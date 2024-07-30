Support truly

Hyrox – a functional fitness workout designed for everybody – is gaining serious momentum. First to the action, Myprotein was announced as the official nutrition partner for the games in January 2024 and has since a range of supplements in collaboration with Hyrox, including energy gels, protein shakes and refuel bars.

While fuelling yourself with the correct nutrition will aid performance, there are other marginal gains that can make all the difference. If two athletes are of the same ability and one is constantly fiddling with ill-fitting leggings and the other is supported by sweat-wicking, high-performance clothing, it’s going to be the latter who crosses the finishing line first.

Good workout clothing can help you move freely and stay comfortable so you can focus on running, sled pulls, the ski erg and everything else the race demands. Sweat-wicking fabric is vital as the intensity of the exercise coupled with the heat of the arena venue and the warmth from the spectators leads to sticky conditions.

Not only is the complete outfit vital to how well you move, but it can also help psyche you up so that you feel ready for anything. Getting dressed for a race or training session should feel like you’re putting on your gladiatorial armour and help you get into the zone.

We asked Hyrox trainer Laura Byrne from Fit & Food and Hyrox athlete Lucy Dartford, who have both competed in several events, for what they look for when choosing leggings, bras and tops for Hyrox. Keep reading for what they recommend.

Read more: Hyrox vs Crossfit: Which is the best workout?

The best Hyrox leggings or shorts

When it comes to leggings Hyrox, Byrne advises that you opt for ones “that aren’t too tight so you have the flexibility to move freely”. You’ll be doing a lot of squatting and repetitive movements, so compressive leggings that are designed for running will quickly make you feel like you’re fighting against your clothing while you try to perform the exercise. Dartford adds: “You’ll need good sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable for the duration of the race.”

Whatever you choose, the waistband should be non-slip and sit comfortably on your core, so there’s no chance of it slipping down and bugging you mid-race. Below you’ll find the bottoms that tick all of the recommended boxes.

Myprotein women’s tempo seamless shorts: £30, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein.com )

These have a high, supportive waistband for a secure fit, so you shouldn’t need to hoist them, up mid-race. They’re sweat-wicking, quick-drying and have an anti-microbial finish to keep you feeling fresh, even in intense conditions.

Buy now

Myprotein women’s tempo seamless leggings: £34, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

You can trust that this pair of leggings will help you go the extra mile during your next Hyrox training session because our tester awarded them four and a half stars (out of five) in their review. Praised for being “sculpting, smoothing and feel secure, without being so constrictive they’re uncomfortable”, our writer said that “they are considerably cheaper than Lululemon’s popular legging designs but perform equally as well”.

Buy now

The best Hyrox sports bras

“Make sure your bra gives you enough freedom to move properly for the strength training moves,” notes Byrne. You’ll be running for 8km so you need a bra that supports your chest so you’re not bouncing up and down. However, you don’t want to have something that’s so tight it restricts your movement so you can’t lift and pull properly.

Myprotein shape seamless sports bra: £28, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

This bra “offers full coverage and medium-impact support, is long enough to wear as a crop top, and has removable padded cups”, noted our writer in their review. “For bigger busts, I found it was flattering, the thick band didn’t ride up around the ribs and the crossover back was a stylish touch,” they added.

Buy now

Myprotein power cross back sports bra: £26, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( MyProtein.com )

For athletes looking to use a bra across a number of different intensities of sports, the cross-back sports bra is the one. The cross straps move freely with your body to allow you the freedom to lift and pull, while the moulded cups offer support for the run. To top it all off, the mesh detailing in the straps and back panel keeps you cool and dry.

Buy now

The best Hyrox tops

Hyrox is a sweaty, intense activity, so some participants only wear a sports bra with their leggings or shorts. But if you feel more comfortable in a top, make sure it’s sweat-wicking and non-chafe. If you’re part of a team, relay or group of competitors taking part together, look for a plain top that can fit your logo on it – there are lots of local printers that specialise in logo printing.

Myprotein training strappy vest: £16, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, this veset has a curved front neckline and hem that provides a breathable silhouette, to get air flowing near the body and cool you down. The seamless design promises to eliminate chafing, and the black colour looks great with black leggings or shorts for a strong, sporty vibe. As a further bonus, it’s an eco-friendly choice as it’s made from recycled polyester.

Buy now

The best Hyrox sporting accessories

Marginal gains are important. Things such as sweatbands and good, blister-proof socks will give you an extra edge on the competition. “Some of us are particularly sweaty exercisers,” points out Byrne, so it pays to have the correct extras.

Myprotein unisex crew socks three-pack: £14, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein.com )

Designed with ribbed cuffs to help stay in place, these socks offer coverage over your ankle and lower calf. There’s extra support to the arch area, which should really help during the run. They’re available in a full range of sizes, from UK 2 to 14, so everybody who takes part in Hyrox can find a pair to fit.

Buy now

