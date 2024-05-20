I ran 19km in Myprotein’s running gear to see how it performed

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
When Myprotein launched in 2004, it initially sold bodybuilding supplements but has since grown to become one of the most popular places online to shop for workout gear. It’s loved for its affordability, especially compared to pricier competitors such as Sweaty Betty and Lululemon, but I was keen to put it to the test myself to see what’s worth a spot in your basket.
Your workout gear should make exercising easier, especially when running, so you can focus on pounding the pavements, getting your mileage in for a training block, or working up a sweat on a gym treadmill.
When running or walking, there’s a handful of factors I always look for in my gym clothes; firstly, legging waistbands that don’t roll down or bunch up, as well as functionality, such as pockets for your phone. I also want supportive sports bras for high-impact activities, flattering jackets which can be worn when the weather is chilly and overall, stretchy, comfortable clothes that don’t bobble in the wash. Keep reading for what I thought of the range.
Over multiple runs, some short, some long, I’ve been only wearing pieces from Myprotein’s running section, including bras, tops, leggings and outerwear. I’ve rated each piece on its comfort, fit, value for money and performance. In total, I’ve run 19km while wearing the range, both accompanied with a vest and without, in blustery and sunny weather.
This pair of leggings was the standout among all the pieces I put to the test. They’re sclupting, smoothing and feel secure, without being so constrictive they’re uncomfortable. The recycled polyamide fabric is super soft, so soft in fact, I wore the leggings for casual walks and around the house, as well as during runs.
The cross-over waistband is flattering, despite not having much function, and it didn’t roll down at all. While nearly £40 is still expensive, they are considerably cheaper than Lululemon’s popular legging designs but perform equally as well.
Thanks to the sweat-wicking material, there were no issues with visible sweat marks after a 10km run. The only downside is they don’t have any pockets to store your phone or keys so you will need to bring a vest or bag for longer runs.
That said, they also double up well for activities (think yoga or Pilates), so if you’re in the market for a pair of leggings that suit almost all exercise, this is a foolproof option.
I was impressed by the quality and fit of this form-fitting jacket. It’s ideal for when you need an extra layer, but don’t want to bother with a bulkier style. It’s very fitted, so if you like your workout clothes to be baggy, this isn’t one for you.
But in terms of fit, I found it to be extremely flattering and very comfortable to run in. It doesn’t ride up when running so you need to be constantly pulling it down, and there are two discreet zipped pockets on either side so you can go for longer runs without needing to bring a vest. I was also also struck by how similar it is to the Lululemon define jacket (£108, Lululemon.co.uk) which costs significantly more.
Best of all, it folds down compactly to fit in even the smallest of running vest compartments. My only gripe is that it has extremely long sleeves, which does leave excess material that bunches up around your wrists.
As the weather warms up, running outside requires fewer layers, so this simple T-shirt is a great way to stay cool and prevent overheating. Despite a slightly cropped style, it still fit me (I have a slightly bigger bust) like a glove and was comfortable to wear while walking, warming up, running and during cool-down stretches.
It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend and didn’t lose its fitted design even after multiple washes. Even better, owing to being comfortable, I ended up wearing it when not running and found it to be a great layering piece under a jumper. However, this also means it doesn’t have the same sweat-wicking quality as the tempo leggings, meaning it does show sweat patches, even when wearing the black version. If you’re finishing your workout at home or are showering in the gym straight after, it’s not a problem, but if not, be wary that sweat pooling around the neckline and underarms will be on show.
Myprotein’s power high-rise leggings are made from recycled polyester, so they have a texture that’s a mix between brushed cotton and lycra, so while they’re fitted, they’re not compressive. I found them very comfortable to wear during a 5km run, without having to deal with the waistband rolling down or sagging.
They washed well too, looking as good as new without any bobbling or fabric thinning. I was slightly disappointed to see they weren’t as sweat-wicking as I’d expected – by the end of my runs, I noticed areas of sweat which I could have done without.
This pair does win extra points for the two pockets on either side, which kept my phone and keys secure while running and meant I didn’t need to bring a bag when covering shorter distances.
If you have a smaller bust and are looking for a supportive running bra, this ticks every box. It offers full coverage and medium-impact support, is long enough to wear as a crop top, and has removable padded cups.
For bigger busts, I found it was flattering, the thick band didn’t ride up around the ribs and the crossover back was a stylish touch. However, what is missing is adjustable straps – as this bra isn’t sold in cup sizes, it can be a gamble on getting your size right between XXS and XXL, and should you want a tighter or looser fit, there’s no option to adjust it.
Overall, I’m impressed by how flattering and comfortable Myprotein’s running gear is, both for walking and short and long runs. Not only were the pieces comfortable and practical, but they washed well too. My top picks are the tempo leggings for their buttery soft texture and supportive waistband, and the power slim fit jacket which was equally flattering, functional and a more affordable alternative to pricier brands.
