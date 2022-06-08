From dad sandals and Bottega-inspired puddle boots to divisive chunky trainers, the fashion crowd is making a strong case for “ugly” shoes. And leading the pack, clogs have clomped their way back into our wardrobe to become one of the shoe styles for this summer.

In keeping with the shoe’s 13th-century Dutch roots, clogs are characterised by their slip-on design, open back, wooden sole and slightly upturned and rounded toe.

But while once associated with practical work, the style has since evolved from a farmer’s shoe of choice to a fashion statement.

Contemporary takes on the age-old shoe were pioneered in the spring collections of Hermes and Louis Vuitton last year, with designers including Chanel and Dior soon following suit. Now, the laid-back slip-on is dominating the high street and our Instagram feeds.

Loved by Kendall Jenner, Mia Regan and Kaia Geber, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs have rapidly risen to cult status thanks to their comfort-first design, while Croc’s rubbery clogs have become one of fashion’s most polarising trends, with Balenciaga even having an ongoing runway collaboration with the brand.

Read more:

How we tested

For this edit, we looked for pairs that retained all the classic clog signatures, as well as trend-led takes on the traditional style. Considering aesthetic, price, wearability and quality. Above all we assessed how comfortable each pair was.

Whether you want to lean into the ugly shoe trend with a pair of Crocs or are after a contemporary and cool take on the wooden shoe, these are the best clogs to clop into summer with.

The best women’s clogs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Free People culver city clogs: £158, Freepeople.com

– Asos design Helen daisy trim mid heeled clogs: £28, Asos.com Best leather slip-ons – Maje leather clogs: £279, Maje.com

– Asos Design frog premium suede flatform clogs: £65, Asos.com Best rubber clogs – Crocs classic, celery: £39.99, Crocs.co.uk

– Birkenstock Boston clogs: £120, Birkenstock.com Best classic clogs – Toast Kitty clogs: £120, Toa.st

– Mango studded leather clogs: £80, Asos.com Best clog boots – Plumo melrose clog boot: £98, Plumo.com