Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of the appeals of Hyrox is that anybody can take part and work in a competition. If you can squat, run and row, then you’re welcome to join in and test your speed, stamina and aerobic endurance at arena competitions watched by thousands of spectators.

At Hyrox events, the atmosphere is like a festival with live DJs to get athletes into the zone, so they can knock out 1km runs, sandbag lunges and strength movements, including sled pulling and wall ball slams faster than they thought possible.

Whether you’re simply after a good time or want the satisfaction that comes from having done your very best, you need to pay close attention to nutrition in the weeks leading up to an event. Laura Byrne, a personal trainer and nutrition adviser at Fit & Food PT, has taken part in Hyrox competitions and trained other athletes. Her most important piece of advice is: “Your nutrition, sleep and recovery are as important as your training when it comes to a Hyrox, especially in the week/few days before the event.”

Hyrox pro competitor Lucy Dartford agrees, stating that nutrition is key to making sure her immune system is functioning optimally before a race and her muscles recover well in between training sessions.

So, whether you’re training for a Hyrox competition or a few days out from a big event, here are the best supplements, powders and energy boosters that our experts recommend to improve performance.

The best supplements to use during Hyrox training

Hryox training can be intense as you need to incorporate running and strength training. During this period, the focus is on increasing energy to fuel the workout sessions and caring for your muscles so you can recover faster between workouts.

“You need to do at least three strength training sessions a week,” says Byrne. “Training should include heavy leg sessions, and building in lots of compromised running, which is when you run after fatiguing legs in a strength training session.”

These supplements can help you train hard and recover fast, which is important if you have a day job or run a business when you’re not competing, like Hyrox Pro athlete Dartford.

MyProtein Impact Creatine 250g: £8.66, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Creatine increases your body’s ability to produce energy quickly. “I take creatine monohydrate mixed with a Berocca or similar before training for increased energy during intense exercise,” shares Dartford. MyProtein’s impact creatine powder is unflavored so it won’t clash with your pre-workout drink. By increasing your energy levels, it improves your focus so that you can take training to the next level.

Buy now

MyVitmains vitamin C capsules, 60: £4.54, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

“For all-round well-being and immunity in the run-up to a race, I always take vitamin C”, explains Dartford. When you’re pushing your body in training, it’s easy to get ill as energy levels get depleted. Studies show that consuming more vitamin C can increase your blood antioxidant levels by up to 30 per cent This helps the body’s natural defenses fight inflammation. Because your body doesn’t produce or store vitamin C, it’s important to get this in your everyday diet. The MyProtein vitamin C capsules help you stay topped up on this essential nutrient, with 1000mg in every serving.

Buy now

Magnesium citrate powder 500g: £10.35, MyProtein.com

( MyProtein )

A magnesium supplement can help reduce tiredness and fatigue so that you recover faster in between workouts. Dartford adds: “For me, daily magnesium plays a key role in helping muscle recovery and reducing muscle fatigue.” Simply mix a third of a scoop of MyProtein powder with water in a shaker and sip pre-bedtime to help you wake up feeling refreshed, alert and ready to train hard. It’s important to shake well as it’s not entirely water soluble so you want to mix it up well with the water to get a smoother consistency.

Buy now

The best supplements to take before a Hyrox competition

What you do in race week will hugely impact your overall performance. Byrne advises: “While you may be tapering your training during race week, it’s actually time to put your foot on the gas for nutrition and recovery in this time.” From carb loading to in-race fuelling, here are some supplements that could help.

( MyProtein )

In the week leading up to a Hyrox competition, you want to make sure you are properly hydrated, as such Byrne suggests that you have “electrolytes every day during race week”. Electrolytes include salt and minerals such as potassium, phosphate, calcium and magnesium. Maintaining electrolyte balance maximizes the performance of the body’s muscles, organs and joints. One MyVitmains hydrate stick dissolved in water can ensure that balance is maintained.

Buy now

MyProtein rolled oats: £5.99, MyProtein.com

( MyProtein )

“Carbohydrates are the king on the day before race day,” adds Byrne. “Aim to get six to eight grams of carbs per kg of body weight in.” MyProteins rolled oats are a great pick if you wan to fuel with porridge – it’s a source of protein, carbs, and high in fibre. They provide a gradual release of energy throughout the day, as complex carbs take longer to be digested than simple carbohydrates.

Buy now

MyProtein energy gel elite 20 x 50ml: £9.20, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein )

Some athletes find it difficult to get all their recommended carbohydrate intake from food in the run-up to the event, complaining it leaves them feeling bloated and lethargic. Byrne suggests jelly babies and energy drinks as other ways to up carbohydrate intake and energy gels are also ideal for consuming quickly and on the go. One serving of MyProtein’s energy gel elite contains 25g of carbs in a 3:1 maltodextrin to fructose ratio to provide the fuel you need to succeed without weighing you down.

Buy now

Want to track exactly how hard you are working? Read our review of the best fitness trackers