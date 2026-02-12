The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Kate Middleton just wore these high street loafers
The Princess of Wales has returned to one of her favourite affordable labels
The Princess of Wales has just stepped out in this season’s most stylish shoe. On Thursday, she visited Castle Hill Academy in Croydon to mark Children’s Mental Health Week. And in a departure from her usual heels, Kate Middleton plumped for a pair of loafers from one of her favourite high street labels: Boden.
She has been pictured in the British brand countless times, from tailored coats to knitwear and accessories. Naturally, everything she wears from Boden almost immediately sells out – and we imagine her new loafers and shirt will be no exception.
Kate’s latest look is a characteristically tonal ensemble, consisting of a chocolate brown blazer and matching belted trousers, contrasted by a light-blue Oxford shirt from Boden. Adding the final flourish, Kate is wearing Boden’s chocolate brown Nya penny loafers.
Costing £119, they’re a particularly affordable choice by the royal – and lean into her favourite shade of late. We’re only in February, but so far this year she’s stepped out in a brown dress, brown skinny jeans and a brown turtleneck paired with matching tonal crepe trousers. Meanwhile, her blue shirt will set you back less than £60 and is the perfect workwear staple.
The Princess’s Boden penny loafers are an easy way to incorporate the trending shade into your wardrobe for spring and beyond – and they’re still available to buy. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate’s latest Boden finds.
Characterised by their classic penny loafer silhouette, Boden’s loafers feature a scalloped trim and elegant vamp. Complete with exposed stitching and a traditional strap, the loafers come in a stylish chocolate brown suede finish. Plus, minimalist tan and black shades.
Costing just £119, the high street shoes offer excellent value for money and plenty of styling versatility. Whether worn with a tonal look à la Kate or dressed down with jeans, the loafers are a hardworking wardrobe staple.
Crafted from cotton for a soft and breathable finish, Boden’s blue Oxford shirt boasts a slightly fitted, flattering shape. Designed with a curved hem at the back, it’s an easy layering staple, whether styled under a blazer like Kate or tucked into jeans for an elevated office look.
