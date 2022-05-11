The resurgence of Noughties style is something none of us truly expected, but Gen Z has brought back Y2K style with a bang. From rhinestone-studded vest tops to Juicy Couture tracksuits, it’s a trend that’s here to stay.

When it comes to jeans, the era of high-waisted skinnies and mom jeans is over – the low-rise pairs are back, and honestly, we’re here for it. Gone are the days where low-rise meant you undoubtedly had to show off your toned torso, now the trend comes in every design and cut, made for all shapes and sizes.

From high street favourites and online boutiques to independent and high-end retailers, you can grab a pair of low-rise jeans pretty much anywhere, suiting a range of budgets.

If you’re channeling your favourite TikTok star’s Y2K style, or are looking to recreate some of Paris Hilton’s infamous outfits from the early-2000s, then you might be looking for casual cargo fit, or even some bold flares. Perhaps you’re simply on the hunt for an up-to-date fashion injection to your wardrobe, either way, we’ve come across plenty of classic pairs which can be worn with pretty much any outfit.

We’ve searched the whole of the highstreet and the internet to find the best low-rise jeans and rounded them up for you to take your pick.

Read more:

How we tested

Testing the jeans was fairly straightforward – the tester wore each pair for a day, and judged them on not only their look, but how comfortable they were, the material quality and general sizing. It was important to find jeans which could be worn repeatedly and didn’t stretch after one use too.

The best low rise jeans for 2022 are:

Best overall – Lee Jeans Carol in worn iris: £95, Lee.com

– Lee Jeans Carol in worn iris: £95, Lee.com Best for super-low rise – Oh Polly the down low in grey: £45, Ohpolly.com

– Oh Polly the down low in grey: £45, Ohpolly.com Best summer jeans – Object Marina sandshell twill jeans: £55, Atterley.com

– Object Marina sandshell twill jeans: £55, Atterley.com Best flare jeans – BDG Vintage black low rise two-button flares: £40, Urbanoutfitters.com

– BDG Vintage black low rise two-button flares: £40, Urbanoutfitters.com Best colourful jeans – Missguided red loose fit straight leg jeans: £28, Missguided.co.uk

– Missguided red loose fit straight leg jeans: £28, Missguided.co.uk Best denim cargos – Nasty Gal tie dye denim low rise utility jeans: £36.75, Nastygal.com

– Nasty Gal tie dye denim low rise utility jeans: £36.75, Nastygal.com Best casual fit – V by Very wide leg jean: £26, Very.co.uk

– V by Very wide leg jean: £26, Very.co.uk Best budget jeans – I Saw It First mid wash stretch low rise wide leg jeans: £15.75, Isawitfirst.com