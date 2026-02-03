Streamline your healthcare: Manage your NHS prescription online with Pharmacy2U

For many, managing repeat NHS prescriptions has long felt like a chore. Between the extra trips out to the GP to waiting in inevitable queues at the local pharmacy, maintaining a consistent supply of essential medicine can take hours of precious time.

However, a shift toward digital-first healthcare is simplifying the process. Pharmacy2U is at the forefront of this transition, offering a streamlined service that delivers NHS prescriptions directly to your door, giving peace of mind and convenience – at no additional cost to you or the NHS.

Manage your medicine online

More than 1.8 million people across the UK are turning to Pharmacy2U to manage their NHS repeat prescriptions.

Directly from the website or using the handy app, you can order your prescriptions online at any time of day, track deliveries straight to your door, and even manage your whole family’s medicine – or the medicine of anybody else you take care of – from a single account. Every delivery arrives free of charge.

( Pharmacy2U )

With a 98 per cent stock availability rate, Pharmacy2U offers ordering peace of mind. Plus, helpful features such as personalised reminders and an easy-to-use Medicine Stock Checker mean fewer last‑minute scrambles and more reassurance.

It’s easy to get started in just four simple steps

Step 1: Fast registration

Registering via the Pharmacy2U website or mobile app takes around five minutes. Once you’ve set up your account, simply request your required medicine. Pharmacy2U will then send your request directly to your GP on your behalf.

Step 2: GP approval

Your GP will review your prescription request as they normally would. This typically takes between 24 to 48 hours for GP approval.

Step 3: Clinical checks and dispensing

To ensure everything is just right, the dedicated team will carefully check, expertly dispense, and securely pack your prescription items ready for a safe journey to you.

Step 4: Free tracked home delivery

Items are dispatched via Royal Mail’s 24-hour or 48-hour tracked service. This allows patients to monitor their delivery’s progress in real-time, with the convenience of letterbox delivery where possible.

( Pharmacy2U )

NHS prescriptions for the whole family from one account

It’s quick and simple to manage your own NHS prescription with Pharmacy2U. You can also request and track NHS prescriptions for your partner, parents, children, or others you help care for by using a Family Account. To help keep you on track, you’ll receive handy reminders of when their medicine is due. This medicine will then be delivered to their address for free.

Your medicine, right when you need it

With Pharmacy2U’s Medicine Stock Checker, you can check your medicine is in stock before you make your request. If, for whatever reason, it’s out of stock, you can choose to take your prescription to an alternative pharmacy that does have it in stock.

