Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With Glastonbury now just one week away, festival season has officially arrived – and to ensure you pack everything important (at best you forget dry shampoo, at worst your ticket), a thorough checklist is a must.

Whether you’re pitching up at Download, Reading and Leeds or Glastonbury, heading to your favourite day festival in the city or flying abroad for a blowout on the beach, your packing list should span beauty, toiletries, camping gear, clothing and more.

While most festival essentials are non-negotiable (think tents, toothbrushes, underwear, sunscreen and reliable shoes), others can simply make your experience a much more pleasant one (we’re talking cordless hair tools, pyjamas, camping stoves and eye masks).

To prevent you from being that person in the group asking to borrow everything, the exhaustive list below includes everything you need for your next festival (you’re welcome), whether it’s an all-day rave or a four-day camping stint.

Festival checklist

Festival camping

Festival toiletries and beauty

Festival clothing

Miscellaneous

Best festival essentials

Best festival tent – Coleman cortes octagon tent: £219.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

(Coleman)

Taking the top spot in our festival tent round-up, our tester praised Coleman’s eight-person model as roomy and great value for money. “This geodesic beauty is categorised as an eight-man tent but we’d suggest sleeping six plus gear, or two or four with tons of living room,” they said. Taking just 10-15 mins to errect, the waterproof design is perfect for festival season.

Buy now

Best camping roll mat – NHOWIN self-inflating camping mat: £30.99, Amazon.co.uk

(NHOWIN)

Dubbed the best budget buy in our round-up of camping mats, this NHOWIN offering is self-inflating, comfortable and lightweight. Lauding it as “compact when rolled up” and “an effective bed” once inflated (complete with a “brilliant pillow”), the bargain mat is ideal for festival season.

Buy now

Best festival sleeping bag – Coleman monstera single XL sleeping bag: £111.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Coleman)

The most affordable option in our round-up of sleeping bags, Coleman’s extra-large design helps “recreate the comfort of your favourite duvet on your next camping trip”. The “deliciously” soft cotton outer is teamed with a fleecy flannel lining that’s “ideal if you don’t like the slippery plastic feel of synthetic sleeping bags”. Generously sized and warm enough for use from spring through to autumn, this bag was rated by our tester for its looks and comfort.

Buy now

Best camping chair – Futon deck chair: £40, Futoncompany.co.uk

(Futon)

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best camping chairs, Futon’s wooden offering packs completely flat, so can be stored or carried easily to festivals. While the Adirondack seating style might not be associated with camping, our tester found it “ergonomic and incredibly comfortable.” Better still, it’s also one of the better-looking ones, helping you make a style statement when pitching up.

Buy now

Best camping bag – Montane trailblazer 25l backpack: £93.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Montane)

Our favourite travel backpack, Montane’s trailblazer bag is just what you need to haul your essentials to a camping festival. “Even when filled to its 25l max, this bag felt surprisingly light, thanks, in part, to a well-balanced back support system that kept the bag close to our body while still allowing for breathability,” our tester said. With extra-deep side pockets, adjustable chest straps and a breathable mesh finish, it ticked all the boxes.

Buy now

Best powerbank – Belkin BPB012 portable charger 20K: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Belkin)

If you want enough phone charge to find pals, take pictures and look up set times, a good power bank is a must-have, whether camping at the festival or just heading to one for the day. This nifty Belkin model will get you 78 extra hours of battery life with MagSafe compatible Apple iPhones and Samsungs. Through two USB-A ports and one USB-C port, up to three devices can be charged at the same time. Available in three sleek colours, Belkin’s pack looks good, too.

Buy now

Best face SPF – La Roche-Posay anthelios UVmune 400 oil control fluid: £16.49, Amazon.co.uk

(La Roche-Posay)

Considering you’ll spend most of the festival outside in the sun, a good SPF is essential. Our favourite hails from La Roche-Posay, with its anthelios oil sunscreen praised for ticking every box. Including UVA, UVB and long UVA protection, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and it has a non-greasy and lightweight formula. “Reducing shine, we found you’ll still get a fresh-faced glow minus any sticky or oily sensation, and it keeps you safe from the sun,” our tester added.

Buy now

Best body SPF – Coola classic body organic sunscreen spray: £24.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Coola)

It’s just as important to top up your body sunscreen – and Coola’s classic spray is our top pick for summer 2023. “With a unique ‘pina colada’ scent that is sweet without being overpowering, it’s a delight to apply, a process made much easier by the spray applicator, which means the sunscreen is quickly absorbed into the skin,” our tester said. Soft and nourishing, more than 70 per cent of the ingredients are organic.

Buy now

Best aftersun – Bioderma photoderm refreshing after-sun milk: £13, Escentual.com

(Bioderma)

If you do burn, having some aftersun on hand will be a god-send mid-festival. Bioderma’s formula came out on top in our round-up of the best aftersuns, with our tester lauding the lightweight product for its immediate cooling effect. “Allantoin and ginkgo biloba gel soothe overheated skin, while patented cellular bioprotection technology works to protect your skin against cell damage from UV rays and other stressors,” they said.

Buy now

Best dry shampoo – Batiste naturally dry shampoo green tea and chamomile: £2.46, Amazon.co.uk

(Batiste)

Keeping your hair fresh between showers at festivals (or if you’re not planning to shower at all), dry shampoo is a must-have toiletry. Batiste’s formulas are affordable favourites and its green tea and chamomile bottle earned a spot in our round-up of the best dry shampoos. Our tester loved the “luxe” scent, which reminded them of sandalwood perfumes.

Buy now

Best festival rain jacket – BAM longaford waterproof recycled jacket: £64.50, Bambooclothing.co.uk

(Bam)

“This stylish and flattering jacket is perfect for keeping to hand in any size of bag, as it packs down into its own side pocket,” our tester said in their round-up of the best women’s waterproof rain jackets. With two large inside pockets, chest and back openings for extra breathability and a drawcord hood, you’ll be prepared for whatever the weather throws at you this festival season with Bam’s jacket.

For men, we’d reccommend Finisterre’s rainbird jacket (£125, Finisterre.com) which was dubbed best for comfort in our edit.

Buy now

Best festival wellies – Barbour abbey wellington boots, black: £59.95, Barbour.com

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

Our favourite pair of wellington boots for summer 2023, these robust Barbour boots offered a “flexible fit for movement”, and the chunky soles provided good grip while walking. “There’s chic Barbour branding throughout, from the tartan pattern inside to the logo running up the back,” our tester said. A solid, stylish and reliable choice for festivals.

Buy now

Best festival bag – Uniqlo round mini shoulder bag: £14.90, Uniqlo.com

(Uniqlo)

The bag of the moment, Uniqlo’s TikTok-viral crossbody bag is perfect for festival season. Roomy, adjustable, affordable and available in an array of fun colours to make a style statement, the styled-up bum bag is just what you need to carry your essentials around the field. Coming in minimalist black, beige and white finishes or playful yellow, red and green, there’s a reason why Lyst named it the hottest product in the world.

Buy now

Best festival dress – Nobody’s Child chevron mock-crochet knitted long-sleeve mini dress: £65, Nobodyschild.com

(Nobody’s Child)

Crochet is one of this season’s hottest trends and it’s not just limited to the beach. The vintage trend is a classic festival-season choice, and this dress from Nobody’s Child has nailed the brief. Crafted from organic cotton, it’s airy and lightweight with green and blue accents detailing the body and Seventies-style flared sleeves. Throw over a slip dress and team with cowboy boots for an effortless festival look.

Buy now

Best festival hat – Mango multicolour bucket hat: £29.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

A hat to shield your head from the sun (or rain, if the weather is misbehaving) is a must-have at festivals. We love this offering from Mango, with the fun, multicoloured finish perfect for elevating your outfit. The crochet-effect design will be breathable, while the bucket silhouette will help protect your face from UV rays.

Buy now

Best cowboy boots for festivals – AllSaints Kacey metallic leather cowboy boots: £289, Allsaints.com

(AllSaints)

Metallics is this season’s most show-off trend and we are smitten with this take from AllSaints. The Kacey cowboy boots retain all the classic western details with the pointed toe cap, slight heel and embroidering, while the silver finish brings them bang up to date. Keep your dress simple and let the boots take centre stage. Giving them extra kudos from us, we wore these for the first time to a day festival and we didn’t get a single blister.

Buy now

Best festival eye mask – Soap & Glory the rest assured sleep mask: £6.50, Boots.com

(Lauren Cunningham)

Waking up hungover in a tent is never fun – but a good sleep mask can make the experience a lot less painful. “Made from polyester, Soap & Glory’s mask has a silky feel that’s lovely and smooth against the skin, while the extra-long shape wraps around the head and blocks out almost all of the light,” our tester said.

Buy now

Best festival ear plugs – Haspro universal earplugs: £6.75, Amazon.co.uk

(IndyBest)

If you struggle to get any shut-eye at festivals, make sure to pack some ear plugs for sleeping. Proving you don’t have to spend a fortune on good buds, these Haspro plugs were our tester’s favourite. “You can’t really go wrong with these no-nonsense foam earplugs from Haspro – they’re ultra-soft, super-comfy and block out noise effectively,” they said.

Buy now

Best cordless hair tool – Babyliss 9000 high performance cordless straightener: £60, Lookfantastic.com

(IndyBest)

Boasting a high-performance lithium-iron battery, three heat settings (160C, 180C and 200C) and some of the biggest plates found in cordless straightner models, this is a great option for keeping hair tamed during festivals. With three hours of charge, you can enjoy up to 30 minutes of styling time (it can also be used plugged in). Making light work of our curly, frizz-prone hair, it smoothed flyaways and left us with a just-washed glossy finish.

Buy now

Best reusable water bottle – Contigo chill couture autoseal vacuum-insulated water bottle, 720ml: £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Contigo)

This top-rated reusable water bottle was praised by our tester for being “utterly leakproof” with double-wall vacuum insulation keeping drinks cold for up to 28 hours. “We also liked the fact the twist-off lid is attached to the bottle, so there’s no chance of losing it while drinking,” our tester added.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on festival essentials, try the links below:

Find more camping gear recommendations in our tried and tested reviews