless way to elevate an outfit. Whether you’re partial to a striped jumper or a sailor-style top, you can rarely go wrong with the classic nautical pattern.

First introduced in the 19th century as the uniform for all French seamen in Northern France, the original design featured 21 stripes (one for each of Napoleon Bonaparte’s victories) and the distinctive look helped make it easier to spot sailors who fell overboard.

When Coco Chanel debuted the recognisable stripes in her 1913 collection, Breton evolved from its military navy origins to become a staple of the style set. While the most classic form remains a cotton top with navy sailor stripes, designers from Saint Laurent to Celine have helped breath fresh life into the 150-year-old style with contemporary takes. From oversized turtleneck jumpers to red, blue or pink stripes, there’s now hundreds of different iterations to choose from.

Timeless and versatile enough for all-year-round wear, these stripes are perennially fashionable – making it one of the best sartorial investments you can make.

Helping you nail French It-girl style, the beauty of Breton is that it goes with just about everything in your wardrobe; layer it under trenches and knitted vests or pair it with preppy mini skirts and straight-leg jeans.

How we tested

From oversized knitted jumpers to T-shirts and crew neck tops, we’ve rounded up some of the best Breton pieces to buy right now. Whether you’ve got a high street or high end budget, these tops are comfortable, stylish, wearable and timeless.

The best women’s Breton tops for 2023 are: