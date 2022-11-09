Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 best women’s cargo trousers for embracing this season’s must-have trend

The Noughties-style trouser has been revived for 2022 – and TikTok is obsessed

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 09 November 2022 10:49
<p>From wide leg styles to straight fit, there’s something for every taste </p>

From wide leg styles to straight fit, there’s something for every taste

(The Independent)

From low-rise jeans and chunky Mary-Janes to baker boy caps and Uggs, it appears that the Noughties moment of fashion is here to stay. And what sartorial statement did early ‘aughts queens The Spice Girls, Avril Lavigne, AllSaints and Christina Agulera make again and again? Cargo trousers.

An enduring image of the era, cargo trousers have gone from being the popstar red carpet trouser of choice to the must-have trend for Gen Z TikTok users (the hashtag has 278 million views and counting).

Proving these utilitarian pants aren’t just another internet fashion fad, interpretations of the cargo trouser trend emerged across autumn/winter 2022 runways – with labels from Fendi and Diesel to Ganni and Holzweiler all offering fresh takes on the Y2K artifact.

Characterised by their wide-leg, baggy silhouette and bare-all low-slung waist, the off-duty trousers tend to be complete with oversized pockets, a dramatic puddle length and military-khaki colourway.

If you’re short on inspiration for how to style them, look to Bella Hadid who plumps for figure hugging crop tops to balance out the bagginess of the trousers. For a more office-ready look, Rihanna holds the flag high for a tucked-in shirt and cargo trouser combo while Hailey Beiber keeps it simple in a white T-shirt and oversized jacket.

Related stories

10 best women’s white shirts that will never go out of style
The winter dresses from Warehouse to buy now – from floaty maxis to party minis
M&S has expanded its fashion rental service with Hirestreet – these are the seasonal pieces to rent
14 best wide leg trousers: Enviably chic pairs for every occasion
13 best women’s loafers to complete your wardrobe – from chunky to penny styles

How we tested

To cater for all tastes, we’ve sought out both baggy and tailored takes on the cargo trouser trend with high-waisted and low-slung options, considering comfort, style, trends and wearability. From cult brands like The Frankie Shop to affordable favourites Topshop and Mango, there’s something for every budget. If it’s good enough for Britney...

The best women’s cargo trousers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall –  Urban Renewal salvaged deadstock olive cargo pants: £29, Urbanoutfitters.com
  • Best cropped cargo trousers – Gaia trousers: £170, Samsoe.com
  • Best tailored cargo trousers – Abercrombie & Fitch relaxed utility pants: £65, Abercrombie.com
  • Best tall length cargo trouser – Topshop tall high waisted cargo trouser, sage: £46, Asos.com
  • Best cargo jeans – Reformation Mckenna mid rise slouch cargo jeans: £178, Thereformation.com
  • Best understated cargo trousers – Musier Paris judith cargo pants: £140.50, Musier-paris.com
  • Best oversized cargo trousers – The Frankie Shop Hailey cotton oversized cargo trousers: £245, Matchesfashion.com
  • Best low rise cargo trousers – Free People the thing is low-rise utility pants: £59.95, Freepeople.com
  • Best striped cargo trousers – Mango pocket cargo jeans: £49.99, Mango.com

Urban Renewal salvaged deadstock olive cargo pants

  • Best: Overall cargo trouser
  • Size range : S - L
  • Colour options : One

Initially drawn in by the olive-hued khaki finish of this Urban Outfitters pair of cargo trousers, they did not disappoint. Though oversized, the high waisted cut of the design prevents them from being baggy to the point of unflattering. The large pockets are both a stylish and practical touch while the elasticated toggle on the trouser cuffs means there’s the option to wear them wide-leg or parachute-style.

Best paired with neutrals like camel trench coats and white or cream T-shirts, the Urban cargo trousers will help you nail Noughties-inspired off-duty dressing. Best of all, they’re on sale right now for under £30.

Continue reading...

Samsoe Samsoe Gaia trousers

  • Best: Cropped cargo trouser
  • Size range : XXS - XL
  • Colour options : One

Setting them apart from more parachute-style cargo trousers, this pair from Samsoe Samsoe are infused with the label’s Scandinavian minimalism. With their slightly cropped cut, high waisted fit and tailored silhouette, they’re a low-key take on the Y2K trend. Detailed with multiple patch pockets and double belt loops, the linen and cotton blend fabric is lightweight and comfortable. Finished in a dark chocolate brown hue, the cargos are a staple winter trouser and will complement the rest of your wardrobe.

Continue reading...

Abercrombie & Fitch relaxed utility pants

  • Best: Tailored cargo trousers
  • Size range : 24W - 32W, short, regular and long
  • Colour options : Four

We love the utilitarian feel of these Abercrombie & Fitch cargo trousers. Finished in a tan colourway (they’re also available in black, khaki and white), subtle contrast stitching detailing adds texture to the design. Figure-hugging, high-waisted and straight leg, they’re ideal for those wanting a more fitted and tailored pair.

Crafted from cotton, they’re breathable, lightweight and comfortable while the off-white finish will inject some neutrals into your cold-weather wardrobe. Best of all, Abercrombie offers short, regular and long cuts of the trousers, so you can find the perfect pair for your height.

Continue reading...

Topshop tall high waisted cargo trouser, sage

  • Best: Tall length cargo trousers
  • Size range: 6 - 18
  • Colour options: One

Topshop Tall is back and better than ever in its new home at Asos – and we love this sage pair of high waisted cargo trousers. Perfect for taller women seeking ample length or even those wanting more than enough length, the utility-style trousers boast a straight leg fit, belt loops, an elasticated high-rise waist and multiple roomy pockets.

Made from cotton, they’re a dream to wear – though we’d recommend sizing up as they come up small-to-size. Whether dressed up with a pair of loafers or styled with trainers for weekend attire, they’re an endlessly wearable take on the Y2K trend.

Continue reading...

Reformation Mckenna mid rise slouch cargo jeans

  • Best: Cargo jeans
  • Size range : 23W - 31W
  • Colour options : One

While California label Reformation is perhaps best known for its easy-breezy summer dresses (JLo is a fan), its jeans collection is second to none. A contemporary twist on Noughties cargo trousers, its Mckenna slouchy jeans have all the utilitarian signatures of a low-slung waist, oversized pockets and baggy leg.

Owing to their loose-fitting design and lightweight denim composition, they’re a comfortable fit while the faded denim finish is a vintage-inspired touch. Style with a crop top and oversized jacket à la  Bella Hadid or team with a bodysuit for more coverage during the colder months.

Continue reading...

Musier Paris judith cargo pants

  • Best: Understated cargo trousers
  • Size range : XS - XL
  • Colour options : One

Hailing from French “It”-girl brand Musier Paris, these cargo trousers inject some Parisian chicness into the Noughties trend. Distinguished by their low-slung waist, patch pockets and straight leg fit, they’re a timeless take. The polyester and viscose fabric blend is flexible and lightweight while the baggy design ensures a comfortable fit.

Slotting seamlessly into your winter wardrobe, the light khaki finish of the utility-inspired trousers will complement dark colours as well as neutrals. Owing to their loose-fitting cut, we’d suggest sizing down if you prefer a more tailored fit. We’ll be styling with black Converse, a knit vest and a trench coat during the colder months and a black bandeau top in summer.

Continue reading...

The Frankie Shop Hailey cotton oversized cargo trousers

  • Best: Oversized cargo trousers
  • Size range : XS - XL
  • Colour options : One

Famed for that quilted green jacket, The Frankie Shop has become one of the hottest buzzwords in fashion – and its Hailey cargo trousers had us instantly smitten. The label is known for androgynous designs and oversized silhouettes, so it’s no surprise its cargo trousers are delightfully inflated.

The wide-leg cut is complemented by large pockets with equally oversized white buttons, while the fitted high waist gives the trousers their structure and shape. Crafted from crisp cotton, there’s adjustable toggles on the hems for a customisable fit while the light beige hue makes them a trouser for all-year-round wear.

Continue reading...

Free People the thing is low-rise utility pants

  • Best: Low rise cargo trousers
  • Size range : US 0 - 14
  • Colour options : Eight

If you’re looking for classic Noughties-style low-rise cargo trousers, these Free People pants tick all the boxes. Very low slung and long-length, the straight leg pair are detailed with oversized seam pockets that award the pair extra shape. Available in eight colourways, we think the black or white finishes are the most wearable, while the cotton fabric is comfortable and soft. Choose to embrace the low rise fit and team with a crop top or dress down the trousers with a longline jumper for everyday wear.

Continue reading...

Mango pocket cargo jeans

  • Best: Striped cargo trousers
  • Size range : 4 -18
  • Colour options : Four

A unique take on the Noughties staple, Mango’s jeans retains all the cargo signatures of the roomy pockets, loops and a slightly oversized fit – yet are elevated by their sleek navy and white striped finish. Lightweight, soft and comfortable thanks the denim-style cotton fabric, we love the laid-back baggy look of the trousers.

Designed to be worn low-slug, they come up slightly big-to-size (so size down if you’re looking for a more structured fit) which lends them to equally slouchy jumpers and shirts. Smart enough for the office yet sufficiently sleek for happy hour, we’ll be styling them with chunky loafers and a knit vest for a day-into-evening look.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Cargo trousers

Ticking our boxes for everyday wearability, comfort and aesthetic, we love the olive finish of Urban Outfitters’ cargo trousers and their ability to be dressed up or down. For a sleek interpretation of the Noughties trouser, invest in the striped Mango pair and if you’re looking for an investment piece that channels both the wide leg and cargo trend, you’ll have no regrets splashing out on The Frankie Shops’ Hailey trouser.

For more trouser inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best wide leg styles for 2022

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in