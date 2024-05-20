I ran 19km in Myprotein’s running gear to see how it performed

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

When Myprotein launched in 2004, it initially sold bodybuilding supplements but has since grown to become one of the most popular places online to shop for workout gear. It’s loved for its affordability, especially compared to pricier competitors such as Sweaty Betty and Lululemon, but I was keen to put it to the test myself to see what’s worth a spot in your basket.

Your workout gear should make exercising easier, especially when running, so you can focus on pounding the pavements, getting your mileage in for a training block, or working up a sweat on a gym treadmill.

When running or walking, there’s a handful of factors I always look for in my gym clothes; firstly, legging waistbands that don’t roll down or bunch up, as well as functionality, such as pockets for your phone. I also want supportive sports bras for high-impact activities, flattering jackets which can be worn when the weather is chilly and overall, stretchy, comfortable clothes that don’t bobble in the wash. Keep reading for what I thought of the range.

How I tested Myprotein’s running clothes

Over multiple runs, some short, some long, I’ve been only wearing pieces from Myprotein’s running section, including bras, tops, leggings and outerwear. I’ve rated each piece on its comfort, fit, value for money and performance. In total, I’ve run 19km while wearing the range, both accompanied with a vest and without, in blustery and sunny weather.