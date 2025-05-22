Men’s gym bag FAQs

What should you carry in your gym bag?

When it comes to packing a gym bag, everyone is different. Not only will the time of day you go to the gym affect what you bring with you, but also the type of exercise you plan on doing – there’s no need to bring extra equipment if your gym is fully stocked. But there are some essentials no one should head to the gym without:

Water bottle

Trainers

Headphones/earbuds

Deodorant

Small towel

Shampoo – if you’re going straight to work after a sweaty session

CrossFit fans in particular will have other items they can’t lift without, be that gymnastic grips or a dip belt, a skipping rope or your protein powder/shaker. Some people like to bring their own resistance bands, lifting straps and other accessories too, so make sure to choose a gym bag with the capacity to fit all of your favourites

What’s a good size for a gym bag?

According to Nike, “a medium-sized bag will suffice for most gym-goers”, and they recommend a size of around 30-40l. This should be plenty big enough to hold a pair of trainers, change of clothes, water bottle, small toiletries and a few other gym accessories such as gloves or wristbands.

However, should you need to pack in more kit – for example, a protein powder/shaker, the weightligting gloves or belt mentioned above, or even your work laptop – then a bag that’s at least 50l should give you more flexibility. Ultimately, though, you need to find what works best for you.

The verdict: Gym bags for men

The Built For Athletes pro series 45l gym backpack stands atop the gym bag pyramid thanks to its enormous capacity, selection of easy access pockets and comfort. It’s pricey, and undeniably bulky, but if you want to transport plenty of fitness kit around then it won’t be beaten.

If you’re after something more everyday-friendly, the Stubble & Co kit bag should be your first port of call. I was amazed at the sheer amount of stuff I was able to fit inside, and enjoyed the sleeker design while commuting. It’s also incredibly comfortable, with the padded back panel and waterproof fabric providing peace of mind that my belongings would survive any journey unscathed.

And finally, if it’s value for money you’re after, I prescribe the Gymshark sleek backpack. With a capacity of 21l, it’s significantly smaller than many rivals, but the svelte design and nifty features like a separate shoe compartment make it a strong contender for less than £60.

