What to wear during Hyrox training and competitions, according to the pros

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In intense competitions like Hyrox, marginal gains can make all the difference. If two athletes are of the same ability and one is constantly fiddling with ill-fitting leggings and the other is supported by sweat-wicking, high-performance clothing, it’s going to be the latter who crosses the finishing line first.

Good workout clothing can help you move freely and stay comfortable so you can focus on running, sled pulls, the ski erg and everything else the race demands. Sweat-wicking fabric is vital as the intensity of the exercise coupled with the heat of the arena venue and the warmth from the spectators leads to sticky conditions.

Not only is the complete outfit vital to how well you move, but it can also help psyche you up so that you feel ready for anything. Getting dressed for a race or training session should feel like you’re putting on your gladiatorial armour and help you get into the zone.

We asked Hyrox trainer Laura Byrne from Fit & Food and Hyrox athlete Lucy Dartford, who have both competed in several events, for what they look for when choosing leggings, bras and tops for Hyrox. Keep reading for what they recommend.

HYROX is a hot, sweaty and intense competition so clothing needs to be breathable ( HYROX )

The best Hyrox leggings or shorts

When it comes to leggings Hyrox, Byrne advises that you opt for ones “that aren’t too tight so you have the flexibility to move freely”. You’ll be doing a lot of squatting and repetitive movements, so compressive leggings that are designed for running will quickly make you feel like you’re fighting against your clothing while you try to perform the exercise. Dartford adds: “You’ll need good sweat-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable for the duration of the race.”

Whatever you choose, the waistband should be non-slip and sit comfortably on your core, so there’s no chance of it slipping down and bugging you mid-race. Below you’ll find the bottoms that tick all of the recommended boxes.

MyProtein women’s tempo seamless shorts: £36, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

These have a high, supportive waistband for a secure fit, so you shouldn’t need to hoist them, up mid-race. They’re sweat-wicking, quick-drying and have an anti-microbial finish to keep you feeling fresh, even in intense conditions.

Buy now

MyProtein women’s velocity leggings: £30, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

Engineered with sweat-wicking and quick-drying technology, these keep you cool and comfortable. The deep supportive waistband ensures a secure fit, while lightweight mesh detailing is included to offer ventilation and breathability.

Buy now

The best Hyrox sports bras

“Make sure your bra gives you enough freedom to move properly for the strength training moves,” notes Byrne. You’ll be running for 8km so you need a bra that supports your chest so you’re not bouncing up and down. However, you don’t want to have something that’s so tight it restricts your movement so you can’t lift and pull properly.

MyProtein power cross back sports bra: £30, Myprotein.com

( MyProtein.com )

For athletes looking to use a bra across a number of different intensities of sports, the cross-back sports bra is the one. The cross straps move freely with your body to allow you the freedom to lift and pull, while the moulded cups offer support for the run. To top it all off, the mesh detailing in the straps and back panel keeps you cool and dry.

Buy now

The best Hyrox tops

Hyrox is a sweaty, intense activity, so some participants only wear a sports bra with their leggings or shorts. But if you feel more comfortable in a top, make sure it’s sweat-wicking and non-chafe. If you’re part of a team, relay or group of competitors taking part together, look for a plain top that can fit your logo on it – there are lots of local printers that specialise in logo printing.

MyProtein training strappy vest: £18, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Made from a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, this veset has a curved front neckline and hem that provides a breathable silhouette, to get air flowing near the body and cool you down. The seamless design promises to eliminate chafing, and the black colour looks great with black leggings or shorts for a strong, sporty vibe. As a further bonus, it’s an eco-friendly choice as it’s made from recycled polyester.

Buy now

MyProtein studio vest: £32, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

With contouring seams, this vest is designed to enhance your natural silhouette to show off your shape. Crafted from a soft-touch fabric, it features a racerback strappy design that will stay in place while you work out. It also has removable moulded bra cups if you’d like extra support as well as your bra.

Buy now

The best Hyrox sporting accessories

Marginal gains are important. Things like sweatbands and good, blister-proof socks will give you an extra edge on the competition. “Some of us are particularly sweaty exercisers,” points out Byrne, so it pays to have the correct extras.

MyProtein unisex crew socks 3-pack: £14, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein.com )

Designed with ribbed cuffs to help stay in place, these socks offer coverage over your ankle and lower calf. There’s extra support to the arch area, which should really help during the run. They’re available in a full range of sizes, from UK 2 to 14, so everybody who takes part in Hyrox can find a pair to fit.

Buy now

Want to keep an eye on your heart rate as you exercise? Read our reviews of the best fitness trackers