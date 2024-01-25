How we test mattresses at IndyBest

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Testing mattresses might seem like a dream vocation, but there’s more to hunting out the best ones than simply sleeping on the job. Here at IndyBest, we understand that buying a new mattress is a big decision and a costly one at that. To find our firm favourites, we make it our mission to put the bestselling and newly launched models through their paces.

There’s so much to consider when investing in a mattress, from size and breathability to temperature regulation, motion isolation and edge support. Not to mention deciphering the differences between each type, of which there are now many. Luckily, IndyBest’s team of sleep experts know their pocket springs from their memory foam. With multiple years of mattress testing experience under our belts, you can rest assured that we’ll help you find the right one for you.

So, what exactly is it that makes our mattress tests so thorough? We guarantee that any mattress featured in our guide has been sleep-tested in the real homes of our experts for a minimum of one month. However, in most cases, the testing period is far longer, extending to several months and even years. That means these mattresses have been slept on through the gamut of sleep scenarios, from heatwaves and harsh winters to co-sleeping with fidgety partners, pets and children.

We also make sure to consider additional factors that will impact your purchase, including the delivery process, setup, sleep trials, and, of course, price point, before making our recommendations.

Keen to know more? Here, we’ll take you behind the scenes of IndyBest’s in-depth mattress testing process.

How we test mattress delivery and unboxing

Despite the fact many mattresses now arrive tightly rolled up and vacuum packed in boxes straight to your front door, deliveries aren’t always the most seamless of events, which is why our testers are careful to consider how each mattress arrives, as part of their review.

This includes the delivery options provided by the brand or retailer, how heavy the mattress is, the packaging it comes in, whether or not it has a smell (“off-gassing” is common among memory foam models) and whether removal of an existing mattress comes as part of the service. Mattresses that arrive in boxes will also be assessed on how long it takes them to expand.

How we test mattress comfort

A selection of the best mattresses we tested for our review (Sarah Young)

You can only find out so much from sitting on a mattress in a showroom and, when it comes to assessing comfort, the only way to get a true gauge is by sleeping on it night after night, over the course of multiple weeks. That’s why our team tests all the mattresses we review in their own homes, as it helps form a better picture of what the mattress is like to sleep on long-term.

Of course, everyone’s idea of comfort is different – some people prefer their mattresses to feel soft and cloudlike, while others want something firmer. Because of this, we include a range of firmness levels in our guide and enlist testers with different heights, weights and sleep preferences. We look to see how each model feels throughout the night and beyond, taking into consideration our initial impression, whether or not we wake with aches and pains, and how supported our bodies feel.

How we test motion isolation

Motion isolation is a term that describes whether or not movement on one part of the mattress is felt elsewhere and, for bed sharers, this can be a real sticking point. Nobody likes being woken up in the night because of a fidgety partner, which is why we make sure to thoroughly test each mattress for motion isolation.

The most common way to test this is for our reviewers to monitor how they sleep next to their partner for several weeks. Alternatively, if a tester tends to sleep alone, they may enlist the help of a friend to make exaggerated movements on one side of the bed to see if it reverberates. Another way to test (rare but not unheard of), is to set a glass of water on one side of the mattress – if it remains upright and unspilled when somebody climbs into bed, the mattress likely has good motion isolation.

How we test edge support

We tested the Emma cooling mattress for our review (Alex Lee)

Edge support refers to the amount of resistance a mattress has around its edges and is actually more important than you might think, particularly if you’re the type of person who moves around a lot. Good edge support will mean there is far less sagging around the perimeter of the mattress, making you feel supported and not like you might roll off the bed. We assess how well the edges can support a sleeper by lying in the middle of the mattress and gradually moving towards the perimeter. Our testers will also sit on the edge of the bed to ensure it doesn’t collapse or dip.

How we test breathability

Breathability is essential when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, regardless of the climate you live in. Waking up feeling hot and uncomfortable during the night can have a huge effect on your sleep quality, so it’s important to find a mattress that will help regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating. To test a mattress on its cooling properties, we often enlist the help of testers who consider themselves to be hot sleepers. We also put mattresses through their paces during a range of temperatures and extreme weather conditions, such as heatwaves, to see how they perform.

Who are our expert testers?

The IndyBest team of in-house writers and editors have years of experience testing top sleep products, and have extensive knowledge of the mattress industry, so you can trust that our reviewers know what they’re talking about. Honest and independent reviews are our priority, and we test all mattresses in real-life settings to give you a realistic view of how they will perform when you sleep on them yourself. Click here to meet our amazing team and learn more about why you can trust us.

What is the best mattress to buy?

If after reading about our testing process, you now trust our reviews even more, then chances are you’re going to want to know what the best mattress for 2024 is.

(Simba)

In our review of the best mattress, the Simba hybrid luxe mattress took the top spot. Our tester noted that the “substantial mattress has a whopping 11 layers and is therefore very robust”. It was tested for six months and “found that it offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base”. They added that it provides “support for joints prone to aches” and they’ve also seen “sleep improvements”.

