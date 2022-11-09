Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
From low-rise jeans and chunky Mary-Janes to baker boy caps and Uggs, it appears that the Noughties moment of fashion is here to stay. And what sartorial statement did early ‘aughts queens The Spice Girls, Avril Lavigne, AllSaints and Christina Agulera make again and again? Cargo trousers.
An enduring image of the era, cargo trousers have gone from being the popstar red carpet trouser of choice to the must-have trend for Gen Z TikTok users (the hashtag has 278 million views and counting).
Proving these utilitarian pants aren’t just another internet fashion fad, interpretations of the cargo trouser trend emerged across autumn/winter 2022 runways – with labels from Fendi and Diesel to Ganni and Holzweiler all offering fresh takes on the Y2K artifact.
Characterised by their wide-leg, baggy silhouette and bare-all low-slung waist, the off-duty trousers tend to be complete with oversized pockets, a dramatic puddle length and military-khaki colourway.
If you’re short on inspiration for how to style them, look to Bella Hadid who plumps for figure hugging crop tops to balance out the bagginess of the trousers. For a more office-ready look, Rihanna holds the flag high for a tucked-in shirt and cargo trouser combo while Hailey Beiber keeps it simple in a white T-shirt and oversized jacket.
How we tested
To cater for all tastes, we’ve sought out both baggy and tailored takes on the cargo trouser trend with high-waisted and low-slung options, considering comfort, style, trends and wearability. From cult brands like The Frankie Shop to affordable favourites Topshop and Mango, there’s something for every budget. If it’s good enough for Britney...
The best women’s cargo trousers for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Urban Renewal salvaged deadstock olive cargo pants: £29, Urbanoutfitters.com
- Best cropped cargo trousers – Gaia trousers: £170, Samsoe.com
- Best tailored cargo trousers – Abercrombie & Fitch relaxed utility pants: £65, Abercrombie.com
- Best tall length cargo trouser – Topshop tall high waisted cargo trouser, sage: £46, Asos.com
- Best cargo jeans – Reformation Mckenna mid rise slouch cargo jeans: £178, Thereformation.com
- Best understated cargo trousers – Musier Paris judith cargo pants: £140.50, Musier-paris.com
- Best oversized cargo trousers – The Frankie Shop Hailey cotton oversized cargo trousers: £245, Matchesfashion.com
- Best low rise cargo trousers – Free People the thing is low-rise utility pants: £59.95, Freepeople.com
- Best striped cargo trousers – Mango pocket cargo jeans: £49.99, Mango.com