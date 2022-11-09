Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From low-rise jeans and chunky Mary-Janes to baker boy caps and Uggs, it appears that the Noughties moment of fashion is here to stay. And what sartorial statement did early ‘aughts queens The Spice Girls, Avril Lavigne, AllSaints and Christina Agulera make again and again? Cargo trousers.

An enduring image of the era, cargo trousers have gone from being the popstar red carpet trouser of choice to the must-have trend for Gen Z TikTok users (the hashtag has 278 million views and counting).

Proving these utilitarian pants aren’t just another internet fashion fad, interpretations of the cargo trouser trend emerged across autumn/winter 2022 runways – with labels from Fendi and Diesel to Ganni and Holzweiler all offering fresh takes on the Y2K artifact.

Characterised by their wide-leg, baggy silhouette and bare-all low-slung waist, the off-duty trousers tend to be complete with oversized pockets, a dramatic puddle length and military-khaki colourway.

If you’re short on inspiration for how to style them, look to Bella Hadid who plumps for figure hugging crop tops to balance out the bagginess of the trousers. For a more office-ready look, Rihanna holds the flag high for a tucked-in shirt and cargo trouser combo while Hailey Beiber keeps it simple in a white T-shirt and oversized jacket.

How we tested

To cater for all tastes, we’ve sought out both baggy and tailored takes on the cargo trouser trend with high-waisted and low-slung options, considering comfort, style, trends and wearability. From cult brands like The Frankie Shop to affordable favourites Topshop and Mango, there’s something for every budget. If it’s good enough for Britney...

The best women’s cargo trousers for 2022 are: