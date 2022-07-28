Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Saddle up this season as the cowboy boots trend isn’t going anywhere. A world away from their horsemen roots, the fashionable shoe is now a staple of the style set.

Ideal for festival fields but just as cool worn with a midi dress in winter, every wardrobe can benefit from owning a pair of the cross-seasonal shoe.

The boot style is high on the agenda for dressing in 2022. Western-style shoewear was spotted all over AW22 collections, with labels including Isabel Marant, Chloe, Ganni and Alexander McQueen making a case for cowboy boots.

And while houses like Saint Laurent opted for suede-finish and steel-capped authentic takes on the classic boot, others such as Miu Miu showcased more contemporary chunky creations. The high street was quick to jump on the bandwagon, with trend-led cowboy boots popping up in all silhouettes, lengths and colours.

Beyond the catwalks, the cowboy revival is just as popular on the pavements. Dua Lipa has been championing co-ords and mid-calf boots, Emily Ratakowski plumps for knee-high designs (with jeans in autumn or a mini in summer), while Kendall Jenner recently showed off statement yellow and orange boots poking out of white jeans.

How we tested

Wearing the boots to festivals, packing them on holidays and donning them on night outs, we assessed how versatile, comfortable, stylish and top-quality each pair was. From designer boots that are well worth their price tag to budget buys that feel far more premium, we looked for trend-led designs that lived up to the boot style’s trans-seasonal reputation.

The best women’s cowboy boots for 2022 are:

Asos Design cacti premium suede western knee boots, sand Best: Cowboy boots overall Rating: 10/10 At the top of our wishlist were this suede pair from Asos – and they didn’t disappoint. Ticking all the boxes for wearability, comfort and style, we were instantly smitten. The suede finish felt in keeping with authentic cowboy boots while the zip-up design enabled a snug fit around the calves. Adding delicate detailing, an embroidered pattern decorated the shaft and we liked the contrasting effect of the suede and black block heel. Above all, we didn’t feel any discomfort during their first outing (a blessing since we wore them to a festival). The timeless take will be a wardrobe staple for years to come. Buy now £ 125 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Jeffrey Campbell Finn tall western boots Best: Designer cowboy boot Rating: 9/10 This metallic blue pair hailing from shoe connoisseur Jeffrey Campbell made us feel like a space-age cowboy. The knee high design boasts a shimmery blue finish and slim shaft, resulting in a statement choice for a festival and party season. Easy to pull on, the design features a pointed toe, low-rise block heel and pretty embroidered patterning that adds texture to the boot. Made from soft leather and rubber, the cushioned insole ensured a comfortable fit and they didn’t require much wearing it. Owing to the pointed toe we’d suggest sizing up if you’re between fits. Buy now £ 300 , Freepeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Asos Design Andi flat western boots in white Best: White cowboy boots Rating: 8/10 Ideal for summer, this pair of white cowboy boots go with just about everything. The design features embroidered detailing, pull tabs for easy entry, along with the cowboy boot signatures of a pointed toe and low block heel. Roomy and comfortable, the mid-calf shaft has a wide fit and the sole is cushioned. Whether you go full cowgirl and team with a denim mini or pair with a floaty midi dress, the Asos boots are perfect for festival season (sans the mud). Buy now £ 46 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Urban Outfitters Cass western black boots Best: Black cowboy boots Rating: 8/10 Urban Outfitters have kept it classic with this versatile pair of black leather boots. Owing to the monochrome design, they compliment most outfits while the low block heel and cushioned insole mean they’re a breeze to wear-in. Featuring a mid-calf fit, the boot boasts a curved opening and pull tabs, with silver-hued embroidered detailing decorating the shaft and pointed toe. These came up quite large so we’d suggest sizing down. Buy now £ 60 , Urbanoutfitters.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Mango leather cowboy ankle boots Best: Ankle cowboy boots Rating: 9/10 Mango’s offering is a sleek take on the cowboy boot revival. The exaggerated curved silhouette and chunky 4.5cm block heel feel contemporary while the curved top, embroidered stitching and structured pointed toe incorporate western influences. We loved the low-calf length that looks just as slick with a pair of jeans as it does with a mini dress. Crafted from 100 per cent leather, the premium quality is long-lasting enough to justify the price tag. Take note from Kendall Jenner and team the black boots with a classic black slip dress. Buy now £ 299.99 , Mango.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Free People Montage tall boots, birch Best: Vintage-inspired cowboy boots Rating: 8/10 Free People’s signature brand look has a vintage-inspired feel, so it’s no surprise that it’s home to such a great selection cowboy boots. The label’s own soft leather Montage boots come in a choice of 12 finishes – but we love the off-white and slightly worn-in birch colourway best. Endlessly wearable – and very comfortable – the mid-calf boot has a wide shaft that’s perfect for tucking in jeans. The distressed design exaggerates the western-inspired detailing of the pointed toe and low block heel, while a brown seam down the shafts provides some contrast. Buy now £ 268 , Freepeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Nasty Gal faux leather burnished knee high cowboy boots Best: Red cowboy boots Rating: 7/10 The ideal choice for a gig or festival, these arresting red cowboy boots have already done the rounds in our houseshare. The burnished pull on and mid-length pair have a loose fit structured silhouette, pointed toe and an authentic slanted block heel, while embroidered detailing adds texturing to the pair. Owing to the tougher faux-leather design, they were harder to wear-in than other boots in our edit – but if you’ve got the patience, the striking red pair are a bold look. Buy now £ 68 , Nastygal.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

AllSaints vally leather boot Best: Contemporary cowboy boots Rating: 8/10 Though western-inspired, this AllSaints pair of ankle boots feel thoroughly contemporary. A slanted block heel and pointed silhouette add cowboy touches, while the block toe, sleek off-white finish and contrasting black add sleek detailing. Crafted from leather with a buffed finish, they feel premium quality with the pull-on design adding practicality. Whether poking out of flares or dressing up a midi dress, the elegant boots will take you from day to night. Buy now £ 239 , Allsaints.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}