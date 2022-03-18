Regardless of whether you enjoyed hunkering down during the colder climes and reaped in the benefits of snug girl winter or not, hot girl spring (and soon-to-be summer) is back. It’s goodbye to the cold dark mornings and hello to sunnier days.

While the shift in season may be cause for celebration for many, you may well be faced with the conundrum of your springtime wardrobe. If you’re wondering what to wear as you shed those layers of knitted jumpers, the one thing we’d always recommend reaching for is a dress.

If you tend to focus on the trends, it may be beneficial to know that dopamine dressing is very much back on the agenda. Across the board, we saw colour, and lots of it, with Halpern, Molly Goddard, and Versace all putting a convincing case together for bright hues, with the most popular being pink.

Elsewhere, the micro hemline and Y2K revival were put front and centre, as were sheer fabrics, which were given airtime by new designers and heavyweights alike, including Khaite and Rejina Pyo.

If these don’t appeal to you, you can also expect stripes, head-to-toe white, and tailoring, with Saint Laurent putting blazer dresses on our radar once again. There really is plenty to choose from should you want your spring/summer wardrobes to be dictated by big fashion houses.

As for us, we’d always recommend opting for dresses that have the throw-on-and-go appeal that can be dressed up as well as down. Naturally, we went on the search for the very best ones to wear this season. From midis to minis, we scoured the online shelves to bring you the créme de la créme of spring dresses.

How we tested

When curating this edit, we mainly selected dresses that would be appropriate for spring and summer. We looked for trend-led pieces, those that adhere to a dopamine dressing mentality, as well as timeless classics that could be wardrobe staples year after year. Similarly, and most importantly, sizing, fit, and material were also taken into account. Consider your springtime dress hunt over.

The best spring dresses in 2022 are:

Nobody’s Child Beatrice midi dress Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 As one of our favourite brands here at IndyBest, Nobody’s Child is our go-to destination for feminine prints and silhouettes. Its eco-conscious styles offer the perfect way to inject some colour and florals into your springtime wardrobe. A case in point is this midi dress, with its ditsy floral print and cornflower blue colour. Its calf-grazing length makes it ideal for spring, and we particularly liked the corset-style tie front detailing that worked to accentuate the waistline. This would work well for more formal occasions, as well as laid-back affairs. One we’ll reach for time and time again. Buy now £ 49 , Nobodyschild.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Omnes Astrid tea dress in lips print Best: Affordable eco conscious pick Rating: 9/10 Omnes – Latin for “all” – is all about creating slow fashion pieces that are cool, yet considered and affordable. With an A-line silhouette and puff sleeves, this tea dress is perfect for any occasion. The fact its high neck makes it that little bit more smart, while the cut-out back is a nice touch. The fact it features tie detailing means the bodice can be adjusted according to fit you and it really works to accentuate the waistline. As for the lips print, it offers something a little different from the usual florals for spring, yet is still fun. Should you love the design as much as we do, it’s also available as a sleeveless midi (£55, Omnes.com), which is similarly gorgeous. Once again this conscious brand has nailed it. Buy now £ 75 , Omnes.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nasty Gal floral print high neck smock dress Best: Long-sleeve dress Rating: 8/10 If you’re looking for something floral, yet not ditsy, this smock dress is very wearable. Its longline cut and lofty silhouette make it comfortable yet pulled together. It’s also endlessly versatile – depending on your office attire, you can wear it to work with a pair of boots, but equally with white trainers and a leather jacket on off-duty days. The fabric is a little thinner than we had expected, it’s almost mesh-like to touch, although this isn’t at all noticeable when you’re wearing it. While a great pick for spring, it could easily be worn in winter with tights and boots. Buy now £ 23.40 , Nastygal.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} & Other Stories waist tie midi dress Best: For Tove Studio on a budget Rating: 8/10 Fans of the Scandi brand will know that & Other Stories gets new season pieces just right. And this midi dress, with its tie detailing, is reminiscent of many Tove Studio designs. From the moment we tried it on, we absolutely fell in love. Thanks to the cotton fabric, it will be a great piece to wear in the summer heatwave months (yes, we’re manifesting) and the structured nature means it’s ideal for wedding season too. We opted to wear it with the brand’s purple mock neck sweater (£35, Stories.com) wrapped around our shoulders on the days we needed a little extra warmth. Buy now £ 95 , Stories.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Urban Outfitters Azelia button-down mid dress Best: White dress Rating: 8/10 With button-down dresses a popular choice for spring and summer, Urban Outfitters’s midi seriously appealed to us. The tight-fitting bodice offered a figure-hugging silhouette – and while this might sound restricting, we found it to be very comfortable. Similarly, we liked the thick straps and the fact the material feels lightweight, yet isn’t see-through. We’ll be wearing this all season long, with a light jumper, a jacket and trainers on cooler days, and sandals when the heatwave comes (fingers crossed). Buy now £ 59 , Urbanoutfitters.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} New Look bright pink poplin square neck tiered midaxi dress Best: Pink midi dress Rating: 9/10 With the fashion world currently obsessed with dopamine dressing and the fact pink is very much on the agenda, this midi dress is bang on trend. Thankfully, owing to the wafty cut, it’s seriously comfortable too, and the square neckline shows off the collarbone in the best way possible. The long sleeves make it great for cooler days, but owing to the lightweight fabric, we don’t think you’d overheat when the sun really comes to play. The tiered design makes it a great throw-on-and-go dress too. If you’d rather have a different colour, it’s also available in green, black and white. But, the pink gets a big yes from us, and it’s not as brightly hued as it looks in the picture. Buy now £ 25.99 , Newlook.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mango cut-out detail dress Best: Cut out dress Rating: 8/10 If you’re looking to tap into the “naked” trend this season, then this number from Mango is the ideal dress for doing so but without being too revealing. Reminiscent of Nensi Dojaka designs, it’s more versatile than we initially expect – we found ourselves reaching for it for daytime outfits, when worn with trainers, and dressed it up with strappy heels and a black leather jacket in the evening. The slit is the perfect length, and the tie-neck detailing is similarly on-trend. Buy now £ 59.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Asos Design jacquard tiered mini dress with bellow pockets in pop pink Best: Mini dress with pockets Rating: 8/10 From the moment we laid eyes on this pretty in pink number, we just knew it was going to be the one, and when it arrived, it did not disappoint. With its puff sleeves and an oversized silhouette, this gives off serious Cecilie Bahnsen (on a budget) vibes. The pockets were of course an added bonus, however, our only gripe is that we would’ve prefered them to have been lined in the same hot pink fabric as the dress. Dopamine dressing? Tick. Buy now £ 48 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Omnes jersey midi dress in black Best: Jersey dress Rating: 8/10 Chances are you’ve seen jersey and knit dresses around, and they’re a great choice for spring – providing a bit of extra warmth. The issue with some of the other designs we’ve tried in the past is how they tend to lose their shape, but this is not the case with this midi. It has a nice cut-out circle on the back, which works to break up the black a little. And of course, the fabric is super soft. It’s also available in forest green, which we also love. Buy now £ 39 , Omnes.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Never Fully Dressed white cherry dream dress Best: Square-neckline dress Rating: 8/10 This cherry print dress is everything you could want and more from a dress that will see you through the warmer seasons. It’s certainly one of the more feminine designs in this round-up, so if you’d like to counter this, we’d recommend pairing it with chunky trainers and a bomber for a more androgynous look. The shirred bodice and square neckline are flattering, while the flowy cut makes it particularly comfortable. A great one for everything from a picnic in the park to waltzing the streets on a small Greek island. It’s safe to say we’re obsessed. Buy now £ 89 , Neverfullydressed.co.uk Monki white shirt dress Best: Shirt dress Rating: 8/10 With head-to-toe white a popular choice this season, a shirt dress is a great way to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe. Despite the fact it does have a wafty design, we’d recommend going up a size for an even more of a boxy, relaxed fit. Owing to its pulled-together look, we do think it’s office-appropriate (for most people), we’d just recommend wearing with a smarter shoe, such as a pair of chunky loafers. Should you prefer, it’s also available in blue, with white stripes. Buy now £ 30 , Monki.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Abercrombie & Fitch smocked bodice easy maxi dress Best: Short-sleeve smock Rating: 8/10 Abercrombie has come a long way since the days when its male models posed topless outside its flagship stores. The brand has certainly had something of a renaissance, with its spring/summer collection proving just that. This maxi is reminiscent of the Ganni seersucker dress in terms of its design, with its sheered bodice and thick frilled straps. The tiered skirt means it has a slightly oversized A-line cut, which we liked. A great one to wear for everything from sunny day walks to weddings. And the best thing of all, it’s available in petite, regular and tall, all in a range of colours and patterns, including white, coral and yellow check. Buy now £ 80 , Abercrombie.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}