Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s officially Ugg season. For 2022, one style in particular is dominating the street-style set’s wardrobe for the second year running: the brand’s ultra mini boots.

After winning over the fashion pack last winter, these slipper-like shoes embody the Noughties revival with everyone from the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner to Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski plumping for a pair.

Essentially a miniature version of the coveted classic fur boot, the ultra mini ugg is characterised by a super-short shaft height, slip-on fit and the brand’s signature shearling furry lining, lightweight sole and suede outer.

Having risen to a revered status, it’s no surprise the ultra mini is sold out in nearly all sizes – but, naturally, the high street has been quick to replicate the coveted style. From Accessorize and Hush to Public Desire and Ego, myriad shops have dropped Ugg-inspired fur boots that costs almost £100 less.

Designed with the same ankle-height shaft, fur lining, suede outer and lightweight sole, most will set you back less than £20. Whether you’re embracing Y2K fashion or want a cosy pair of slip-ons to take you from the sofa to the shop, here are the best Ugg ultra mini boot dupes from the high street to shop now.

Read more:

Ugg ultra mini boot: £135, Ugg.com

(Ugg)

For those lusting after the real deal, Ugg’s ultra mini boots come in a choice of 14 colours – though a scarce number of sizes remain. Whether you opt for the classic chestnut finish or a bold pink, yellow or teal design, the coveted shoes boast a lower shaft height, signature sheepskin lining and flexible lightweight sole. Pre-treated to keep them looking better for longer, they’re an investment for autumn right through to spring.

Buy now

Accessorize suede borg lined boots, black: £40, Accessorize.com

(Accessorize)

Made from a cow suede outer with a polyester sole that’s sure to be lightweight, Accessorize’s mini boots offer the Ugg look for less. Distinguished by the same shaft height, the slip-on shoes’ flattering shrunken design will help elongate your legs. Lined with fleecy borg material, they’re a must-have for keeping feet toasty this autumn and winter. The camel hue is sold out, but the boots also come in a sleek black-suede finish.

Buy now

Ego ultra mini ankle-length faux-fur boots: £19.99, Ego.co.uk

(Ego)

A near-identical alternative to Ugg’s ultra mini boots, this dupe from Ego will set you back less than £20. Boasting a low ankle height, cosy faux-fur lining and chestnut faux-suede finish, they’ll serve you during chilly days working from home or on snack runs to the local shop.

Buy now

Public Desire flurry chestnut brown faux-suede ultra mini ankle boots: £19.99, Publicdesire.com

(Public Desire)

Keeping your feet warm during the colder months, these Public Desire ultra mini boots are a steal at just £19.99. Featuring the same low ankle height as Ugg’s pair, the budget buy features furry lining and a faux-suede outer. An ideal shoe for lounging, they’d make a great gift to a loved one at Christmas.

Buy now

Hush ultra mini sheepskin boots: £79, Hush-uk.com

(Hush)

Hush can always be relied on for well-made staples – and this pair of Ugg-inspired mini boots look to be no exception. Crafted from super-soft sheepskin, the cosy sherpa lining is teamed with a suede outer and flattering low shaft height.

Buy now

EMU Australia stinger micro chestnut boots: £109, Urbanoutfitters.com

(Urban Outfitters)

An Australian brand that rivals Ugg for classic and comfort-first shoes, EMU’s take on the ultra mini boot will save you £25. Characterised by the same low ankle height, suede outer and cosy fluffy lining, the slip-on boots will elevate your loungewear game for winter 2022.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

For more shoe inspiration, we’ve found the best women’s loafers