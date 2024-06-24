Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

You’ve probably seen an uptick in people training and competing for Hyrox games on Instagram and TikTok, and there’s no doubt popularity has surged for this global fitness event. So much so, it takes place in more than 20 countries with 175,000 participants competing in the 2023/2024 season.

A functional workout designed for anyone to try in their local gym or in competitive events, it combines cardio and weight training. When competing, it follows the same format around the world, which includes eight 1km runs, alternated with movements such as sandbag lunges, burpee broad jumps, rowing and kettlebell carrying.

It utilises many pieces of equipment that the average gym-goer would be used to, making it a simpler exercise programme to commit to than the more complicated Crossfit. You can read our guide explaining the difference between Crossfit and Hyrox here, if you’ve been wondering, plus, we’ve also published an expert-led guide to everything you need to wear for maximum comfort when training and competing, and the pro-recommended supplements to help you fuel properly throughout.

Better yet, affordable activewear brand Myprotein has just dropped an Instagram teaster sharing a hint of its upcoming, first-ever, Hyrox range. Since January 2024, it’s been the official nutrition partner for Hyrox games, and it seems there’s much more to come.

The caption reads: “It’s time to up your HYROX game…Coming soon #Myprotein #HYROX #MyproteinxHYROX.”

It’s exciting news for fitness fans, especially if you’re considering signing up for a Hyrox event, or are already working your way through a training plan.

With no word yet on a release date, it’s looking likely that the new launch will include protein powders, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that supplements, clothing and accessories will be available too. We’ll update you when we know more.

